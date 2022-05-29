 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA unveils top seeds for boys tennis individual state tournament

Middleton No. 1 singles players Ethan Bo serves during Thursday's Division 1 sectional at Cherokee Country Club. He earned a state berth with a second-place finish.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Waunakee senior Tyler Nelson received the top seed in singles for the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis individual state tournament Thursday through Saturday at the University of Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Nelson, the Warriors’ No. 1 singles player who plans to compete in tennis at UW-Whitewater, has compiled a 25-0 record.

Other area players who received top 16 seeds in Division 1 include Madison West junior Ethan Yu (16-1), who’s seeded third; Middleton freshman Ethan Bo (11-3), seeded fifth; Middleton senior Ian Connell (25-3), seeded 10th; and Monona Grove senior Chase Lindwall (21-3), seeded 12th.

The Sun Prairie team of senior Jacob Baldwin and sophomore Nikko Vilwock (14-1) earned the fourth seed in doubles in the Division 1 bracket.

The Madison Memorial duo of senior Sanjay Mathur and junior Sam Weinbach (20-10) received the 16th seed.

There were no seeded area players in Division 2 singles and doubles. Other area players have advanced to state in the two divisions (see the WIAA site for the full brackets).

In addition, Middleton received the second seed for the team state tournament June 10-11 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Middleton will take on seventh-seeded Menomonee Falls in a Division 1 quarterfinal June 10. 

Fifth-seeded Madison West will meet fourth-seeded Milwaukee Marquette in another quarterfinal. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

