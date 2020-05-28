Tom Oates: Steve Pavela paved new school of thought for prep sports

For much of that time, the WIAA and WISAA had a frosty relationship. However, Pavela developed a friendship with the WIAA executive directors — first John Roberts, then Doug Chickering — and the relationship between the groups thawed over time.

In 2000, some 12 years after Pavela retired, all of the state's high schools began playing under the WIAA umbrella. It took the threat of legislative and judicial action to get that done, but the respect WIAA administrators had for Pavela also played a role in a move that has expanded the opportunities for every prep athlete in Wisconsin. Al Bill, Pavela's successor, was the driving force for WISAA during the discussions in the 1990s, but Pavela played a behind-the-scenes role.

"The entire WIAA staff came to my retirement party and that was a change," Pavela said. "If there's any legacy that I have in my life, I think it's that we brought all of the (non-public) schools together as one and then eventually they were all together as part of the WIAA."

That legacy might have been different had Pavela stayed in the state to attend school. He set scoring records in the state Catholic school tournament (59 in three games) and the national Catholic school tournament (100 in five games). UW and Marquette recruited him hard, but they were no match for Notre Dame's network of local alumni clubs.