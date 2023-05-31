Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 127th WIAA state boys track and field championships are scheduled Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex, with championships decided in three divisions.

Here are several things to know.

The basics

The meet, which runs in conjunction with the girls meet, has two sessions Friday. Divisions 2 and 3 begin at 9:30 a.m., while Division 1 starts at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 9:30 a.m. with field events and 10 a.m. with running events. The order of the finals for each event begins with Division 3, followed by Division 2, then Division 1.

Tickets cost $11 per session, plus online fees. Tickets are available online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA’s ticketing site: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Track%20and%20Field.

Parking is available in several general public lots surrounding the stadium on event days. The cost is $10 per day per car and $20 per bus/oversized vehicle. Meet permits are $25 per car and $50 per bus/oversized vehicle (valid Thursday-Saturday).

The live stream of the meet will be produced by Rush Media on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. A subscription is required.

History lesson

Hartland Arrowhead won the boys Division 1 team title in 2022, totaling 55.5 points. It was Arrowhead’s second consecutive championship. Waunakee placed fifth (24).

Shorewood was first in Division 2 with 46 points, one point better than Lodi.

In Division 3, Chetek-Weyerhauser was champion with 44.

Kenosha Indian Trail was first in the wheelchair competition (36).

Division 1 notes

Waunakee senior and University of North Carolina commit Andrew Regnier was the 400-meter dash state champion last season. He returns to defend his 400 title and goes after the 800 crown. He’s seeded fifth in the 400 and fourth in the 800.

Regnier is part of the Warriors’ 1,600 relay with junior Jake Bova, senior Isaiah Jakel and junior William Garcia-Heinrich. The team is seeded fourth.

Seven individual events and four relays have champions from last year returning.

Division 2 notes

McFarland junior Andrew Kelley was second last year in the 100 and 200. He returns in the 100 and is the top seed (10.75 seconds). Kelley also is on the Spartans’ 400 and 800 relay teams.

Waupun senior Jacob Abel (11.03) is seeded No. 1 in the long jump (23 feet, 4 inches), first in the triple jump (45-05½) and fifth in the 100. Lodi junior Gavin Sargeant is seeded third in the triple jump.

Mauston junior Eli Hallwood enters tied for the top height in the pole vault (14 feet).

There are champions in five individual events and two relays returning.

Division 3 notes

Fall River junior Ayden Price is seeded fifth in the long jump, while Fall River senior Manny Kingston is seeded eighth in the shot put and also qualified in the discus.

There are four individual events and two relays that return champions.

Other area athletes to watch

Division 1: DeForest senior Isaiah Bauer is the second seed in the pole vault after clearing 15-6.

Middleton senior Finn Patenaude enters as a high seed in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Sun Prairie East senior Cortez LeGrant, Madison East senior Fred Foueppe and Madison Memorial senior Mac Carroll are top area contenders in the 100, and LeGrant also is in the 200.

In the distance events, Verona senior Blake Oleson is seeded sixth in the 1,600, while Mount Horeb senior Joseph Stoddard, who won the Division 2 cross country title in the fall, is seeded 11th in the 3,200.

In field events, qualifiers included Verona senior Milam Harvey (high jump and triple jump), Middleton junior KJ Peterson (shot put) and Reedsburg junior Ethan Horkan (discus).

Relays contenders include Sun Prairie East (junior John McLean, junior Connor Stauff, senior Jerry Kaminski and LeGrant) in the 400 relays.

Division 2: Mauston senior Eli Boppart and McFarland sophomore Isaac Ewing are seeded third and fifth, respectively, in the 3,200. Boppart and McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf are seeded fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600.

McFarland’s 3,200 relay (Ewing, junior Westin Fisher, junior Brock Spiegel and Alf) is seeded fourth.

Other qualifiers include Madison Edgewood senior Nick Gehring in the 400, Lodi senior Paul Lins (800), Alf (800) and Wisconsin Dells senior Jacob Rogers (110 hurdles).

Division 3: The Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 400 relay (senior Alex Hollander and juniors Nicholas Katsma, Karter Meredith and Jacob Kile) qualified as the seventh seed.

Other qualifiers include Pardeeville junior Colin Smith and Beaver Dam Wayland Academy sophomore Nelson Mitchell in the 800. Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose sophomore Jacob Sturm has qualified in the 800 and 1,600.

Wheelchair athletes to watch

In boys wheelchair events, Verona’s Andrew Cassiday is set to compete in the 100 and shot put, and Beaver Dam’s Taylor Post has qualified in the 400 and shot put.

