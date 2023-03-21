Middleton's fourth-place finish at last spring's WIAA Division 1 state track and field championships was the highest amongst Madison-area teams. DeForest was close behind at sixth and, although both teams lost some experience, they still have state champions on their rosters.

Teams like Monona Grove and Madison Memorial retained top runners as well. The Silver Eagles bring back senior Madeline Hogan and sophomore MacKenzie Babcock.

Last week, Hogan won three events at the Nelson/Daniels Classic at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Meanwhile, the Spartans look forward to having Emerson Myers for a full season.

The Madison Edgewood girls track and field team looks to build off a fifth-place finish at the Division 2 state championships, after gaining crucial points for winning the 4X200-meter relay.

Postseason meets are scheduled to begin with regionals on May 22.

Here are nine athletes to know with girls track and field competitions underway.

Short distance runners:

Kaya Wilson, Sr., Sauk Prairie

Things to know: Wilson is a two-time regional champion in the 200-meter dash. The senior's personal record in the 200-meter dash is 26.7 seconds, while she's run a personal best 12.8 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 1:03 in the 400-meter dash.

Quotable: "Kaya is one of those hard working athletes that helps a program build a culture around," Sauk Prairie coach Andy Sherman said. "Her work ethic and her leadership has been the perfect role model for our younger athletes to learn from."

Anna Szepieniec, Sr., DeForest

Things to know: Szepieniec is highly decorated. As a sophomore she became a state champion, winning the 300-meter hurdles competition. Also, for the last two seasons she's been the Badger Conference champion in both the 300-meter hurdles and 100-meter high hurdles. After finishing as the state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles last year, Szepieniec looks to end her high school career as a state champion.

Quotable: "Anna has the ability to produce in the big moments," DeForest coach Christopher Smith said. "She seeks out challenges and opportunities to improve while carrying a smile in all conditions."

Madeline Hogan, Sr., Monona Grove

Things to know: Upon graduating this spring, Hogan is set to join the University of Wisconsin's track and field team. Hogan placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at the WIAA Division 1 state championships.

Long distance runners:

Mackenzie Babcock, So., Monona Grove

Things to know: Babcock jumped on the scene as a freshman after placing first in the 1,600-meter run at the Division 1 state championships with a time of 4:56.76. As a cross-country runner, Babcock has qualified for the state championships the past two years.

Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Sr., Middleton

Things to know: In October, Malloy-Salgado committed to run track at the University of Wisconsin. Last spring she placed first in the 3,200-meter run at the Division 1 state championships with a time of 10:32.25.

Dasha Vorontsov, Sr., Oregon

Things to know: Oregon was the runner-up at the Badger West Conference championship meet in Mount Horeb last spring. Vorontsov aided her team by winning both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. During the Division 1 state championships, Vonrontsov placed 13th in the 3,200-meter run.

Field athletes:

Audrey Seefeld, Jr., Sun Prairie East

Things to know: In 2022, Seefeld became the Big Eight conference champion in both the pole vault and long jump events. The state qualifier in long jump has a personal record of 17 feet, 1 inch, while in pole vault her personal record is 10 feet, 6 inches.

Quotable: "Audrey was born to be an athlete, she is a top varsity athlete not only in track, but also cross country and gymnastics," Sun Prairie East coach Doug Maughan said. "She knows how to train both mentally and physically, then compete at a very high level in a variety of events. Audrey is one of the top all around athletes in not only the Big 8, but also the state."

Emerson Myers, Jr., Madison Memorial

Things to know: Myers was the Big Eight conference champion in triple jump with a distance of 35-9.50. During the 2022 Division 1 state championships, she placed 10th in the triple jump event. She was the only Madison Memorial field athlete to have a top-10 finish.

Quotable: "Emerson is a talented and dedicated athlete who made big improvements last season despite missing most of the season due to injury," Madison Memorial coach Drew Slempkes said. "I am looking forward to seeing Emerson continue to develop this year as a leader on our team and as an athlete in the triple jump, high jump, and on the track with a full season of training."

Julia Ackley, So., McFarland

Things to know: In her freshman season, Ackley had her best performances at the end of the year. At the Rock Valley conference championships she placed first in the pole vault. Then on the biggest stage, the Division 2 state championships, she finished fifth with a personal record of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Quotable: "Julia has done the work to improve on her pole vault success and that success will continue into hurdles and relays," McFarland coach Andrew Garvey said.

