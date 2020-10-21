WIAA state team tennis preview: Baluck Deang leads Madison Edgewood into Division 2 fray

Division 2

Madison Edgewood, seeded fourth and unranked by state coaches, is at state for the 12th time and first time since 2018. Edgewood won state titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and have earned four runner-up finishes since 2004. The Crusaders’ leader is senior No. 1 singles player Baluck Deang (13-1), who earned a second consecutive individual singles title last week, beating Appleton Xavier’s Erika Curtin in the final, 6-3, 7-5. In doubles, Edgewood sophomore Samantha Bucher and junior Maeve Shanahan (1-4) lost its opening state match.

Defending champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial, ranked second, is seeded first in its third consecutive (and overall) team state trip. Senior Lauren Carson, seeded fourth at individual state singles, advanced to the semifinals before falling to Deang, 6-4, 6-4., and taking fourth. In doubles, juniors Emily Dorow and Joslyn Singson (8-6) fell in the second round.