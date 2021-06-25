WIAA state team tennis: Second-seeded Middleton sweeps Eau Claire Memorial to advance to semifinals

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

EAU CLAIRE — Nice and easy did it this time for the Middleton boys tennis team.

The Cardinals (23-1), seeded second in the eight-team WIAA Division 1 state tournament, took care of business with a 7-0 quarterfinal victory over Eau Claire Memorial (14-7) on Friday at Menard Tennis Center.

Middleton didn't lose a single set in seven flights, advancing to a semifinal match at 9 a.m. Saturday against Milwaukee Marquette (21-3). The winner advances to the 1:30 p.m. final.

None of Middleton's four singles players lost more than four games in their straight-set wins. At No. 1 singles, Koji Heineman beat Ethan Beckermann 6-2, 6-2; Ian Connell, Jonathan Kim and Aarush Gupta also won.

Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal won their No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-4 over Memorial's Tommy Peterson and Ryan Hayes. Anders Clark and Jacob Mandelbrot won at No. 2 doubles and Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy won at No. 3.

Marquette 7, Madison Memorial 0

The 12th-ranked and sixth-seeded Spartans (11-3), making their first team state trip since 1999, had plenty of trouble with the third-ranked and third-seeded Hilltoppers.