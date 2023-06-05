The WIAA state track and field championships wrapped up Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex and there was no shortage of standout performances by athletes from the Madison area.

With the 127th state boys meet and the 52nd state girls meet in the books, here's a closer look at seven memorable moments for area competitors.

1. Mount Horeb junior back in full force

Abby Sadler wasn't going to let an Achilles strain at the end of the cross country season last fall slow her down during the spring track and field season.

The Mount Horeb junior’s efforts paid off Friday when she won the Division 1 girls 800-meter run. Sadler crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 11.64 seconds, just ahead of Cedarburg’s Charlieze-Trinity McKenzie (2:13.56) to become the Vikings’ first state champion since Nadia Williams in 2015 when she won the 100 and 200.

“It’s so amazing,” Sadler said. “This was my big comeback and I’ve been training insanely for this, so I’m so excited to be here.”

Sadler, who lived outside Toronto, Canada, for the past three years before returning to her hometown ahead of the 2022-23 school year, also finished in third place in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:52.20.

2. "Chaos" part of the fun for Middleton senior

The athletes' performances weren't the only memorable part of a state tournament filled with rain, thunder, lightning and high heat.

For Middleton senior Finn Patenaude, who finished fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 38.80 and placed fifth in the 110 hurdles with a personal record of 14.58, the delays and rescheduled events were just another hurdle to clear.

“Chaos, just straight chaos,” Patenaude said. “But I’ll live for that. It’s just fun. You’ve got to embrace it or you get swept away.”

Competing in his last meet with the Cardinals before heading to the University of Vermont in the fall, Patenaude was focused on the positives.

"It was a (personal record)," he said of his time in the 110-meter hurdles. "That’s all I can ask for. A little one, but we’ll take it."

3. Waunakee senior recaptures the gold

Kyla Saleh was back atop the podium after winning the Division 1 girls high jump on Friday, and this time she was able to share the moment with a teammate.

The Waunakee senior took gold in the event for the second time in her career, matching her winning height from her sophomore season by clearing 5 feet, 7 inches, while teammate Lainey Chancellor, a freshman, earned bronze by clearing 5-4.

Saleh, a University of Wisconsin track commit and daughter of former Badgers football player Tarek Saleh, attributed the pair’s success to competition in practice.

“Having competition at practice is always the best thing you can ask for,” she said.

4. Consistency key for decorated Middleton senior

Zaira Malloy-Salgado didn't alter her approach during the meet, even if she was on the state's biggest stage.

The Middleton senior, a University of Wisconsin cross country and track and field commit, repeated as champion in the Division 1 3,200-meter run, chasing down Muskego’s Noelle Junig and winning in 10:33.20.

Malloy-Salgado stuck to her strategy of hanging back from the leaders and waiting for the right time to strike in becoming the second Cardinals distance runner to grab consecutive 3,200 titles.

“That’s how I usually run a lot of my races,” she said. “I’m not the type to go like out from the start and try to win it from the beginning.”

5. McFarland relay powers strong team finish

There were several strong performances for the McFarland boys team as it finished third in the race for the Division 2 team title, but it was the relay team that turned in one of the program's best showings.

The team of seniors Paul Morris and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre and juniors Remington Burns and Andrew Kelley won the Division 2 boys 800-meter relay after finishing in a school record 1:28.07, ahead of runner-up Freedom 1:28.31.

When Kelley crossed the finish line, he quickly recognized the importance of the moment.

“When I crossed the line, I immediately looked to the board,” he said. “I saw `McFarland’ showed up in the No. 1 spot. I started throwing my hands up. I’m like, 'This is it. Nothing else is going to happen. We are state champions. This is what we wanted. We got the gold medal.’’’

6. Fresh legs lead Middleton senior to surprising win

Competing at his first state tournament, Middleton senior Harper Fahey arrived with tempered expectations.

With a deep field in the Division 1 boys 800-meter run, Fahey was "hoping" for a finish in the top six but could've never imagined surging to a gold medal in a time of 1:53.46.

The UW-Milwaukee commit, who became the first Cardinals runner to win the event since Jeff Egan in 1993, had a clear plan even if he didn't have high expectations.

“I knew I wanted to get out faster than usual,” he said. “I don’t think I got out that fast anyways, but that was my main goal going into it, to get out fast and giving myself an opportunity.”

Fahey also credited extra rest from weather delays, and the fact other 800-meter competitors ran prior to their race, for helping give him a leg up.

“I think it helped that I was coming fresh into this race, so I think it helped that it got delayed because a lot of guys were doubling and had already raced today,” he said.

7. DeForest girls secure first team title behind dynamic duo

One of the most outstanding performances from area athletes came from a DeForest girls track team that had just two athletes qualify for the state meet.

Despite relying solely on senior Anna Szepieniec and junior Stacy Kipkoskei, the Norskies took home the Division 1 team title — the first state championship for the DeForest girls.

Finishing with 46 points, ahead of runner-up Muskego (41½), Norskies coach Christopher Smith was pleasantly surprised by his team's showing.

“This was certainly a goal, but not anything we thought we were going to do,” Smith said. “When we came into the meet we really thought we could be runner-up. Things fell our way. This was, oh, my gosh, icing on a huge cake.”

Szepieniec, a UW-Milwaukee commit who accounted for 36 of the points, savored the outcome despite missing the school’s graduation Saturday night.

“Since today is my last meet as a high-schooler and I’ve already missed my graduation tonight, I might as well make the best of it,” she said.

And make the best of it she did, winning individual titles in the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles and recording runner-up finishes in the triple jump and the 300 hurdles, which Kipkoskei won for a 1-2 finish for the Norskies.

