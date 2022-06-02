7 things to know about the WIAA track and field meet

The 126th WIAA boys track and field state meet and the 51st WIAA girls track and field state meet are scheduled Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

Championships will be decided in three divisions — Division 1, 2 and 3.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The meet has two sessions Friday. Division 1 begins at 9:30 a.m. Divisions 2 and 3 start at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 9:30 a.m. with field events and 10 a.m. with running events. The order of the finals for each event begins with Division 3, followed by Division 2, then Division 1.

Tickets cost $11 per session, plus online fees. They're available online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA’s ticketing partner, at: gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Track%20and%20Field.

Parking is available in several general public lots surrounding the stadium on event days. The cost is $8 per day.

The live stream of the meet will be produced by Rush Media on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription is required.

In terms of COVID-19, fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in area of high likelihood of transmission and masks are encouraged for individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated, according to the WIAA.

History lesson

Lodi and Jefferson shared the Division 2 boys championship last year, each scoring 40 points. Hartland Arrowhead was the Division 1 winner, La Crosse Aquinas was the Division 3 champion and Marshfield Columbus Catholic won the wheelchair competition.

In the girls meet, Schofield D.C. Everest and Muskego tied for the Division 1 title with 46 points apiece. Freedom was the Division 2 champion, Royall was the Division 3 winner and Beloit Turner won the wheelchair competition.

Whitefish Bay has won the most boys team championships with 18. Madison West and Rosholt have the most girls team titles with six.

Division 1 notes

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau, a University of Michigan commit who won the state cross country title last fall, is the defending champion in the girls 3,200-meter run.

DeForest junior Anna Szepieniec returns after winning the 300 hurdles last year.

The high jump has two former champions. Waunakee junior Kyla Saleh won the high jump in 2021 and Kaukauna senior Olivia VanZeeland earned the title in 2019.

Muskego and West De Pere have representation in 14 events, leading the girls in the division.

Hartland Arrowhead has 16 event entries, the most among the boys.

Stevens Point has participants in 14 events. Sun Prairie and Kimberly each have 11, both with eight individuals and three relays.

Division 2 notes

Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth, a University of Wisconsin commit, returns as the defending champion in the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump.

Madison Edgewood senior Caden Thomas seeks a second consecutive title in the high jump.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial has the most event entries with 13 in the boys meet. Freedom has 10 and Lodi and La Crosse Logan nine apiece.

In the girls meet, Madison Edgewood is back to defend its 800 relay championship.

Freedom has the most entries (11), while Edgewood is next with 10 — seven individual events and three relays. Lodi has nine individual event entries.

Division 3 notes

Deerfield junior Steffi Siewert returns after winning the girls 100 last year.

Lancaster leads the division with 11 event entries in the girls meet.

Grantsburg and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser have the most entries in the boys meet, with eight apiece.

Area boys athletes to watch

Division 1: Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski is the top seed in the 800 after earning the fastest-qualifying time in sectionals (1 minute, 53.15 seconds).

Middleton senior Griffin Ward (4:15.33), who's a Minnesota commit, and Verona senior Aidan Manning (4:16.21) are the top seeds in the 1,600.

Other area athletes who have high seeds after sectionals include Sauk Prairie senior Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Madison East junior Fred Foueppe and Sun Prairie junior Cortez LeGrant in the 100; Waunakee junior Andrew Regnier (400); Madison East senior Manjot Singh and Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke (110 hurdles).

Also, Regnier, Singh and Yanke (300 hurdles); Verona junior Milam Harvey (high jump); Madison Memorial senior Anthony Ward (long jump); Watertown senior Caden Maas and Fort Atkinson senior Drew Evans, a University of Wisconsin football commit, in the shot put.

Division 2: Heyroth enters with the fastest qualifying time in the 110 hurdles (14.42 seconds), the second fastest time in the 300 hurdles (:40.07), the second-best qualifying leap in the long jump (22 feet, 9¾ inches) and the fourth-best qualifying leap in the triple jump (44-5½).

McFarland sophomore Andrew Kelley has the fastest qualifying time in the 200 (:22.08) and the second-fastest in the 100.

Other high seeds include Lakeside Lutheran senior Kyle Main (200); Madison Edgewood junior Nick Gehring (400); Belleville/New Glarus sophomore Carter Scholey (3,200); Lake Mills senior Kyle Popowski and Monroe senior Jason Carpenter (110 hurdles);

Also, Popowski and Watertown Luther Prep senior Jeremiah Stanton (300 hurdles); Lake Mills and Monroe (400 relay); Monroe (800 relay); Thomas and Belleville/New Glarus sophomore Lawrence Vasquez (high jump); Portage junior Hunter Francis (long jump); Lakeside Lutheran junior Ben Buxa (shot put); and River Valley senior Ryan Norton (discus).

Division 3: Cambridge senior Carter Brown has the fastest qualifying time in the 200 (:22.37).

Cambridge senior Trey Colts has the second-fastest qualifying time in the 100, the second seed in the triple jump (43-7) and is highly seeded in the high jump (6-2).

Others with high seeds include Deerfield senior Dayton Lasack (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Cambridge (400 relay).

Wheelchair division: Verona freshman Andrew Cassiday has qualified in the 100 and shot put.

Area girls athletes to watch

Division 1: Szepieniec is the fastest qualifier in the 110 hurdles (:14.56) and second-fastest in the 300 hurdles (:44.99). She’s the third seed in the triple jump (36-7½).

Watertown senior Riley Quinn is the top seed in the shot put (44-09½).

Pansegrau, Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock, Middleton junior Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Madison Memorial senior Annika Cutforth are top contenders in the 1,600. Pansegrau, Malloy-Salgado and Cutforth also are among the top qualifiers in the 3,200.

Other highly seeded entrants include Verona senior Joy Bailey, Stoughton senior Abby Groleau and Verona sophomore Lilly Wepking (100); Groleau, Madison La Follette sophomore Alayna West and Mount Horeb freshman Marley McIntyre (200); DeForest senior Jocelyn Pickhardt (400); Madison Memorial senior Ana Ashworth and Monona Grove junior Madeline Hogan (100 hurdles); Hogan (300 hurdles).

Also, Verona and DeForest (1,600 relay); Fort Atkinson (3,200 relay); Saleh, Madison La Follette senior Claire Ammeraal, Madison Memorial sophomore Emerson Myers and Waunakee sophomore Samantha Cook (high jump); Myers (triple jump); Middleton junior Madilyn Vander Sanden and Janesville Craig senior Jessa Alderman (shot put); and Alderman (discus).

Division 2: Edgewood senior Amber Grosse, a UW-La Crosse commit, leads the Crusaders into the meet, competing in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and 800 relay.

High seeds include Lodi junior Lily Strong (100); Grosse, Edgewood senior Alexis Yaucher and Belleville/New Glarus junior Alexandra Atwell (100 hurdles); Grosse and Edgewood sophomore Gillian Koning (300 hurdles); Belleville/New Glarus and Edgewood (400 relay); Edgewood (800 relay); Columbus senior Macy Woodward (high jump).

Also, McFarland freshman Julia Ackley (pole vault); Grosse (long jump); Belleville/New Glarus senior Ava Foley and Monroe junior Lauren Coppes (triple jump); Lodi senior Ella Puls (shot put); and Wisconsin Heights senior Kylee Doherty (discus).

Division 3: Siewert has the fastest-qualifying time in the 100 (:12.56) and the second fastest in the 200 (:26.14). She also is the third seed in the long jump (16-07½).

