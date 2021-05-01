WIAA state team girls tennis: Middleton wins second title in program history

EAU CLAIRE — Senior Charlotte Sax and her freshman sister, Caroline, made state champions out of the Middleton girls tennis team on Saturday.

The Sax sisters, who play No. 3 doubles, clinched the Cardinals’ 4-3 victory over unbeaten and top-seeded Neenah by outlasting Bradyn Gentile and Alise Van Dyke 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the WIAA alternative fall state team tournament final at the Menard Tennis Center.

“They were the last match on,” Middleton coach Mathew Given said.

The previous six flights had ended with the teams tied at 3.

The second-seeded Cardinals (9-2 in duals) beat the Rockets (16-1) to earn the second state championship in program history and their first since 2013 in their eighth trip to team state.

“We knew that if we brought our best from the first point, we had a great chance,” Given said. “When we have our full lineup, we are tough against anyone. I always have faith in my girls and I know what they are capable of doing. (I’m) very proud of them.”

The Cardinals’ No. 1 singles player, freshman Netra Somasundaram, beat Ava Dunsim 6-2, 6-2 to avenge a three-loss set to the Neenah junior on March 27, when Neenah beat an incomplete Middleton lineup 6-1 in a dual match.