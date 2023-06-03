LA CROSSE — Anna Szepieniec is no stranger to a busy schedule at the WIAA state track and field championships.

The UW-Milwaukee track commit is a regular in four events, but the DeForest senior rarely has competed in four individual event.

She started her final high school meet at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex by winning the Division 1 girls long jump Friday. Szepieniec leapt 18 feet, 9¾ inches on her first jump of the finals to win gold on top of qualifying for Saturday’s finals in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

“It’s very special. I do triple jump — that’s my main event — but I also do the 4x4. This was switched and I did the long jump instead,” Szepieniec said. “I think it’s more like, 'Let’s see what I can do. I’ve been very successful in triple jump.'"

She proved to be a quick study in her first season competing in the event full time. She said the biggest adjustment was to jump off her opposite foot compared to her takeoff foot in the triple jump.

Once she got it down, the rest was easy.

She vaulted into the lead on her second jump with a leap of 18-4½. With her spot secured in the finals, she ran into a predicament when the last three rounds began as the start of the 300 hurdles qualifying began.

Szepieniec proceeded to stomp out her winning jump, race over to the start of the 300 hurdles and clock the top qualifying time of 44.25 seconds.

“It was my best jump, so I work well under pressure, I guess,” she said.

Szepieniec also earned the top seed time in the 100 hurdles (14.38) and is seeded first in Saturday’s triple jump with a mark of 38-5½. It’s a hectic schedule that will be even busier with the conclusion of Friday night’s opening festivities coming at 1:17 a.m., which gave her a short turnaround time ahead of Saturday’s triple jump that starts at 10 a.m.

It makes her goal of concluding her career with four gold medals all the more difficult, but it's a challenge she feels she’s capable of meeting.

“I’m always rushed at every meet I go to, and I’m always loaded, so it’s nothing too new for me,” she said. “I feel like I’ve set myself up through the season to do really well (Saturday). Now it’s just about getting up for it and locking in.”

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet