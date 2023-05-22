MCFARLAND — Andrew Kelley surprised himself on May 13.

When the McFarland junior woke up and got out of bed, he was ailing hamstring and knee injuries, but he still intended to do his best at the Rock Valley Conference meet at Big Foot High School that evening.

He was careful leading in, but once he got into the flow of the meet, he broke school and conference records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x200 relay.

“That’s why I was a bit surprised when I went to conference and I did the stuff I did,” he said. “I didn’t think my body was at 100%. Now that has happened and those records have been broken, I’m excited to see what else can happen, knowing I’m fully healthy.”

He broke the 100 in 10.74 seconds, which was previously 10.8 held by Brodhead alum Jared Arn in 1995. He got the 200 record in 22:05 seconds, which was held by Edgerton alum Brock Zartman since 2018 at 22.14. He was the last leg of the 4x200 relay team that won in 1:30.92, which broke the previous mark of 1:31.33 by Jefferson last season.

Kelley has been an established sprinter for the Spartans during his career. He was WIAA Division 2 state runner-up in both the 100 and 200 last spring.

This season, Kelley focused on his block starts to improve his times. McFarland sprints coach Doug Peterson said Kelley has been “very coachable” with improving handoffs on relays and has been receptive to “how we want to do things race-modeling wise, looking at the neat outlook through the course of the year.”

“It just shows how he’s built himself physically in the weight room, but also translating that in his performance,” Peterson said.

Kelley said the attention to detail easily crossed over to track from his time playing the piano.

Kelley, with the recommendation of his parents, wanted to have a musical background growing up. He started taking piano lessons when he was in kindergarten, but his parents told him he didn’t need to continue if he didn’t want to. By eighth grade, he was bored with the classical songs he routinely played, and gave it up until the COVID-19 pandemic started when he had a lot of free time.

Kelley wasn’t taking lessons anymore, so he taught himself new songs by watching videos and “trying to play by ear.” He played a bunch of songs he always wanted to play.

He heard the library used to showcase pianos and keyboards, but when he inquired about it, he was told they weren’t housed there anymore. That’s when he simply asked if one could be bought for the library. McFarland High School library media specialist Sheila Fay thought it would be something “cool” for students during their 90-minute study halls.

She said that students also have games, puzzles and craft projects they can do while they’re not studying because “it’s a long time to be sitting.”

“We have stuff we bring in to liven up the space,” Fay said. “It’s a cool thing to have for students who wanted to do something different during study hall. They can wear headphones if they’re loud. If they’re good, the other students love to listen to it. I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll talk with the music teacher to see what I should get.’ We bought a decent keyboard.”

When the keyboard showed up, it piqued the interest of the teenagers, especially Kelley, who decided to play a small prank by sitting down at the keyboard and pretended he didn’t know what he was doing. After awhile he decided to show his musical talents by playing "Für Elise" by Ludwig van Beethoven.

The surrounding students and faculty gave a prideful Kelley a round of applause when he finished, not knowing he was the reason Fay bought it in the first place.

“When he asked for the piano, I really didn’t think he was going to be good at it,” Fay said. “I didn’t just get it for him. I thought it was a neat option for the whole building. When he started playing, I had to check it out and find out who was playing.

“I didn’t know since it’s an electronic keyboard that if it could play itself. I had to check and make sure it was actually not the machine. He’s that talented at it.”

Fay said ever since then Kelley plays the keyboard two or three times a week as he uses it as meditation.

“I usually go up there and play if I need break or I’m bored and I just want to practice a song or play a song I really like,” he said. “Honestly, it calms me and it’s a stress reliever. I go to it as if I had a stress ball or something. It’s a stress reliever for me.”

Photos: McFarland junior Andrew Kelley plays the piano