It didn’t take long for Anna Szepieniec to get involved with track and field as she got her start in third grade.

The DeForest senior got her start in third grade and quickly fell in love with the sport, especially hurdling. That may not have materialized had it not been for former Poynette track coach Tom Tenpas, who allowed Szepieniec to attempt clearing actual hurdles despite her being two years too young.

“He saw the spark, even in third grade, and that just got it started for me,” she said.

Neither knew those humble beginnings would lead to an accolade-filled career with the Norskies, capped off Wednesday when Szepieniec was named the 38th Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Track and Field Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

“Honestly, it was a pretty big surprise,” Szepieniec said. “My coach had told me to fill out some forms and such for like a nomination process, but I know it’s a huge thing. It wasn’t really something I was thinking about and a huge contender for, but it’s certainly awesome I was able to receive this award.”

Szepieniec is the first DeForest athlete to be chosen for the award, following reigning four-time winner 2022 Stevens Point grad Roisin Willis. Szepieniec, a UW-Milwaukee commit, who earlier this month was named the State Journal girls track athlete of the year, will be the first to tell you all of her awards weren’t just because of her.

The three-time WIAA Division 1 state individual champion and one half of the 2023 Division 1 state team champion credits much of her success to the work carried on by her teammates.

“It’s just really cool and like I’ve mentioned a few times in other interviews, yes it was just Stacy (Kipkoskei) and I who brought home our state title, but it was definitely a team aspect,” she said. “Even this Gatorade award, I would definitely not be where I am without the help of my teammates and just the whole DeForest track team.

“I think it’s a cool representation of our program in general and just awesome to see that the hard work our whole team puts in is definitely paying off.”

That hard work was evident at this year’s WIAA state championships as Szepieniec accounted for 36 of the Norskies’ 46 points that helped them capture the program’s first Division 1 team title. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.12 seconds and also captured individual gold, winning the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9¾ inches. Both marks ranked in the top 75 in the country this spring.

Szepieniec tacked on runner-up finishes in the 300 hurdles and triple jump, including a 1-2 finish alongside Kipkoskei in the former as the team’s two lone qualifiers topped runner-up Muskego (41½).

After the conclusion of her high school season, Szepieniec competed in the New Balance Nationals, placing ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 39-4½. The mark was a personal record and tied for 60th nationally among girls high school competitors in 2023.

Szepieniec said getting to share the track with fellow Division I-bound athletes at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field “was a super cool experience.”

“UW-Milwaukee may not compete with some of those different schools and conferences, so it was cool to compete with them now and to get that PR in the triple jump after not doing so all season,” she said.

Szepieniec said the success both during and after her high school season gives her plenty of confidence and motivation going into her first year with the Panthers. And while all of that hardware — she ended her high school career with nine state medals — puts her in elite company, Szepieniec views herself as “just a normal person.”

She hopes her Gatorade Player of the Year honors helps inspire others to shoot for those goals.

“For me, when I look at really talented and elite athletes, it almost feels like they’re in a different mold, like, ‘Oh, they’re this crazy athlete. I can’t compare to that,’” she said. “I’m just a normal kid like them and I feel like that gives a lot of hope to underclassmen and even younger kids that I’m a normal person and elite athletes can be normal, too.”

