WIAA state team tennis: Edgewood ousted by Waukesha Catholic Memorial in Division 2 semifinal

“Her real win was last week, obviously, but getting that last win today was big for her because she’s always so team-oriented,” Mory said. “She would have loved to make it to the (team) final.”

At No. 1 doubles, sophomore Samantha Buchner and junior Maeve Shanahan rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Xavier juniors Emily Dorow and Jeslyn Singson.

“It was the best tennis I’ve seen them play,” Mory said. “Due to COVID they played only about four matches together all year, so our message to them this week was communication, moving together, teamwork. And they really acted like a team today.

“Hopefully we can bring them back next year and see them improve even more over the offseason.”

Morgan Merckx at No. 2 singles and Sarah Dunn at No. 3 fell in straight sets, and Bronte Jenson lost a three-set match at No. 4 singles. In doubles, Sydney Johnson and Ella Kory lost at No. 2 and Ella Johnson and Logan Grabbins fell at No. 3.

Muskego won the Division 1 title, beating Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 4-3 as reigning individual state champ Elizabeth Sobieski won a three-set decision over Carolyn Schaefer in the decisive final match.