LA CROSSE — Anna Szepieniec is no stranger to a busy schedule at the WIAA state track and field championships.
The UW-Milwaukee track commit is a regular in four events, but the DeForest senior rarely has competed in four individual event.
She started her final high school meet at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex by winning the Division 1 girls long jump Friday. Szepieniec leapt 18 feet, 9¾ inches on her first jump of the finals to win gold on top of qualifying for Saturday’s finals in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
“It’s very special. I do triple jump — that’s my main event — but I also do the 4x4. This was switched and I did the long jump instead,” Szepieniec said. “I think it’s more like, 'Let’s see what I can do. I’ve been very successful in triple jump.'"
She proved to be a quick study in her first season competing in the event full time. She said the biggest adjustment was to jump off her opposite foot compared to her takeoff foot in the triple jump.
Once she got it down, the rest was easy.
Deforest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
She vaulted into the lead on her second jump with a leap of 18-4½. With her spot secured in the finals, she ran into a predicament when the last three rounds began as the start of the 300 hurdles qualifying began.
Szepieniec proceeded to stomp out her winning jump, race over to the start of the 300 hurdles and clock the top qualifying time of 44.25 seconds.
“It was my best jump, so I work well under pressure, I guess,” she said.
Szepieniec also earned the top seed time in the 100 hurdles (14.38) and is seeded first in Saturday’s triple jump with a mark of 38-5½. It’s a hectic schedule that will be even busier with the conclusion of Friday night’s opening festivities coming at 1:17 a.m., which gave her a short turnaround time ahead of Saturday’s triple jump that starts at 10 a.m.
It makes her goal of concluding her career with four gold medals all the more difficult, but it's a challenge she feels she’s capable of meeting.
“I’m always rushed at every meet I go to, and I’m always loaded, so it’s nothing too new for me,” she said. “I feel like I’ve set myself up through the season to do really well (Saturday). Now it’s just about getting up for it and locking in.”
After a rain delay during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet, a full moon emerges behind a spectator making their way back to the bleachers at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Noah Kundert, left, receives the baton from teammate Ryan Cassidy while competing in the 3,200 meter relay event during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abby Sadler, left, and Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado finish third and fourth respectively in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove’s Madeline Hogan competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abigail Sadler leads the pack during in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Athletes take practice runs by the light of the scoreboard after most of the stadium lights temporarily went dark during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher compete in the 3,200 meter relay.
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, finished the Division 3 800-meter run in 2:15.95 on Friday in La Crosse.
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, middle, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100-meter run. He earned the third seed after finishing in 10.97 seconds.
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet Friday.
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event.
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morri celebrate following their team’s 400-meter relay finish in a preliminary heat.
Horicon’s Isaac Howard competes in the triple jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes during the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Athletes in the WIAA Division 1 pole vault event prepare to take their practice runs prior to the start of the competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
