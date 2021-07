All-Area track and field: Verona's Jackson Acker misses out on a record, but not on two gold medals

The honor is no surprise — Acker also earned the Gatorade State Track and Field Athlete of the Year honor. His pair of championships validated his decision against leaving Verona at the semester break to enroll early at Wisconsin to take part in spring football practice.

“I had the option,” Acker said at state, “but I was in track all four years. I came into this year not sure of what I’d do, but a lot of hard work, great practices and great coaching helped me to get it done.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Acker rushed for 534 yards and eight touchdowns in six games for Verona during the alternate spring prep football season. He could play anywhere from running back to fullback to linebacker at Wisconsin.

Also considered for the award was Lodi junior Lucas Heyroth, who helped Lodi tie Jefferson for the Division 2 team championship by winning individual titles in the 110-meter hurdles (14.56 seconds), 300 hurdles (39.19) and long jump (22-10). He also ran on Lodi’s fourth-place 800 relay (1:31.19).

Coach of the Year