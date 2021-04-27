WIAA state team tennis preview: Middleton, Verona chasing top-seeded, unbeaten Neenah in four-team field

Verona won its sectional to earn its third team state berth and first since 2002. Coach Mark Happel’s Wildcats lost consecutive matches to Neenah, De Pere, Eau Claire Memorial and Middleton early in the season, and then lost to Oshkosh West and Janesville Craig late in the regular season. No. 1 singles player Samantha Breitbach (5-11), a junior, lost her first-round match at individual state. In doubles, junior Morgan Kreuser and sophomore Julie Huseth (10-9) lost their first-round match at state. Sophomore Zoe Qureshi as 15-3 at No. 3 singles and senior Hannah Bertrand is 15-1 at No. 4.

Neenah earned its 18th team state berth and ninth in a row and is seeking what would be its first state title since 2015. Coach Kyle Falk’s Rockets also have six runner-up finishes. In 15 duals, the Rockets built a match record of 95-10, beating all three of the other state qualifiers in regular-season duals. Junior No. 1 singles player Ava Dunsim (18-1) took third at individual state and freshman No. 2 player Noah Paape (16-1) lost her first-round match. In doubles, No. 1 junior Sophia Paape and sophomore Shelby Roth (15-1) won the state championship and at No. 2, sophomore Elizabeth Risgaard and freshman Annalise Zenzick (10-2) made the round of eight.

Ashwaubenon won a repeat state berth after falling in a 2019 quarterfinal. Coach Murray Gleffe’s Jaguars lost consecutive midseason matches to Eau Claire Memorial, Middleton and Neenah. At individual state, junior Natasha Schiegg (8-6) at No. 1 and junior Puja Patel (9-6) at No. 2 both lost their first-round matches; in doubles, No. 1 juniors Delaney Christensen and Courtney Behnke (8-7) lost their opening match. Junior Aneesha Prathigudpu is 12-2 at No. 3 singles and freshman Jordan Domnick is 12-2 at No. 4.