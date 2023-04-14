Sun Prairie East junior Audrey Seefeld demonstrates great versatility in athletics for the Cardinals.

This spring, she is competing for the Cardinals’ girls track and field team in numerous events, including the long jump, pole vault, the hurdle events and the sprints.

Her favorite event “depends on the day,” she said.

She placed 18th in the long jump at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Seefeld took part in cross country last fall and was on the Cardinals’ team that finished fourth at the Division 1 sectional in Stoughton.

She also was on the Sun Prairie West/East gymnastics team during the winter sports season. Seefeld helped the Sun Prairie United gymnastics team finish eighth at the Division 1 state meet and also was in the individual competition at state. She placed second on the floor exercise at sectionals and 19th on floor at state.

