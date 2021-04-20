WIAA state individual girls tennis preview: Memorial's Lily Olson earns No. 2 seeding in singles

Sophia Paape, jr., and Shelby Roth, so., Neenah (11-1, No. 2) — Their only loss came to Welhouse and Madjun during sectional play, after a string of 10 straight-set victories. They beat Welhouse and Madjun early in the season, and followed that with same-day wins over Middleton’s Noor Rajpal and Cece Hujanen and Eau Claire Memorial’s Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski; and a win over Manitowoc’s seventh-seeded Elsie Steimle and Kendra Peterson. Roth qualified for state in 2019, falling in the second round.

Karsen Dettman, sr., and Noor Rajpal, sr., Middleton (5-0, No. 3) — Dettman and Rajpal spent a portion of the regular season teamed up with different doubles partners, but got together for the postseason and won three straight-set matches to qualify for state. When teamed with Cece Hujanen, Rajpal lost to Paape and Roth of Neenah and Rentzepis and Budzinski of Eau Claire Memorial. Dettman’s only matches have been with Rajpal, all straight-set wins. In 2018, Dettman teamed with Maddie Clark to finish second in Division 1 doubles play; Rajpal is a four-time state qualifier, making it as far as the third round in three years with Jessica Pientka.