WIAA state team tennis preview: Second-seeded Middleton hoping to get a shot at No. 1 Brookfield East

Sixth-seeded and 13th-ranked Madison Memorial (11-2) earned its first return to the state team tournament in 22 years and its fifth trip overall. Coach Joe King’s Spartans finished second in the Big Eight, losing duals to Middleton and Milwaukee Marquette. Freshman Gokul Kamath (9-9) at No. 1 singles and sophomore Juan Gallego (13-4) at No. 2 singles both lost first-round matches at individual state. The No. 1 doubles pair of junior Sanjay Mathur and Spencer Frey (15-4) lost in the second round. Senior Simon Kaldor is 12-2 at No. 3 singles and sophomore Sam Weinbach is 12-1 at No. 4. At No. 2 doubles, seniors Jeffrey Li and Victor Nguyen are 12-5; at No. 3, seniors Daniel Jing and Michael Yao are 6-1.

Top-seeded and top-ranked Brookfield East, the runner-up to Marquette in 2018 and 2019, is a heavy state favorite, based on its players’ deep runs in the individual state tournament. Coach Linda Lied’s Spartans beat Marquette in a Greater Metro Conference dual 6-1 and won the league title. Aside from a 4-3 win over Germantown, the Spartans never dropped more than one flight against a Wisconsin opponent. East had six seeded entries at individual state, with all three doubles pairs seeded among the top nine. Sophomore Sam Klein is 26-2 at No. 1 singles, senior No. 2 Christopher Knutson (22-5) took sixth and freshman No. 3 Oscar Corwin (25-1) made the round of 16 before falling to the eventual champion. In doubles. The No. 1 pair of juniors Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen swept to the title with five straight-set wins, No. 2 seniors Nick Fisher and Simon Johnstone (24-2) finished third and juniors Owen Kendler and Michael Francken (23-1) finished fifth.