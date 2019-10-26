Lucy Friedman gave Madison West an early lead Saturday, and teammate Abby Bremel produced a stirring rally and some hope.
It wasn’t enough for the Regents.
Muskego responded to that pair of setbacks with a 5-2 victory in a semifinal match of the WIAA Division 1 state team girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, ending the Regents’ season.
Friedman built a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 4 singles, consistently stacking enough games to hold the lead throughout much of the match. The only time Friedman trailed Muskego’s Mia Barrett came early in the second set.
“The last time we played them, I was one of our two wins, so I knew they were counting on me,” Friedman said. “The other matches would be really challenging, so I knew I had to get mine for sure.”
The victory secured the match’s first decision — one the Regents hoped would propel them to a win after a 5-2 loss to Muskego during the regular season.
West looked poised to grab the second point of the match, running out to a 5-0 lead in the first set at No. 3 doubles. But Muskego’s Katie Upthagrove and Chloe Adamson won 12 of the next 15 games to upend West’s Ashley Valle and Kathryn Christianson 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Top Muskego singles player Elizabeth Sobieski, who watched the doubles match before defeating West’s Maddi Bremel 6-4, 6-1, called it the turning point of the match.
“When our No. 3 doubles pulled it out,” Sobieski said, “I knew it would be a good day.”
“(A West win at No. 3 doubles) maybe puts a little more pressure on different people from Muskego at different spots, and maybe the results are a little different,” Regents coach Ryan Reischel said.
But Muskego wasn’t running away with the match, which also included a three-hour, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory by Christina Pan over West’s Abby Lin at No. 3 singles.
Abby Bremel produced a rousing performance at No. 2 singles, one night after helping spur West’s rally from a 3-1 deficit to beat Neenah 4-3.
Bremel trailed Michelle Pan 5-0 in the opening set and wasn’t moving her feet and stepping into her shots. Bremel was frustrated, but quickly fixed her issues and won 13 of the last 14 games to clinch a 7-5, 6-1 victory.
“Our top of the lineup had a lot of pressure on it, but I thought we could come back,” Bremel said.
The timing of Bremel’s victory in relation to other ongoing matches thrust Madison West back into the hunt.
The Regents trailed 3-2 overall but had a 4-3 lead in the first set of one singles, and a 4-3 lead in the first set of one doubles.
Neither lead held.
But Elizabeth Sobieski topped Maddi Bremel, and Muskego’s No. 1 doubles pair of Maddie Toboyek and Lauren Sobieski clinched the victory with a 7-6 (5), 6-0 win against Camille Vadas and Sophie Knigge.
Muskego swept doubles play thanks to a 6-4, 6-0 win by Megan Lambrecht-Scasny and Stephanie Yerges against Suzanne Oriel and Meredith Gallagher.
“Our girls knew they had a legitimate chance, a legitimate shot at winning the duel,” Reischel said. “Sometimes you play and the other team just wins a crucial point here or there, and essentially that’s what today’s duel came down to.”
Top-seeded Mequon Homestead won its fourth consecutive Division 1 championship, taking a 4-3 victory over Muskego after a 4-3 semifinal win over Lake Geneva Badger.
Against Muskego, Natalie Yang clinched the victory with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sobieski at No. 1 singles. Against Badger, Homestead’s only singles win came at No. 4, but the Highlanders swept all three doubles matches.
In Division 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial won the championship with a 5-2 victory over Kohler, following a 6-1 semifinal victory over Eau Claire Regis.
The Crusaders swept all three doubles victories in both matches. Kohler beat Onalaska Luther in the other semifinal 7-0.