The WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse had it all.

Blistering temperatures, rain and lightning delays that altered the schedule, the stadium lights shutting off late one night while the meet was in progress, a 1:17 a.m. finish after the first day of competition and a revamped schedule for the second day.

And, of course, there were outstanding performances by the competitors, including from the Madison area, at the meet at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex — wrapping up the high school track and field season this spring.

Here are the selections for the 2023 Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area boys track and field team:

Athlete of the year

Andrew Kelley, jr., McFarland. He showed off his sprinting skills throughout the season.

He anchored the Spartans’ victorious 800-meter relay, which earned first in 1 minute, 28.07 seconds at the Division 2 state meet. He also was third in the 100-meter dash in 10.76 seconds and anchored the Spartans’ 400 relay, which was fourth in 43.17.

Kelley broke the 100 and the 200 conference meet records at the Rock Valley Conference meet and ran the final leg for the 800 relay that also set a conference record.

He won the 100 in 10.75 at the McFarland sectional and anchored the Spartans’ first-place 400 relay and second-place 800 relay at sectionals.

Coaches of year

McFarland co-coaches Andrew Garvey and Matt Kuehl. They led the Spartans to a third-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

McFarland had 40 points, including a first-place finish in the boys 800 relay. Lakeside Lutheran was first with 45 and Shorewood was runner-up with 43.

All-Area track and field team

100-meter dash — Andrew Kelley, jr., McFarland; Cortez LeGrant, sr., Sun Prairie East.

200 — Cortez LeGrant, sr., Sun Prairie East; Gates Lyons, sr., Madison Memorial.

1,600 — Blake OIeson, sr., Verona; Spencer Alf, so., McFarland.

3,200 — Joseph Stoddard, sr., Mount Horeb; Isaac Ewing, so., McFarland.

300 hurdles — Finn Patenaude, sr., Middleton; Jesse Lenya, jr., Madison La Follette.

400 relay — Sun Prairie East (John McLean, jr.; Connor Stauff, jr.; Jerry Kaminski, sr.; Cortez LeGrant, sr.); McFarland (Paul Morris, sr.; Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, sr.; Remington Burns, jr.; Andrew Kelley, jr.).

1,600 relay – Waunakee (Jake Bova, jr.; Isaiah Jakel, sr.; William Garcia-Heindich, jr.; Andrew Regnier, sr.); Middleton (Finn Patenaude, sr.; Matthew Arnold, so.; Emre Gunay, sr.; Cameron Swapsy, sr.).

3,200 relay – Verona (Blake Oleson, sr.; Nathan Simon, sr.; Ryan Cassidy, sr.; Noah Kundert, jr.); Madison West (Henry Johnson, sr.; Peter Negrut, jr.; Jonah Simonson, jr.; Mason Brosious, so.).

High jump – Milam Harvey, sr., Verona; Mbaye Sarr, so., Madison East.

Pole vault – Trevor Schulz, sr., Sun Prairie East; Isaiah Bauer, sr., DeForest.

Long jump – Gavin Sargeant, jr., Lodi; Bryan Matthews, jr., Madison La Follette.

Triple jump – Gavin Sargeant, jr., Lodi; Rickie Jefferson, sr., Madison La Follette.

Shot put – KJ Peterson, jr., Middleton; Joe Mueller, sr., Madison Memorial.

Discus – Jackson Mankowski, sr., Madison La Follette; Griffin Empey, sr., Stoughton.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet