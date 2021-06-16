WIAA state tennis capsules: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky, the 2019 D2 singles runner-up, chases gold

Seeding success: The top-seeded Division 1 singles player and doubles pair has gone on to win the championship in 12 of the last 19 years. In Division 2, the top-seeded singles player has won 13 of the last 19 titles and the top doubles pair has won 12 of the last 19 years.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Division 1 singles

Martin Blagoev, sr., Kenosha Indian Trail (19-0): Earned the No. 1 seeding after winning two matches in the 2019 tournament and qualifying in 2018.

Elijah Zifferblatt, sr., West De Pere (21-1): Earned the No. 2 seeding in his third consecutive state trip. His only loss was 7-5, 6-4 to Blagoev on May 21. Won two matches each time in his previous two state trips.

Noah Viste, sr., Wauwatosa East (20-0): Awarded the No. 3 seeding. Advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019 and the second round in 2018.

Sam Klein, so., Brookfield East (25-1): A first-time state qualifier, the fourth-seeded Klein’s only loss came on June 2, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to Viste.