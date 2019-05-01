As a captain in three sports, Madison East senior Dakarai Clay knows best what he enjoys most during his day.
It’s when he’s leaping toward the triple jump pit, competing on the wrestling mat or executing a block on the football field.
“Sports have meant the world to me,” the 5-foot-8, 150-pound Clay said. “When I’m stressed out, when I don’t know what to do, whenever there is a problem at all, when I go to practice or I go to a competition that all goes away. That is like the happy place for me. That motivated me to get better because I enjoyed it so much.”
That enjoyment comes through loud and clear to his teammates, no matter what sports season is under way.
“He’s just a very positive figure on our team,” Purgolders boys track and field coach Matt Peters said about Clay, a two-year captain and a standout triple-jumper for East’s track team. “He makes every practice more enjoyable. He’s there setting the tone. He has high expectations for what he does and for what his teammates do, and that rubs off.”
Clay plans to attend Northern Illinois University and study industrial engineering and business. Clay, a Big Eight Conference wrestling champion this past winter at 132 pounds who compiled a 40-5 record at 138 and 132 pounds while becoming an All-City selection, is considering walking on for wrestling at Northern Illinois.
“The sky is the limit for Dakarai,” said Madison East wrestling coach Dayton Yu, who believes prep sports can give athletes a voice and help them navigate the high school years.
This spring, Clay, who also is a sprinter, has leaped 42 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump, placing him third on the Purgolders’ all-time list in that event. He hopes to go after the school mark of 44-5 and qualify for the WIAA state track and field meet, after just missing out on a state wrestling berth.
“I’m at 42 feet right now,” he said. “I will try to get that two extra feet before I get out of here.”
A challenging journey
That doesn’t mean Clay’s path to this point has been easy.
The high school years can be challenging enough for any teen.
The 18-year-old Clay’s time in high school has been full of change and he said he’s tried to adapt to the different situations he and his family have encountered.
Clay said he is one of 15 children, including nine older half-siblings. He is the oldest of his parents’ six children; his brother Devion is a junior and brother Demetrius a freshman at Madison East and they also are involved in athletics.
Dakarai Clay said he’s lived in four households during high school — including the family he’s been living with during his senior year. It is a year in which he has found improved structure, he said.
Yu, a 2009 Madison East graduate who's been the Purgolders' wrestling coach the past two years, was impressed by Clay's work ethic, preparation and composure. Yu said he has a special place in his heart for Clay.
“I don’t want to sugarcoat it,” Yu said. “He didn’t have the best resources or support. … I’ve always told Dakarai, I consider him a life soldier. Through life’s hardships, people can break. I feel like Dakarai doesn’t ever bend. He rolls with the punches. He understands there are always going to be problems in life. Nothing is perfect.
“He is very composed about everything. That is the one thing that stands out is just his composure. He knows when to endure hardships and things like that. That’s what is most impressive. I told him a lot of people would have bent and then broke and then gone off course.
“He’s a good student, a three-sport athlete, a three-sport captain. He’s a good all-around kid. It was an honor and a privilege to work with a kid like that.”
Managing time, distractions
Clay was accepted into eight colleges.
But Clay, currently taking three Advanced Placement classes, acknowledged he didn’t know how things were going to turn out earlier in high school. He said he had a lot on his plate and his time management then “was horrible,” and his schoolwork suffered.
“That was a daily question I asked myself: I don’t know where I’m going or what I’m doing,” he said. “I knew two things, one, I wanted to help my siblings and make sure they have a bright future, that they were given the tools that they needed to be successful, and, two, that I wanted to go to college and that I wanted to be successful. Those things were the drive, as well as sports.”
No matter the living situation, Clay said he tries to look out for his five younger siblings. Even on the football field as the Purgolders’ fullback, leading the way for Devion.
“I feel I protect my brother, like all the time, in terms of school and in life,” said Dakarai Clay, who also played linebacker. “That was a literal sense of protecting my brother when he was the running back and I was the fullback and lead blocker.”
On Tuesday night, Devion Clay won the long jump while Dakarai Clay jumped 41-2 and finished second in the triple jump, behind winner Ladell Cannon of Madison La Follette, at the Madison City Championships at Mansfield Stadium.
Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said he’s been impressed by the leadership Clay has demonstrated, the growth he’s shown and how he’s excelled in school and athletics despite facing instability in his life.
“I cannot say enough good things about Dakarai,” Rogness said.
Peters, in his fourth year as head coach, added: “He has impressed me with his ability to know the things he needs to do to be successful and set his mind to those. Whatever life has thrown his way, he’s found a way to make sure he is on the path he wants to be. He’s going to Northern Illinois, he’s in advanced classes, he’s a three-sport athlete. He’s taken the steps to do what he needs to get done.”
Sports essential
Clay said his time management, organizational skills and school work have improved significantly, particularly during his senior year.
“Not doing sports was an option, but it wasn’t for me because that was my out, that’s when I was happy, that’s when I didn’t have to worry about struggles or anything like that,” he said.
It was a major part in him striving “to become better than I am,” said Clay, who encourages other prep student-athletes to do the same.
“I would say, `Keep pushing yourself to be the best version of yourself,’ ’’ he said. “Everything happens for a reason. I am a true believer of that. Man, times get hard. It’s not really about what happens in your life, it’s about how you react to it. If you have a negative reaction, you are going to have a negative outcome, so stay positive and hope for the best.”