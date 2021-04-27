 Skip to main content
WIAA state team tennis preview: Middleton, Verona chasing top-seeded, unbeaten Neenah in four-team field
WIAA STATE TEAM GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW

THE BASICS

What: The WIAA spring state girls team tennis tournament.

When: Saturday.

Where: Menard Tennis Club, Eau Claire.

Tickets: Only four spectators per participant will be allowed to attend, with tickets. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

On the Web: Schedules, match results and tournament history can be found at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Girls-Tennis/Tournament.

Format: Teams qualified by winning one of four sectionals. A total of 42 tearms participated in the alternate spring season.

Schedule: Semifinals — No. 4-seeded Verona (9-6) vs. No. 1 Neenah (15-0), 9 a.m.; No. 2 Middleton (7-2) vs. No. 3 Ashwaubenon (8-3) , 11 a.m. Championship — Semifinal winners meet, 1:30 p.m.

THE LOWDOWN

Middleton is making its eighth team state trip and first since 2014. Coach Matt Given’s Cardinals won the Division 1 title in 2019. During the regular season, the Cardinals lost to Neenah, 6-1, and Eau Claire Memorial, 4-3, and beat Verona and Ashwaubenon by 4-3 scores. Freshman No. 1 singles player Netra Somasundaram (14-3) earned a fifth-place finish at individual state, and sophomore Sophia Agapov (7-1) fell in the second round at No. 2. In doubles, seniors Karsen Dettman and Noor Rajpal (8-1) finished third at state, and the No. 2 pair of junior Rose Ryan and senior Cece Hujanen (7-1) fell in the first round. The No. 3 pair of senior Charlotte Sax and freshman Caroline Sax are 6-0.

Verona won its sectional to earn its third team state berth and first since 2002. Coach Mark Happel’s Wildcats lost consecutive matches to Neenah, De Pere, Eau Claire Memorial and Middleton early in the season, and then lost to Oshkosh West and Janesville Craig late in the regular season. No. 1 singles player Samantha Breitbach (5-11), a junior, lost her first-round match at individual state. In doubles, junior Morgan Kreuser and sophomore Julie Huseth (10-9) lost their first-round match at state. Sophomore Zoe Qureshi as 15-3 at No. 3 singles and senior Hannah Bertrand is 15-1 at No. 4.

Neenah earned its 18th team state berth and ninth in a row and is seeking what would be its first state title since 2015. Coach Kyle Falk’s Rockets also have six runner-up finishes. In 15 duals, the Rockets built a match record of 95-10, beating all three of the other state qualifiers in regular-season duals. Junior No. 1 singles player Ava Dunsim (18-1) took third at individual state and freshman No. 2 player Noah Paape (16-1) lost her first-round match. In doubles, No. 1 junior Sophia Paape and sophomore Shelby Roth (15-1) won the state championship and at No. 2, sophomore Elizabeth Risgaard and freshman Annalise Zenzick (10-2) made the round of eight.

Ashwaubenon won a repeat state berth after falling in a 2019 quarterfinal. Coach Murray Gleffe’s Jaguars lost consecutive midseason matches to Eau Claire Memorial, Middleton and Neenah. At individual state, junior Natasha Schiegg (8-6) at No. 1 and junior Puja Patel (9-6) at No. 2 both lost their first-round matches; in doubles, No. 1 juniors Delaney Christensen and Courtney Behnke (8-7) lost their opening match. Junior Aneesha Prathigudpu is 12-2 at No. 3 singles and freshman Jordan Domnick is 12-2 at No. 4.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s area summaries

Big Eight Conference

Madison West 5, Madison La Follette 1

Non-conference

McFARLAND 1, OREGON 0

Oregon*0*0* —*0

McFarland*0*1* —*1

Second half — Nichols (Blair), 66:19.

Saves: Or LoBreglio 5; M 6.

SUN PRAIRIE 2, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*0*0* —*0

Sun Prairie*1*1* —*2

First half — SP: Anhalt, 30:36 (pk).

Second half — SP Holmen (Anhalt), 45:26.

Saves: SP (Scherer) 1; Sto (Benoy) 13.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Badger Conference

OREGON 25, MONROE 32

Individual winner: Zelinski, Or, 16:42.

Oregon: 1, Zelinski 16:42; 3, Dieter 18:12; 6, Beck 19:09; 7, Pieper 19:11; 8, Ruth 19:17. Monroe: 2, Huschitt 18:03; 4, Batz 19:05; 5, Slack 19:08; 9, Sathoff 19:41; 12, Thelander 22:16. At Jaycee Park, Oregon, 5,000 meters.

Capitol Conference

CAPITOL CONFERENCE SPRING MEET

Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 22; Belleville 56; Columbus 60; Wisconsin Heights inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Scholey, B, 16:47; 2, Quaglia, NGM, 17:12; 3, Guenther, NGM, 17:24.

New Glarus/Monticello: 2, Quaglia 17:12; 3, Guenther 17:24; 4, Nelson 17:33; 6, Hoesly 17:47; 7, Ryan 17:52. Belleville: 1, Scholey 16:47; 13, Loshaw 19:49; 14, Dohm 19:57; 16, Walker 20:43; 18, Wilder 21:19. Columbus: 5, McGee 17:38; 11, McGehee 19:20; 12, Stauffacher 19:29; 17, Cuccinotta 20:48; 23, Sample 28:29. Wisconsin Heights: 9, Parman 18:28; 15, Pietrzykowski 20:11; 19, Baryenbruch 21:39; 22, Swanson-Carter 24:58. At Columbus Country Club, 5,000 meters.

Non-conference

MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 23; Sun Prairie 51; Verona 63; Janesville Parker inc.; Beloit Memorial inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Zimmerman, SP, 19:36; 2, Schwartz, Mid, 19:52; 3, M. Pansegrau, M, 20:15; 4, Knueve, V, 20:30; 5, Ahn, Mid, 21:01.

Middleton: 2, Schwartz 19:52; 3, M. Pansegrau 20:15; 5, Ahn 21:01; 6, Morner 21:06; 7, Schroeder 21:07. Sun Prairie: 1, Zimmerman 19:36; 9, Knauss 21:24; 13, Johnson 21:32; 17, Keefe 21:58; 19, Tess 22:16. Verona: 4, Knueve 20:30; 12, Remiker 21:32; 15, Boado 21:53; 21, Petra 22:55; 27, Dohnal 23:10. Beloit Memorial: 31, Gutierrez 23:16; 41, White 25:49. Janesville Parker: 26, Schroeder 23:08; 49, Miller 32:17. At Glacier Creek Middle School, Middleton, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Badger Conference

OREGON 18, MONROE 45

Individual winner: Vorontsov, Oregon, 19:52.

Oregon: 1, Vorontsov 19:52, 2, Beirne 21:30, 4, Hermanson 21:36, 5, Hutchinson 21:39, 6, Riedl 21:49. Monroe: 3, Elgin 21:31, 11, Roelli 23:59, 13, Sathoff 24:24, 15, Brower 24:47, 17, Brandli 25:09. At Oregon HS, 5,000 meters.

Capitol Conference

CAPITOL CONFERENCE SPRING MEET

Team scores: New Glarus/Monticello 18; Columbus 53; Belleville 62; Wisconsin Heights inc.

Top three individuals: 1, Herrling, WH, 20:31; 2, Maynard, NGM, 20:47; 3, Ziperski, NGM, 21:20.

New Glarus/Monticello: 2, Maynard 20:47; 3, Ziperski 21:20; 4, Karls 21:34; 5, Fink 21:37; 9, Faber 22:23. Columbus: 6, Dornaus 21:41; 7, Pennington 21:52; 14, Denk 23:47; 16, Roberts 24:43; 17, Paulson 24:49. Belleville: 8, Spiegel 22:22; 11, Yapp 23:22; 13, Winkers 23:40; 18, Herritz 25:12; 19, Salmela 28:51. Wisconsin Heights: 1, Herrling 20:31; 15, Simmert 24:23. At Columbus Country Club, 5,000 meters.

Non-conference

MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 36; Sun Prairie 39; Verona 63; Janesville Parker 114; Milton 146; Beloit Memorial 164.

Top five individuals: 1, Manning, V, 15:31; 2, Schollmeyer, Mid, 15:41; 3, Alvarado, SP, 15:43; 4, Ward, Mid, 15:45; 5, Oleson, V, 16:31.

Middleton: 2, Schollmeyer 15:41; 4, Ward 15:45; 7, Mladucky 16:56; 11, Marrione 17:12; 12, Montour 17:16. Sun Prairie: 3, Alvarado 15:43; 6, Stoll 16:48; 8, Schrandt 17:06; 9, Marshall 17:08; 13, Stoll 17:16. Verona: 1, Manning 15:31; 5, Oleson 16:31; 15, Metcalf 17:23; 20, Ochowski 17:54; 22, Kwitek 18:11. Janesville Parker: 10, Schuh 17:09; 19, Risseeuw 17:52; 27, Schnuck 19:27; 28, Herbst 19:36; 30, Fenrick 20:16. Milton: 21, Smith 18:00; 26, Flowers 18:41; 32, Pan 20:32; 33, Rateike 20:39; 34, Jauch 20:45. Beloit Memorial: 23, Jones 18:14; 29, J. Johnson 19:40; 35, B. Johnson 20:50; 38, Ferrera 21:48; 39, White 22:52. At Glacier Creek Middle School, Middleton, 5,000 meters.

BOYS GOLF

Non-conference

WASHINGTON COUNTY INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Milwaukee Marquette and Slinger 312; Mequon Homestead 315; Sussex Hamilton 320; Sheboygan North and Wauwatosa East 322; Cedarburg 323; Whitefish Bay 326; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 327; Menomonee Falls 329; Green Bay Notre Dame 330; University School of Milwaukee 333; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 334; Germantown 335; Hartford 337; Grafton 344; West Bend West 353; Neenah 362; Jackson Living Word Lutheran 365; West Bend East 374; Port Washington 380; Oconomowoc 383; Beaver Dam 407; Watertown 420; Kewaskum 424.

Top five individuals: 1 (tie) Addie, SH, Raimer, Sli, and Anderson, WFB, 71; 4 (tie), Zagar, Hfd, and Theama, Ced, 74.

Beaver Dam: Nortman 92, Stofflet 94, Banes 109, Heim 112. Watertown: Marchant 96, Nourse 96, Sellnow 106, Mihalko 122. At Washington County Golf Course, Hartford, par 72.

COMET INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Beloit Memorial 317; Kohler 327; Elkhorn 345; Union Grove 353; Waterford 356; Burlington 360; Lakeside Lutheran 368; Clinton 382; Whitewater 383; Janesville Parker 393; East Troy 416; Delavan-Darien 437.

Top five individuals: 1, Romano, Cli, 71; 2, Oberneder, BM, 72; 3, Wong, BM, 74; 4, Breitenbach, K, 78; 5 (tie), Jordan, DD, and Schroeder, K, 80.

Beloit Memorial: Oberneder 72, Wong 74, Hoey 85, Churchill 86. Janesville Parker: Skoglund 89, Naber 93, DeGarmo 102, Thorssor 109. Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 87, Deavers 91, Meland 92, Popp 98. At Delbrook Golf Club, Delavan, par 70.

CRUSADER INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 300; Pewaukee 315; Mukwonago 322; Waukesha North 326; Milwaukee Marquette 329; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 336; Waukesha South 337; Racine Lutheran 342; Wales Kettle Moraine 349; Westosha Central 353; Oconomowoc 355; Waukesha West 359; Cambridge 371; Kenosha St. Joseph 389; Horicon 436; Milwaukee Pius XI 448; Racine Horlick inc.

Top five individuals: 1 (tie), Amtmann, HA, Fickle, HA, and Hoeppner WN, 73; 4, Wilks, RL, 74; 5, Glaspy, Pew, 75.

Cambridge: Buckman 78, Farrugio 84, Nottestad 101, Nikolay 108. At The Broadlands Golf Course, North Prairie, par 72.

