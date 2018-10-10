On the Web: WIAA girls tennis homepage

WIAA STATE TENNIS | BREAKDOWN OF QUALIFIERS

GIRLS TENNIS

2018 WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday-Saturday, Nielsen Tennis Stadium

DIVISION 1

SINGLES

Seeded players

1, Bojana Pozder, fr., Racine Case (34-0); 2, Logan White, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (26-2); 3, Jordan Shifano, jr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (27-0); 4, Grace Olson, jr., Madison Memorial (24-2); 5, Natalie Yang, jr., Mequon Homestead (28-5); 6, Anna Beyer, sr., Neenah (26-1); 7, Emily Horneffer, sr., Brookfield East (18-6); 8, Sabrina Tang, sr., Stevens Point (25-1).

9, Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West (28-7); 10, Lauren Landstrom, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower (15-5); 11, Autumn Bruno, so., Whitnall (20-2); 12, Bianca Anderson, sr., Wilmot Union (22-4); 13, Meredith Conley, jr., Verona (23-4); 14, Zaya Iderzul, fr., Lake Geneva Badger (21-4); 15, Kellie Hierl, sr., Fond du Lac (22-6); 16, Sophia Magnuson, sr., Pulaski (23-1).

Additional qualifiers

Lizzy Adams, jr., Brookfield East (18-8); Olivia Eckes, so., Whitefish Bay (23-10); Faith Leithold, jr., Onalaska (21-9); Enya Szymanski, jr., La Crosse Logan (13-2); Courtney Day, sr., Oshkosh North (19-8); Olivia Valentine, jr., Kenosha Tremper (20-6); Melina Kopischkie, jr., Germantown (19-12); Autumn Bruno, so., Hales Corners Whitnall (20-2).

Maya Gaedtke, sr., Antigo (15-7); Jenna Dundas, so., Hales Corners Whitnall (24-1); Annabelle Alberts, jr., Lake Geneva Badger (23-5); Abby Bremel, so., Madison West (30-5); Lauren Landstrom, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower (15-5); Miah Bohlen, jr., Glendale Nicolet (14-16); Isy Thapar, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (24-0); Jacqueline Brady, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame (20-11).

Area first-round pairings

Grace Olson, jr., Madison Memorial (24-2), bye.

Samantha Fuchs, so., DeForest (22-2) vs. Elizabeth Sobieski, fr., Muskego (10-3).

Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West (28-7) vs. Lauren Sobieski, fr., Muskego (26-4).

Julia Zhou, jr., Madison Memorial (25-2) vs. Kasey Schlicht, jr., Pewaukee (27-5).

Meredith Conley, jr., Verona (23-4) vs. Enya Szymanski, jr., La Crosse Logan (13-2).

Morgan Nelson, jr., Beaver Dam (29-6) vs. Sierra Auleta, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (29-4).

Hailey Munz, sr., Monona Grove (21-8) vs. Marisa Marohl, jr., Ashwaubenon (18-11).

Quinlyn Mack, fr., Sauk Prairie (14-8) vs. Natasha Bailey, so., Wausau West (26-5).

Zaya Iderzul, fr., Lake Geneva Badger (21-4) vs. Valentina Kukurozuvic, sr., Greendale (26-4).

Cecile Fuchs, jr., DeForest (21-4) vs. Jenna Dundas, so., Hales Corners Whitnall (24-1).

Abby Bremel, so., Madison West (30-5) vs. Annabelle Alberts, jr., Lake Geneva Badger (23-5).

DOUBLES

Seeded players

1, Karsen Dettman, so./Maddie Clark, sr., Middleton (22-1); 2, Annabelle Crowley, sr./Emma Koppa, sr., Glendale Nicolet (24-3); 3, Claudia Huerth, sr./Ava Anderson, jr., Lake Geneva Badger (19-1); 4, Gabby Majinski, sr./Julia Hintz, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower (23-1); 5, Ashley LaBelle, sr./Megan Phillips, sr., Mukwonago (30-6); 6, Taylor Meeth, sr./Rachel Vande Moore, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine (25-5); 7, Erin Brezovar, sr./Maddie Toboyek, jr., Muskego (22-4); 8, Sommer Schoenberger, jr./Ashwini Murphy, jr., Sheboygan North (27-4).

9, Bridget Brown, jr./Kate Wade, so., Mequon Homestead (21-7); 10, Grace Crowley, sr./Sasha Shapsis, jr., Mequon Homestead (32-0); 11, Lindsey Johnson, sr./Lexi Hastings, sr., Menomonie (33-0); 12, Allyson Verbauwhede, sr./Kendra Peterson, so., Manitowoc (25-2); 13, Kathy Wang, sr./Grace Cady, jr., Hartland Arrowhead (18-11); 14, Elena Deslongchamps, jr./Katie Kavanagh, so., Whitefish Bay (13-7); 15, Julia Slusarek, sr./Madeline Darling, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame (25-7); 16, Hailey Haws, jr./Willow Larson, jr., Cedarburg (21-5).

Additional qualifiers

Jessica Pientka, jr./Noor Rajpal, so., Middleton (21-4); Ella Tschurwald, sr./Meredith Maginot, jr., Hartland Arrowhead (19-9); Hailey Haws, jr./Willow Larson, jr., Cedarburg (21-5); Itu Igoni, so./Taylor Steinberger, sr., Glendale Nicolet (12-8); Sommer Schoenberger, jr./Ashwini Murphy, jr., Sheboygan North (27-4); Tori Krcmanik, sr./Carolyn Tuff, sr., Oconomowoc (19-1); Maddy Coopmans, jr./Caylee Behnke, sr., Ashwaubenon (16-11); Kathy Wang, sr./Grace Cady, jr., Hartland Arrowhead (18-11).

Katie Hirst, jr./Rachel Bernfeld, jr., Whitefish Bay (18-12); Alexa Andrea, jr./Abbey Cobb, sr., Cedarburg (23-5); Lauren Graves, sr./Chloe Leithold, jr., Onalaska (22-8); Paige Freeman, sr./Ella Martin, fr., Wales Kettle Moraine (15-11); Shipa Maddikunta, sr./Katie Rentzepis, fr., Eau Claire Memorial (19-7); Murphy Mellows, jr./Ellen Cyganiak, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (14-9); Katie Swenson, jr./Ellie Murphy, jr., Wauwatosa East (11-6); Sophie Stangl, sr./Julia Colon, jr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (12-15).

Area first-round pairings

Karsen Dettman, so./Maddie Clark, sr., Middleton (22-1), bye.

Hannah Budde, so./Abby Kiesow, jr., Beaver Dam (26-7) vs. Hailey Haws, jr./Willow Larson, jr., Cedarburg (21-5).

Anna Hubbard, sr./Devika Karnath, sr., Madison Memorial (19-10) vs. Tori Krcmanik, sr./Carolyn Tuff, sr., Oconomowoc (19-1).

Camille Vadas, jr./Sophie Knigge, so., Madison West (30-4) vs. Maddy Coopmans, jr./Caylee Behnke, sr., Ashwaubenon (16-11).

Jenna Koepp, sr./Katie Schleicher, sr., Watertown (29-2) vs. Alexa Andrea, jr./Abbey Cobb, sr., Cedarburg (23-5).

Lauren Bruemmer, so./Kaia Feldman, so., Sun Prairie (12-3) vs. Camryn Ballweg, sr./Taylor Breininger, sr., Sauk Prairie (18-6).

Jessica Pientka, jr./Noor Rajpal, so., Middleton (21-4) vs. Murphy Mellows, jr./Ellen Cyganiak, sr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (14-9).

Spencer Harrison, sr./Katie Goetz, sr., Madison West (19-15) vs. Sophie Stangl, sr./Julia Colon, jr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (12-15).

DIVISION 2

SINGLES

Seeded players

1, Olivia Czerwonka, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph (18-0); 2, Mia Larrain, so., Wausau Newman (28-1); 3, Vada Sane, sr., University School of Milwaukee (20-2); 4, Lauren Carson, so., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (24-3); 5, Baluck Deang, so., Madison Edgewood (18-5); 6, Marie Major, sr., Brookfield Academy (16-5); 7, Margaret Bugnacki, jr., Shorewood (13-8); 8, Erika Curtin, so., Appleton Xavier (22-5).

Additional qualifiers

Erika Curtin, so., Appleton Xavier (22-5); Taylor Vyskocil, jr., Ashland (16-2); Fiona O’Flaherty, so., La Crosse Aquinas (24-5); Madison Dutton, sr., West Salem (15-6); Anne Marie Knabe, so., Appleton Xavier (26-3); Kate Smith, so., Racine St. Catherine’s (7-10); Ali Schaper, jr., New Berlin West (15-10); Zoe Francis, sr., University School of Milwaukee (12-12).

Area first-round pairings

Julia Hess, sr., Madison Edgewood (19-5) vs. Sydney Raddeman, jr., East Troy (30-1).

Baluck Deang, so., Madison Edgewood (18-5) vs. Shealane Wolgast, sr., Baldwin-Woodville (13-11).

Morgan Graf, sr., Jefferson (23-3) vs. Hailey Zurn, sr., Barron (14-5).

DOUBLES

DIVISION 2

Seeded players

1, Gina Apostoli, sr./Megan Setter, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph (18-0); 2, Mackenzie Lindow, sr./Erin Rice, sr., East Troy (30-1); 3, Sarah Gesner, jr./Hailey Stoltenberg, sr., Racine Prairie (19-6); 4, Elly Udovich, sr./Ava Hoffman, so., Kohler (26-2); 5; Grace Watkins, sr./Grace Gridley, jr., University School of Milw. (17-11); 6, Lily Anne Van Ye, sr./Ellie Macksood, jr., Appleton Xavier (18-2); 7, Margaret Diedrich, sr./Rylee Teuteberg, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (14-13); 8, Kinsey Kessel, sr./Lizzie Drake, jr., Madison Edgewood (15-10).

Additional qualifiers

Alethia Schmidt, so./Abigail Schewe, so., Watertown Luther Prep (5-2); Jensen Christensen, jr./Grace Tostrud, jr., Monroe (16-10); Kala Siddalingaiah, so./Rebeca Daskal, fr., University School of Milwaukee (17-11); Elena Bourget, jr./Evie Shepich, fr., Eau Claire Regis (8-5); Stephanie Guy, jr./Audrie Treptow, so., University School of Milwaukee (21-5); Mariah Leader, sr./Lauren Strick, jr., Medford (12-7); Alex Sturm, jr./Mia Rossi, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (18-6); Anna Deubel, sr./Katherine Hearden, sr., Brookfield Academy (8-10).

Area first-round pairings

Alethia Schmidt, so./Abigail Schewe, so., Watertown Luther Prep (5-2) vs. Belle Verbeten, sr./Allison Slusar, sr., East Troy (30-1).

Kinsey Kessel, sr./Lizzie Drake, jr., Madison Edgewood (15-10) vs. Jensen Christensen, jr./Grace Tostrud, jr., Monroe (16-10).

Kelly Smith, jr./Sarah Dunn, so., Madison Edgewood (19-11) vs. Mariah Leader, sr./Lauren Strick, jr., Medford (12-7).