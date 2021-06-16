WIAA state tennis capsules: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky, the 2019 D2 singles runner-up, chases gold

THE BASICS
What: The 98th WIAA state boys individual tennis tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Division 1 at Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire; Division 2 at Sports Core, Kohler.
Admission: Tickets are $9 per session; each competitor will be allowed four ticket purchases.
Schedule: Thursday — 10:30 a.m., first-round matches; Division 1 play continues through second-round matches. Friday — 9 a.m., round of 16 matches, followed by quarterfinals. Saturday — 8:30 a.m., consolation semifinals; 9 a.m., championship semifinals, followed by fifth-place matches, third-place matches and championship matches.
On the Web: Brackets, qualifiers and live results can be found at the WIAA website: bit.ly/3gsEItw
Last year: There was no WIAA boys tennis tournament or season in 2020 due to COVID-19. The only returning players who placed in the top six in the 2019 tournament are Madison Edgewood senior Alex Sviatoslavsky (Division 2 singles runner-up), junior Teddy Wong of Whitefish Bay Dominican (sixth in D2 singles) and junior Alan Schneider of Green Bay Notre Dame (third in D2 doubles in 2019; qualifying this year in D1 singles).
Seeding success: The top-seeded Division 1 singles player and doubles pair has gone on to win the championship in 12 of the last 19 years. In Division 2, the top-seeded singles player has won 13 of the last 19 titles and the top doubles pair has won 12 of the last 19 years.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Division 1 singles
Martin Blagoev, sr., Kenosha Indian Trail (19-0): Earned the No. 1 seeding after winning two matches in the 2019 tournament and qualifying in 2018.
Elijah Zifferblatt, sr., West De Pere (21-1): Earned the No. 2 seeding in his third consecutive state trip. His only loss was 7-5, 6-4 to Blagoev on May 21. Won two matches each time in his previous two state trips.
Noah Viste, sr., Wauwatosa East (20-0): Awarded the No. 3 seeding. Advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019 and the second round in 2018.
Sam Klein, so., Brookfield East (25-1): A first-time state qualifier, the fourth-seeded Klein’s only loss came on June 2, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to Viste.
Ethan Yu, so., Madison West (16-1): Earned the No. 5 seeding after beating Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall in a sectional final to extend his winning streak to 14 matches. His only loss came on May 8, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to Klein.
Chase Lindwall, jr., Monona Grove (16-4): Seeded seventh. Advanced to state as a freshman in 2019, falling in the first round to Zifferblatt. This year, Lindwall has lost twice each to Alex Sviatoslavsky of Badger South Conference foe Madison Edgewood and twice to Yu.
Tyler Nelson, jr., Waunakee (15-3): Seeded eighth. Lost by default to Koji Heineman of Middleton in sectional play. His earlier losses came in late May: a three-set loss to Chase Lindwall and a 7-6 (6), 6-0 loss to Klein.
Koji Heineman, fr., Middleton (23-4): Seeded 12th. Lost consecutive matches in mid-May to Yu, Zifferblatt and Nelson; later lost to 11th-seeded Christopher Knutson of Brookfield East.
Division 1 doubles
Sam Kredell, sr., and Nick Tiahnybik, sr., Hartland Arrowhead (24-0): Earned the No. 1 seeding with an unblemished record and only one three-set match. Kredell won two state matches with other partners in both 2018 and 2019.
Henry Irwin, jr., and Reed Scullen, jr., Brookfield East (18-1): The second-seeded Spartans pair lost to Kredell and Tiahnybik in a three-set match on May 22. Scullen won two matches with a different partner as a freshman in 2019, and Irwin qualified in singles in 2019.
J.V. Steckart, sr., and Tommy Zakowski, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame (16-0): Earned the No. 3 seeding with an unbeaten record after making it to the second round in Division 2 singles play as sophomores in 2019.
Simon Johnstone, sr., and Nick Fisher, sr., Brookfield East (20-1): The Spartans’ No. 2 doubles pair earned the No. 4 seeding at state with a record marred only by a 7-5, 7-6 (3) loss to Nick Fisher and James Mirsberger of Brookfield Central at No. 1 doubles on May 26. Fisher and another partner won two matches in 2019.
Jacob Baldwin, jr., and Nikko Vilwock, fr., Sun Prairie (8-0): Seeded 14th, this pair played its first match together on June 3 and hasn’t lost a set.
Sanjay Mathur, jr., and Spencer Frey, sr., Madison Memorial (14-3): Earned the No. 15 seeding after a runner-up sectional finish that was the result of a 7-6 (2), 6-2 loss to Baldwin and Vilwock. Mathur and Frey also lost to state qualifiers Max Dugan and Hayden Schreier of Stoughton and sixth-seeded Zach Sprinkmann and Travis Weber of Mequon Homestead, both in three sets.
Division 2 singles
Alex Sviatoslavsky, sr., Madison Edgewood (22-0): Earned the No. 1 seeding after losing to now-graduated Pablo Dale of Brookfield Academy in the 2019 final, capping a 22-5 season. Aside from a 6-4, 7-5 win over University School of Milwaukee’s third-seeded Max Watchmaker on May 8, Sviatoslavsky has not dropped more than five games in any other match.
Adrian Yin, fr., Brookfield Academy (13-3): Earned the No. 2 seeding. Split two matches with Max Watchmaker of University School, beating him in a three-set sectional final. Also lost during the regular season to Sviatoslavsky and Klein.
Max Watchmaker, so., University School of Milwaukee (12-3): Seeded third after earning a runner-up sectional finish. His only other losses were to Sviatoslavsky of Edgewood and Koji Heineman of Middleton.
Andrew Larson, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI (19-3): Awarded the No. 4 seeding. Advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019. Lost to Yin in a three-set sectional semifinal before beating Dominican’s Teddy Wong for third place. Lost regular-season matches to Wong and Green Bay Notre Dame’s Alan Schneider.
Teddy Wong, jr., Whitefish Bay Dominican/Milwaukee Eastbrook (11-3): Earned the No. 5 seeding. Finished sixth at state in 2019.
Division 2 doubles
Drew Buckholdt, jr., and Pranav Gogineni, jr., Brookfield Academy (9-5): Earned the top seeding in a wide-open field. Buckholdt played five late-season matches with Aditya Gopal, going 4-1, before Gogineni returned for the WIAA tournament. All five losses suffered by Buckholdt and Gogineni came against Division 1 opponents. Buckholdt and a different partner made it to the second round in 2019.
Andrew Bechtold, sr., and Shaan Sharma, jr., University School of Milwaukee (5-3): Awarded the No. 2 seeding. Lost regular-season matches by Buckholdt and Gogineni (in three sets) and to Ben Schneider and Kevin Ji of Whitefish Bay. Also lost a three-set match in sectional play to Reed Burzynski and James Bunzel of Milwaukee Pius.
Chase Korb, sr., and Nate Carson, fr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (17-9): Seeded No. 3. Aside from a three-set loss to Bechthold and Sharma on May 26, the pair’s other losses have come against Division 1 opponents.
Charlie Frehner, jr., and Aaron Roidt, jr., Monroe (9-6): The unseeded duo fell to Korb and Carson of Catholic Memorial in a sectional final. The pair lost their first three matches of the year but has gone 9-3 since.
Sam Katerov, sr., and Austin Buchner, sr., Madison Edgewood (13-9): The unseeded pair lost to Korb and Carson of Catholic Memorial in a sectional semifinal. Among their other losses were a three-set loss to Bechtold and Peter Ells of University School and a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Monroe’s Frehner and Roidt.
— Art Kabelowsky