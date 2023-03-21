The track and field season is underway as teams could begin competing early last week. Waunakee and Middleton will look to duplicate last year's success, when they were 5th and 8th, respectively, at state.

Same for Sun Prairie East, which is coming off its first sectional title win since 1999.

Other area teams like Oregon, Verona, Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie West are looking to take that next step with another year of experience.

For runners and field athletes it's an opportunity to set new personal bests.

Regionals are scheduled to begin on May 22, with sectionals following on May 25 and state championships taking place from June 2-3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse.

Here are nine athletes to keep an eye on during the boys track and field season.

Short distance runners:

Nick Gehring, Sr., Madison Edgewood

Things to know: As a junior, Gehring was the Badger West Conference champion in both the 200- and 400-meter dash, while finishing as runner-up in the 100-meter dash. At the WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships last year, he placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.16 seconds. Gehring is Madison Edgewood's school recorder in the 400-meter dash with a personal best of 49.87 seconds.

Quotable: "Nick has explosive speed and has been working hard on expanding his range," Madison Edgewood coach Jeff Gifford said. "He put in a lot of time in the offseason and has come into this year in really good shape. Nick is an extremely hard working kid who we expect big things from this year."

Cortez Legrant Jr., Sr., Sun Prairie East

Things to know: Last season, Legrant placed second in the 100-meter dash at the Big Eight Conference championships meet with time of 11.34 seconds. Sun Prairie East won the 4X100 relay at the Big Eight championship meet for the first time since 1977. Legrant was the team's anchor and helped them finish with a time of 44.40 seconds.

Andrew Kelley, Jr., McFarland

Things to know: Kelley had two standout performances at the Division 2 state track and field championships last season. He placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.15 seconds. Meanwhile, in the 200-meter dash, Kelley was the runner-up with a time of 22.28 seconds.

Long distance runners:

Zach Temple, Jr., Madison West

Things to know: Temple finished top 20 in the 3,200-meter run during last spring's Division 1 state championships. Also, as a cross-country runner this fall, Temple placed first at the annual Glenn Herold Invitational with a time of 16:46.87.

Quotable: "Zach is a really hard worker, smart racer and definitely a student of the sport," Madison West coach Matt Richardson said. "I think the work he puts in with his teammates in the offseason really shows his dedication and has paid off with the progress they've all made the last two years."

Mateo Alvarado Venegas, Sr., Sun Prairie West

Things to know: Alvarado Venegas was great in long distance events during the Division 1 state championships last season. He placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run and did so again during the 3,200-meter run, finishing with a time of 9:11.71.

Quotable: "Mateo is a great student-athlete that has stepped into a leadership role for us here at Sun Prairie West," coach Josh O'Connor said. "Mateo has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota and has set big goals for himself before he makes that next step."

Jake Bova, Jr., Waunakee

Things to know: Waunakee's 4X400 relay team finished fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state championships with Bova leading his team to a time of 3:23:44.

Field athletes:

Bradyn Taylor, Jr., Madison Memorial

Things to know: Taylor was the regional runner-up for the triple jump event and also a state qualifier for triple jump. At the Big Eight Conference championship meet, he placed third in the triple finals with a distance of 42 feet, 11 inches.

Quotable: "Bradyn is one of the most well-rounded athletes that I have had the privilege to coach and has all of the ability to make it back to state this year as a junior," Madison Memorial coach William Richardson said. "He has the potential to have our school record in the triple jump by the time he leaves Memorial and is going to be a central component of our team's success this year either through jumps or his sprinting abilities."

Milam Harvey, Sr., Verona

Things to know: Harvey returns as a WIAA state medalist after placing fifth in the high jump event at last season's state championships. During the Big Eight Conference championship meet he placed second in the high jump with a distance of 6 feet, 3 inches.

Quotable: "Milam is one of the most talented jumpers we've had in program history and has learned the skills needed for the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump," Verona coach Joff Pedretti said. "It is difficult to master one of these, so reaching a high level in all three is a huge accomplishment in itself. We are excited to see his progress this season and what he can accomplish."

Trevor Schulz, Sr., Sun Prairie East

Things to know: At the Big Eight Conference championship meet, Schulz placed second in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet. He proceeded to set a new personal record of 13 feet and finish eighth in pole vault at the state championships.

Quotable: "As a multi-sport athlete, Trevor knows what it takes to be a successful athlete," Sun Prairie East coach Douglas Maughan said. "He consistently improved as a junior last season, moving up from our JV roster to eighth place at the state meet in the final month of the season. Trevor is now one of the top pole vaulters in the area and also the state."

Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships