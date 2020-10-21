WIAA state team tennis preview: Baluck Deang leads Madison Edgewood into Division 2 fray

THE BASICS
What: The 27th annual WIAA state girls team tennis tournament.
When: Saturday.
Where: Division 1 at Lake Geneva Tennis Club; Division 2 at SportsCore, Kohler.
Format: This year, only four Division 1 teams will be included (down from eight), making it possible to complete the tournament in one day. Four Division 2 teams also will participate.
Attendance: Only two spectators per participant will be allowed to buy a ticket for the Division 1 competition in Lake Geneva; no general admission tickets will be sold. No spectators will be allowed at SportsCore for Division 2.
On the Web: With no spectators allowed in person, the Division 2 tournament will be streamed live on WIAA.TV on a subscription basis ($10.99 per month). Live results can be found at http://wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Girls-Tennis
Last year: Mequon Homestead won a fourth consecutive Division 1 championship, beating Muskego, 4-3, in the final. In Division 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial beat Kohler, 5-2, in the final.
The schedule
Division 1 semifinals – 9 a.m.: (1 seed) Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (13-2 record) vs. (4) Hudson (10-0), Noon: (2) Muskego (12-3) vs. (3) Oconomowoc (14-4)
Division 1 championship – 1 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet.
Division 2 semifinals – 9 a.m.: (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (11-8) vs. (4) Madison Edgewood (3-3); 11 a.m.: (2) Appleton Xavier (7-0) vs. (3) Eau Claire Regis (17-1).
Division 2 championship – 1:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet.
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1
Top-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, also ranked No. 1 by state coaches, is in its ninth state team tournament and second in three years, including a runner-up finish in 2018. No. 1 singles player Carolyn Schaefer (27-2) finished fifth at last week’s WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament. The freshman beat Muskego junior Christina Pan (23-4), 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4. Dashers junior Alex Moews advanced to the round of 16 before falling. In doubles, seniors Delanie Dahm and Kate Spielbauer (11-10) lost after a first-round bye and No. 2 seniors Emily Martin and Julia Cyganiak (19-1) lost in the first round.
Second-seeded Muskego (ranked seventh) was team state runner-up last year, in its first trip. No. 1 singles player Elizabeth Sobieski (25-1) is cruising after winning the individual state singles title, and Christina Pan (23-4) finished sixth. In doubles, senior Megan Lambrecht-Scasny and junior Lauren Sobieski (18-6) advanced to the final eight.
Oconomowoc is seeded third (and ranked eighth), and returns to team state for the first time since 1995. In doubles, seniors Aubrey Berther and Sarah Kopfer entered with the No. 2 seed and finished sixth, and junior Megan Griswald and senior Molly Schlosser (11-6) advanced to the third round. Junior singles player Zoe Goeldner (14-10) was an additional qualifier and lost her opening match.
Hudson, seeded fourth and unranked, is making its first team state appearance. Senior singles player Sophia Jonas (13-2) lost in the third round to eventual third-place finisher Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger, and sophomore Lily Holmberg (12-2) lost her opening match. In doubles, junior Kira Young and sophomore Grace Lewis (14-1) lost in the third round to the DSHA pair of Scasny and Sobieski, 6-3, 6-1. Also, junior Jordan Yacoub and senior Lisa Boily (12-3) lost their only state match.
Division 2
Madison Edgewood, seeded fourth and unranked by state coaches, is at state for the 12th time and first time since 2018. Edgewood won state titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and have earned four runner-up finishes since 2004. The Crusaders’ leader is senior No. 1 singles player Baluck Deang (13-1), who earned a second consecutive individual singles title last week, beating Appleton Xavier’s Erika Curtin in the final, 6-3, 7-5. In doubles, Edgewood sophomore Samantha Bucher and junior Maeve Shanahan (1-4) lost its opening state match.
Defending champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial, ranked second, is seeded first in its third consecutive (and overall) team state trip. Senior Lauren Carson, seeded fourth at individual state singles, advanced to the semifinals before falling to Deang, 6-4, 6-4., and taking fourth. In doubles, juniors Emily Dorow and Joslyn Singson (8-6) fell in the second round.
Appleton Xavier, seeded second and ranked eighth, is making its first team state trip. The Hawks are strong at the top, as both Erika Curtin (14-1) in singles and Kylie McCormick and Bella Taleon (13-2) at doubles earned state runner-up finishes. Also at singles, senior Anna Marie Knabe (13-1) lost in the second round to her teammate, Curtin.
Third-seeded Eau Claire Regis (ranked third by coaches) is at team state for the second straight year and ninth time overall. At singles, senior Arianna Smith (14-8) lost her opening match, and at doubles, senior Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka (22-3) advanced to the final eight before losing in a consolation semifinal. Also at doubles, senior Caitlin Klink and junior Evie Shepich (13-3) lost their first match.
— Art Kabelowsky
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!