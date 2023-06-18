The WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse had it all.
Blistering temperatures, rain and lightning delays that altered the schedule, the stadium lights shutting off late one night while the meet was in progress, a 1:17 a.m. finish after the first day of competition and a revamped schedule for the second day.
And, of course, there were outstanding performances by the competitors, including from the Madison area, at the meet at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex — wrapping up the high school track and field season this spring.
Here are the selections for the 2023 Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area boys track and field team:
Athlete of the year
He showed off his sprinting skills throughout the season. Andrew Kelley, jr., McFarland.
He anchored the Spartans’ victorious 800-meter relay, which earned first in 1 minute, 28.07 seconds at the Division 2 state meet. He also was third in the 100-meter dash in 10.76 seconds and anchored the Spartans’ 400 relay, which was fourth in 43.17.
Kelley broke the 100 and the 200 conference meet records at the Rock Valley Conference meet and ran the final leg for the 800 relay that also set a conference record.
He won the 100 in 10.75 at the McFarland sectional and anchored the Spartans’ first-place 400 relay and second-place 800 relay at sectionals.
Coaches of year McFarland co-coaches Andrew Garvey and Matt Kuehl. They led the Spartans to a third-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
McFarland had 40 points, including a first-place finish in the boys 800 relay. Lakeside Lutheran was first with 45 and Shorewood was runner-up with 43.
All-Area track and field team 100-meter dash — Andrew Kelley, jr., McFarland; Cortez LeGrant, sr., Sun Prairie East. 200 — Cortez LeGrant, sr., Sun Prairie East; Gates Lyons, sr., Madison Memorial. 400 — Andrew Regnier, sr., Waunakee; Nick Gehring, sr., Madison Edgewood. 800 — Harper Fahey, sr., Middleton; Andrew Regnier, sr., Waunakee. 1,600 — Blake OIeson, sr., Verona; Spencer Alf, so., McFarland. 3,200 — Joseph Stoddard, sr., Mount Horeb; Isaac Ewing, so., McFarland. 110 hurdles — Finn Patenaude, sr., Middleton; Quyen Wirts, so., Oregon. 300 hurdles — Finn Patenaude, sr., Middleton; Jesse Lenya, jr., Madison La Follette. 400 relay — Sun Prairie East (John McLean, jr.; Connor Stauff, jr.; Jerry Kaminski, sr.; Cortez LeGrant, sr.); McFarland (Paul Morris, sr.; Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, sr.; Remington Burns, jr.; Andrew Kelley, jr.). 800 relay – McFarland (Paul Morris, sr.; Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, sr.; Remington Burns, jr.; Andrew Kelley, jr.); Madison Memorial (Mac Carroll, sr.; Max Spanos, jr.; Elias Howlett, jr.; Gates Lyons, sr.). 1,600 relay – Waunakee (Jake Bova, jr.; Isaiah Jakel, sr.; William Garcia-Heindich, jr.; Andrew Regnier, sr.); Middleton (Finn Patenaude, sr.; Matthew Arnold, so.; Emre Gunay, sr.; Cameron Swapsy, sr.). 3,200 relay – Verona (Blake Oleson, sr.; Nathan Simon, sr.; Ryan Cassidy, sr.; Noah Kundert, jr.); Madison West (Henry Johnson, sr.; Peter Negrut, jr.; Jonah Simonson, jr.; Mason Brosious, so.). High jump – Milam Harvey, sr., Verona; Mbaye Sarr, so., Madison East. Pole vault – Trevor Schulz, sr., Sun Prairie East; Isaiah Bauer, sr., DeForest. Long jump – Gavin Sargeant, jr., Lodi; Bryan Matthews, jr., Madison La Follette. Triple jump – Gavin Sargeant, jr., Lodi; Rickie Jefferson, sr., Madison La Follette. Shot put – KJ Peterson, jr., Middleton; Joe Mueller, sr., Madison Memorial. Discus – Jackson Mankowski, sr., Madison La Follette; Griffin Empey, sr., Stoughton. Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
With sunny skies and projected temperatures in the 90’s, athletes and coaches prepare for the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Applying sunscreen to Eau Claire Regis athlete Carson Tait prior to competition is the team’s assistant coach Beth Borst. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With high temperatures expected in the 90’s athletes take practice runs as the sun rises on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Pole vault competitors, including Verona’s Josie O’Sheridan, right, shade themselves prior to taking warm-up runs Saturday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dells’ Jacob Rogers reflects on his fourth place finish in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Brie Eckerman runs to a fourth place finish in the finals of the Division 2 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelly runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart and McFarland’s Spencer Alf cross the finish line to earn fourth and third place awards respectively in the Division 2 1,600 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Ava Finger crosses the finish line to earn second place in the 100 meter dash wheelchair event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Randolph’s Savannah Duckett runs to a sixth place finish in the Division 3 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns takes the baton from teammate Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in the Divison 2 800 meter relay helping the team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
From left, McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
At right, McFarland’s Paul Morris, left, and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre embrace following their team’s first-place finish in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 200 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick runs to third place finish in the Division 3,200 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring tosses his relay baton out of frustration at the end of the Division 2 3,200 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The team had finished third, but was disqualified as a result of the infraction. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Will Rosemurgy takes the baton from teammate Tanner Krantz while running in the Division 2 3,200 meter relay during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. A disqualification at the end of the race ended up costing Edgewood a third place finish in the event. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec, center, leads the pack on her way to a first-place finish in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer top finishers taking the awards stand during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured at center is Oumou Dowling, and her father, Adam Dowling, cousin and uncle of Finn Patenaude of Middleton who was on the stand after finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec is congratulated by a co-competitor after her first-place finish in Saturday's Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Drew Regnier leaves the blocks on his way to a second-place finish in the Division 1 400-meter dash.
Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier stumbles as he crosses the finish line after finishing second in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec gestures toward the scoreboard after realizing she and teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, finished second and first, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds.
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego’s Noelle Junig on the final lap of the Division 1 3,200-meter run Saturday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Nicole Repka receives the baton from teammate Ava Maradiaga helping Verona to a fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter relay event in Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Waunakee 1,600-meter relay team gather following their third-place finish during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state track and field finals at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse. Clockwise from upper left are William Garcia-Heinrich. Andrew Regnier, Isaiah Jakel and Jake Bova.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Stacy Kipkoskei, left, and Anna Szepieniec hoist the Division 1 girls team championship trophy at Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
