Anna Szepieniec added another accolade to her final track and field season as the outgoing DeForest senior was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Track and Field Player of the Year on Wednesday.

“The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Szepieniec as Wisconsin’s best high school girls track & field athlete,” the press release said.

The UW-Milwaukee commit is the first DeForest athlete to be chosen for the award in its 38th year, following four-time winner Roisin Willis, a 2022 Stevens Point grad. Earlier this month, Szepieniec was named the State Journal girls track athlete of the year.

Szepieniec — the first area recipient of the award since 2017 Baraboo grad Josie Schaefer — helped lead the Norskies to their first WIAA Division 1 state team championship earlier this month. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.12 seconds and also captured individual gold, winning the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9¾ inches. Both marks ranked in the top 75 in the country this spring.

Szepieniec tacked on runner-up finishes in the 300 hurdles and triple jump, including a 1-2 finish alongside teammate Stacy Kipkoskei in the former. It capped off the Norskies’ 46-point performance, as the team’s two lone qualifiers topped runner-up Muskego (41½).

After the conclusion of her high school season, Szepieniec competed in the New Balance Nationals, placing ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 39-4½. The mark was a new personal record and tied for 60th nationally among girls high school competitors in 2023.

Along with her accolades on the track, Szepieniec was a leader in the Norski Mentor program, volunteers at the DeForest Library and serves as a Sunday school teacher at St. Olaf Church. She also helped coach youth volleyball and track while maintaining a 3.65 GPA.

