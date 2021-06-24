WIAA state team tennis preview: Second-seeded Middleton hoping to get a shot at No. 1 Brookfield East

THE BASICS
What: The 26th WIAA state boys team tennis tournament.
When: Today and Saturday.
Where: Division 1 at Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire; Division 2 at Sports Core, Kohler.
Tickets: $9 per session. The WIAA has set a limit of four tickets per competitor. Division 1 tickets may be purchased on site. Division 2 tickets must be purchased online through participating schools.
On the Web: Results, pairings, sectional and individual state results and tournament history will be available on the WIAA web site: bit.ly/3d7Cuh6.
Defending champions: There was no 2020 boys tennis season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Milwaukee Marquette won its 12th Division 1 title in the last 13 years, beating Brookfield East 4-3. In Division 2, Green Bay Notre Dame beat Brookfield Academy 6-1.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings in parentheses)
FRIDAY
Division 1 quarterfinals
At Menards Center, Eau Claire
Match 1: (2) Middleton (22-1) vs. (7) Eau Claire Memorial (14-6), 10 a.m.
Match 2: (1) Brookfield East (17-0) vs. (8) Appleton North (17-1), noon
Match 3: (6) Madison Memorial (11-2) vs (3) Milwaukee Marquette (20-3), 2 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Neenah (18-3) vs. (5) Whitefish Bay (11-4), 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
DIVISION 1
At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire
Semifinals
Match 1 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 9 a.m.
Match 2 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 11 a.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners meet, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
At Sports Core, Kohler
Semifinals
(1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (16-4) vs. (4) La Crosse Aquinas (7-2), 9 a.m.
(2) Appleton Xavier (14-3) vs. (3) Brookfield Academy (9-8), 11 a.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners meet, 1:30 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Second-seeded and second-ranked Middleton (22-1) is making its 13th state appearance and second in a row. Coach Tony Mirasola’s Cardinals, champions of the Big Eight Conference, earned state runner-up finishes in 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2015. Middleton’s only loss was a 6-1 decision against Brookfield East. Singles play is the Cardinals’ strong suit. Freshman No. 1 singles player Koji Heineman (25-5) advanced to the round of 16 at individual state, and No. 2 Ian Connell (26-2) and No. 3 Jonathan Kim (28-2) each won a first-round match. Sophomore No. 4 Aarush Gupta is 25-0. The No. 1 doubles pair of junior Kieran Gopal and senior Gene Kim (14-8) lost in the first round at individual state, as did the no. 2 pair of senior Anders Clark and junior Jacob Mandelbrot (19-7). No. 3 juniors Franklin Hu and Saketh Peddireddy are 17-2.
Sixth-seeded and 13th-ranked Madison Memorial (11-2) earned its first return to the state team tournament in 22 years and its fifth trip overall. Coach Joe King’s Spartans finished second in the Big Eight, losing duals to Middleton and Milwaukee Marquette. Freshman Gokul Kamath (9-9) at No. 1 singles and sophomore Juan Gallego (13-4) at No. 2 singles both lost first-round matches at individual state. The No. 1 doubles pair of junior Sanjay Mathur and Spencer Frey (15-4) lost in the second round. Senior Simon Kaldor is 12-2 at No. 3 singles and sophomore Sam Weinbach is 12-1 at No. 4. At No. 2 doubles, seniors Jeffrey Li and Victor Nguyen are 12-5; at No. 3, seniors Daniel Jing and Michael Yao are 6-1.
Top-seeded and top-ranked Brookfield East, the runner-up to Marquette in 2018 and 2019, is a heavy state favorite, based on its players’ deep runs in the individual state tournament. Coach Linda Lied’s Spartans beat Marquette in a Greater Metro Conference dual 6-1 and won the league title. Aside from a 4-3 win over Germantown, the Spartans never dropped more than one flight against a Wisconsin opponent. East had six seeded entries at individual state, with all three doubles pairs seeded among the top nine. Sophomore Sam Klein is 26-2 at No. 1 singles, senior No. 2 Christopher Knutson (22-5) took sixth and freshman No. 3 Oscar Corwin (25-1) made the round of 16 before falling to the eventual champion. In doubles. The No. 1 pair of juniors Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen swept to the title with five straight-set wins, No. 2 seniors Nick Fisher and Simon Johnstone (24-2) finished third and juniors Owen Kendler and Michael Francken (23-1) finished fifth.
Third-seeded and third-ranked Milwaukee Marquette (20-3) lost regular-season matches to Brookfield East, Middleton and New Trier, Illinois. Coach David Frank’s Hilltoppers saw No. 1 singles player Noah White (22-10) finish third at individual state, with No. 2 Graham Kunick (17-10) falling in the first round and No. 3 junior Joe Malloy (21-6) ousted in the second round. The No. 1 doubles pair of senior Sam Marshall and sophomore Lincoln Marshall (18-8) fell in the third round, and the other entries lost first-round matches.
Fourth-seeded Neenah (18-3) qualified for team state for the seventh time in eight years. The Rockets have 10 state titles and 11 runner-up finishes, dating back to when the team title was determined through play in the individual tournament. Coach Kyle Falk’s team lost twice to Marquette and once to Brookfield East during the regular season. Junior No. 1 singles player Nolan Kubiak (31-3) finished fifth at individual state, and freshman No. 2 Solomon Dunsirn (31-2) made the quarterfinals. The No. 1 doubles team of senior Cooper Moss and junior Khaled Saleh (24-9) finished fourth at state, and No. 2 senior Theodore Kotchen and junior Henry Werner (24-5) lost in the second round.
Fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay (11-4) earned its sixth state berth but its first as a Division 1 entry. Coach Carl Trimble’s Blue Dukes lost regular-season duals to three other state qualifiers — Middleton, Marquette and Neenah — along with Brookfield Central. Freshman No. 1 singles player Tyler Schneider (16-8) and junior No. 2 Jeff Zhao (15-6) lost their state openers; in doubles, No. 1 junior Kevin Ji and sophomore Ben Schneider (10-16) lost in the second round.
Seventh-seeded Eau Claire Memorial (14-6) qualified for its 23rd state tournament, but has only one runner-up finish (2014) to show for it. Coach Coach Jim Litscher’s Old Abes, champs of the Big Rivers Conference, lost regular-season duals to Marquette, Brookfield East, Neenah, Whitefish Bay, Madison West and Hartland Arrowhead. No. 1 senior Ethan Beckerman (19-11) made the round of 16 at state, and No. 2 freshman Evan Birkholz (17-8) lost his opener. In doubles, No. 1 seniors Tommy Peterson and Ryan Hayes (17-8) lost their first state match.
Eighth-seeded Appleton North (17-1) earned its first team state berth after finishing second to Neenah in the Fox Valley Association. Coach Scott Burt’s Lightning won their first 16 duals before a 7-0 loss to Neenah. At individual state, No. 1 senior James Rohrs (19-7) and No. 2 junior Mihir Uberoi (21-3) lost their opening matches, as did the No. 1 doubles pair of senior Will Fitzgerald and junior Caleb Sippel (14-11).
DIVISION 2
Top-seeded and third-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial (16-4) has the benefit of playing in the Division 1 powerhouse Classic 8 Conference, where it took third behind champion Mukwonago. Coach Jeff Mrochinski’s Crusaders lost regular-season matches to Hartland Arrowhead, Mukwonago, Sussex Hamilton and University School of Milwaukee. At individual state, senior Jack McCaffery (18-9) and freshman Hayden Latus (19-7) made it to the second round. At doubles, No. 1 senior Chase Korb and freshman Nate Carson (19-11) finished sixth, and sophomore Trent Adamson and senior Ian Horder (17-9) fell in the first round.
Appleton Xavier (14-3), seeded second-and ranked fifth, is back at state for the first time since 2009. Coach Philip Kuenzi’s Hawks, the Bay Conference champs, lost twice to D1 state qualifier Appleton North and once to Kenosha Indian Trail. Junior Andrew Minorik (11-11) made it to the second round at individual state. The No. 1 doubles pair of seniors Mark Utrie and Ethan Pfaff (14-8) fell in the first round, and No. 2 freshman Nick Bittner and sophomore Patrick Smith (14-2) lost in the second round.
Third-seeded and second-ranked Brookfield Academy (9-8) watched its players win the individual state doubles title and finish second in singles last week. Freshman Adrian Yin (16-4) lost to Madison Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky in the singles final, and juniors Drew Buckholdt and Pranav Gogineni (13-5) won at doubles. Coach Michael Rajchel’s Blue Knights played a no-fear schedule, losing to the four top-seeded Division 1 state qualifiers (Brookfield East, Middleton, Milwaukee Marquette and Neenah).
La Crosse Aquinas (7-2), seeded fourth and ranked eighth, lost to Onalaska and Schaeffer Academy of Rochester, Minnesota. Coach Spencer Niebur's Blugolds took second in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Aquinas didn’t have a state qualifier in singles, and No. 1 seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli (18-2) made it to the doubles quarterfinals.