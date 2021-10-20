WIAA state team girls tennis tournament: 3 things to know

The 28th annual WIAA state team tournament for girls tennis is scheduled Friday and Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Division 1 quarterfinals are set for 5:30 p.m. Friday. Action resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday, with Division 1 and Division 2 semifinals. Finals will follow Saturday afternoon.
The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $9 plus online fees for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. To purchase tickets, the WIAA website is: https://www.wiaawi.org/Tickets.
There is parking near Nielsen Tennis Stadium. There could be a parking fee.
Here are three things to know:
Middleton earns No. 4 seed in Division 1
Middleton (16-1) was seeded fourth in Division 1 and will meet fifth-seeded Ashwaubenon (22-2) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Middleton, coached by Matt Given, won the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament titles this season. Middleton won the Waunakee sectional championship, which qualified the Cardinals for team state.
The Cardinals are making their ninth state appearance, winning the state championship during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring and also winning a Division 1 title in 2013.
Middleton is led by No. 1 singles player Netra Somasundaram, a sophomore who finished fourth in Division 1 singles at last week’s individual state tournament; junior Sonya Agapov, the Cardinals’ No. 2 singles player and a state qualifier; the No. 1 doubles team of senior Rose Ryan and sophomore Ashley Andler; and the No. 2 doubles team of senior Bella Conrad and junior Amy Li.
Neenah (17-0) received the top seed and will meet eighth-seeded Hudson (18-2) on the same side of the bracket as Middleton and Ashwaubenon. The winners Friday will square off in the semifinals Saturday morning.
The other side of the bracket has third-seeded Franklin (23-1) playing sixth-seeded Brookfield East (10-10) and second-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (20-2) meeting seventh-seeded Lake Geneva Badger (16-2) on Friday night.
Madison Edgewood earns No. 2 seed in Division 2
Madison Edgewood (9-2) received the second seed in Division 2 and faces third-seeded Eau Claire Regis (18-10) in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Edgewood, led by coach Aaron Kondrasuk, was the Badger West Conference dual and tournament champion. The Crusaders won the Altoona sectional to qualify for team state.
Edgewood will make its 13th appearance at team state. The Crusaders are led by No. 1 singles player Lily Olson, who won the Division 2 state singles title last week while continuing her undefeated season; and the No. 1 doubles team of junior Samantha Buchner and senior Maeve Shanahan, also an individual state qualifier in Division 2.
The Crusaders won the Division 2 championship in 2013, 2015 and 2016. They also have had four second-place finishes (2004, 2010, 2012 and 2014).
The other semifinal will feature top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (19-3) and fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier (8-6).
Edgewood defeated Regis 4-3 and lost to Catholic Memorial 6-1 during the regular season.
Recent history lesson
There were two girls tennis seasons in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Middleton defeated Neenah 4-3 in the championship match of the state tournament during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring, winning three singles matches and No. 3 doubles. Middleton and Verona qualified for that tournament in Eau Claire.
Muskego won the Division 1 title in the fall of 2020, edging DSHA 4-3 in the championship in Lake Geneva. Xavier was the Division 2 champion, topping Catholic Memorial 5-2 in the final in Kohler. Edgewood was among the four qualifiers for team state last year.
Prep girls tennis preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Annalise Yang, so., Madison La Follette
Yang was the singles champion at the girls tennis state tournament for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring in Lake Geneva. She became La Follette’s first girls tennis state champion with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Lily Olson in an all-area final. Yang entered as the fourth seed.
Lily Olson, so., Madison Edgewood
Olson has transferred to Edgewood from Madison Memorial. She finished as the runner-up to Yang at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring.
Netra Somasundaram, so., Middleton
Somasundarum finished fifth at the alternate fall state tournament during the spring, falling to Yang in the quarterfinals prior to winning two matches in the consolation round. She helped Middleton earn the team state championship in the spring.
Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial
Jiang has moved to No. 1 singles for the Spartans this fall. She and her older sister, Sophia Jiang, finished fourth as a doubles team at state this spring.
Grace Qian, so., Madison West
Qian reached the state tournament in the spring as a singles player.
Gretchen Lee, jr., Waunakee
Lee is expected to play singles for the Warriors this season. Lee and then-senior Sara Sowinski played doubles last year and advanced to the round of 16 in the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis tournament last fall in Lake Geneva.
Samantha Breitbach, sr., Verona
Breitbach advanced to the state tournament in the spring as a singles player and, with Naisha Nagpal, should propel the Wildcats' lineup.
Laura Maudlin, jr., McFarland
Maudlin qualified for the alternate fall state tournament in singles last spring.
Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial
Remesh and Wu are set to play No. 1 doubles together this fall. Remesh advanced to the final eight in singles at the spring’s state tournament.
— Jon Masson