THE BASICS
What: The 48th annual WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Nielsen Tennis Stadium, 1000 Highland Ave.
Tickets/parking: Tickets are available at the door for $6. Parking might be a challenge. Space will be sold as available in Lots 60 and 76, adjacent to the facility, and in other campus lots.
On the Web: Results will be posted shortly after the end of each match at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/GirlsTennis.aspx.
Schedule: Thursday — First-round matches, 10:30 a.m.; followed by some second-round matches. Friday — Action resumes at 9 a.m. with remaining second-round matches and continues through quarterfinals. Saturday — Consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; singles championship semifinals, 9 a.m.; doubles championship semifinals, 9:30 a.m.; fifth-place matches, 10 a.m.; third-place matches, 11 a.m.; championship matches, 11:30 a.m.
Top-seeded players: Division 1 — Singles: Bojana Pozder, fr., Racine Case (34-0). Doubles: Karsen Dettman, so., and Maddie Clark, sr., Middleton (22-1). Division 2 — Singles: Olivia Czerwonka, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph (18-0). Doubles: Giana Apostoli, sr., and Megan Setter, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph (18-0).
Area seeded players: Division 1 — Singles: 4, Grace Olson, jr., Madison Memorial (24-2); 9, Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West (28-7); 13, Meredith Conley, jr., Verona (23-4). Doubles: 1, Karsen Dettman, so., and Maddie Clark, sr., Middleton (22-1). Division 2 — Singles: 5, Baluck Deang, so., Madison Edgewood (18-5). Doubles: 8, Kinsey Kessel, sr., and Lizzie Drake, jr., Madison Edgewood (15-10).
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1 singles
Statewide: Racine Case’s Bojana Pozder is the first freshman to earn the No. 1 seeding in Division 1 singles since Mequon Homestead’s Aly Coran in 2008. Second-seeded Logan White (26-2), a senior from Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, took fifth each of the last two years. DSHA’s No. 2 player, junior Jordan Schifano (27-0), earned the No. 3 seeding after taking third last year. Stevens Point senior Sabrina Tang (25-1), seeded eighth, made it to the quarterfinals last year.
Locally: Madison Memorial junior Grace Olson (24-2) earned the No. 4 seeding in her third state trip. … Madison West sophomore Maddi Bremel (28-7), who earned the No. 9 seeding, fell to Olson in the Big Eight Conference tournament final. Her twin sister, Abby Bremel (30-5), also made the field as an extra qualifier. … Verona junior Meredith Conley (23-4) fell to Maddi Bremel in a Big Eight semifinal. … Monona Grove junior Hailey Munz (21-8), unseeded in singles, won the No. 1 doubles title last year with now-graduated Amanda Newman. … DeForest sisters Cecile Fuchs (junior, 21-4) and Samantha Fuchs (sophomore, 22-2) return to the field. Cecile made the round of 16 last year and Samantha fell in the second round.
Division 1 doubles
Statewide: Glendale Nicolet seniors Annabelle Crowley and Emma Koppa (24-3) earned the No. 2 seeding after finishing fifth last year. Crowley earned runner-up honors in 2015 and 2016 with a different partner, and Koppa (with a different partner) played in a quarterfinal in 2016. … Lake Geneva Badger senior Claudia Huerth and junior Ava Anderson (19-1) earned the no. 3 seeding. … Mequon Homestead junior Bridget Brown and sophomore Kate Wade (21-7) are seeded ninth, and Homestead’s No. 2 pair, senior Grace Crowley and junior Sasha Shapsis (32-0) are seeded 10th. Shapsis and Brown made it to the third round last year, and Shapsis and Frankie LaLonde earned the No. 1 seeding in 2016, finishing third.
Locally: Middleton sophomore Karsen Dettman and senior Maddie Clark, a left-hander, earned the No. 1 seeding after a 22-1 season that included the Big Eight Conference tournament title. Clark, a four-time state qualifier, teamed with Michelle Chi last year and made it to the third round. No other area pairs were seeded in the top 16. Middleton’s No. 2 pair of junior Jessica Pientka and sophomore Noor Rajpal (21-4) also qualified. … The Big Eight runners-up, sophomores Lauren Hope Bruemmer and Kaia Feldman (12-3), take on Sauk Prairie’s senior duo of Camryn Ballweg and Taylor Breininger (18-6), the Badger Conference runners-up, in the first round. … The Badger champs, Watertown seniors Katie Schleicher and lefty Jenna Koepp (29-2), are in the field. … Two Madison West pairs made it: Seniors Spencer Harrison and Katie Goetz (19-15), and junor Camille Vadas and sophomore Sophie Knigge (30-4).
Division 2 singles
Statewide: Kenosha St. Joseph senior Olivia Czerwonka (18-0) earned the No. 1 seeding after finishing second last year to University School of Milwaukee senior Veda Sane (20-2), who got the No. 3 seeding this year. Czerwonka was fifth in 2016 and sixth in 2015, and Sane was third in 2015. … The No. 2 seeding went to sophomore Mia Larrain (28-1) of Wausau Newman.
Locally: Madison Edgewood sophomore Baluck Deang (18-5), the two-time Badger Conference champion, earned the No. 5 seeding after losing to Sane in the third round last year. Her teammate and Edgewood’s No. 2 singles player, senior Julia Hess (19-5), meets East Troy junior Sydney Raddeman (30-1) in the first round. … The only other area qualifier is Jefferson senior Morgan Graf (23-3).
Division 2 doubles
Statewide: The No. 1 seeding went to Kenosha St. Joseph seniors Giana Apostoli and Megan Setter (18-0). The battle-tested Setter won the state title last year with now-graduated Kaitlyn Kalinka, and that pair earned second place in 2016. Apostoli was fourth in singles last year. … East Troy seniors Mackenzie Lindow and Erin Rice (30-1) earned the no. 2 seeding after taking sixth last year. … Kohler senior Elly Udovich and sophomore Ava Hoffman (26-2) earned the No. 4 seeding after taking fifth last year.
Locally: The Edgewood pair of senior Kinsey Kessel and junior Lizzie Drake (15-10) earned the No. 8 seeding. Their first-round match will be against fellow Badger South competitors, Monroe juniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (16-10). Also in the field is the Edgewood duo of, junior Kelly Smith and sophomore Sarah Dunn (19-11). … Watertown Luther Prep sophomores Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe (5-2) made it as extra qualifiers.
— Art Kabelowsky