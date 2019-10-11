Madison West junior Maddi Bremel (31-5 on the season) earned the area’s best seeding among Division 1 singles players for next week’s WIAA state individual tennis tournament, entering play with the No. 10 seeding.
Three other area players also earned seedings. Verona senior Meredith Conley (24-3) was seeded 11th, Monona Grove senior Hailey Munz (21-9) was seeded 12th and Madison West junior Abby Bremel (30-6), Maddi Bremel’s twin sister, was seeded 16th.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels senior Jordan Schifano (26-1) earned the top Division 1 singles seeding for the state tournament, which is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
In Division 1 doubles, the DeForest sister duo of senior Cecile Fuchs and junior Samantha Fuchs (34-0) earned the No. 2 overall seeding, behind Muskego sophomore Lauren Sobieski and senior Maddie Toboyek (27-0).
Madison West senior Camille Vadas and junior Sophia Knigge (31-3) were seeded fourth, and Middleton senior Jessica Pientka and junior Noor Rajpal (25-8) earned the No. 12 seeding.
In Division 2 singles, Madison Edgewood junior Baluck Deang (29-4 record) has drawn the No. 2 seeding for singles, behind Racine Prairie senior Sarah Gesner (23-1). No other area players were in the top eight seedings.
In Division 2 doubles, Monroe seniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (22-4) earned the No. 3 seeding. Watertown Luther Prep juniors Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe (15-0) earned the No. 6 seeding. The top seeding went to Appleton Xavier junior Erika Curtin and senior Ellie Macksood (30-0).
Area ‘special qualifiers’
Six area entries earned “special qualifier” berths to the state tournament field, getting added to the draw by selection of the WIAA seeding committee after missing out on qualifying through sectional play. They are:
Division 1 singles: Monona Grove senior Jewel Lindwall (25-4); Middleton freshman Sophia Agapov (17-13); Sauk Prairie sophomore Quinlyn Mack (13-8) and Madison Memorial senior Julia Zhou (31-1).
Division 1 doubles: Janesville Craig senior Jordyn Schroeder and sophomore Allison Grund (15-6).
Division 2 singles: None.
Division 2 doubles: McFarland seniors Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes (15-4).
State team pairings set
Madison West (23-3 in dual matches this season) has earned the No. 3 seeding in the eight-team WIAA Division 1 state team tournament field. The Regents will take on sixth-seeded Neenah (15-4) in a quarterfinal match at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Regents took a 4-3 victory over Neenah in a dual match on Sept. 28.
The winner will advance to a 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, semifinal against either No. 2 Muskego (20-1) or No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial (22-2), playing for a berth in the 2 p.m. championship match.
West fell in a Division 1 semifinal in 2017, 2009, 2008, 1999 and 1996, and earned a runner-up finish in 1997. On Aug. 28, Muskego took a 5-2 victory over West. West and Eau Claire Memorial have not met.
The No. 1 state seeding went to Mequon Homestead (19-2).
GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
AREA QUALIFIERS’ FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
THURSDAY, OCT. 17 MATCHES
At Nielsen Tennis Stadium
DIVISION 1 SINGLES
Grace Olson, sr., Madison Memorial (22-10) vs. Jewell Lindwall, sr., Monona Grove (25-4).
Abby Bremel, jr., Madison West (30-6) vs. Louisa Damkot, so., Sheboygan North (16-12).
Minami Rikimaru, jr., Madison La Follette (11-5) vs. Mia Hessel, sr., Whitefish Bay (20-11).
Sophia Agapov, fr., Middleton (17-13) vs. Emma Lo, jr., Brookfield East (9-8).
Quinlyn Mack, so., Sauk Prairie (13-8) vs. Tristin Jantz, so., Westosha Central (20-6).
Hailey Munz, sr., Monona Grove (21-9) vs. Mia Bakke, sr., New Richmond (17-8).
Morgan Nelson, sr., Beaver Dam (27-6) vs. Taylor Rhodes, sr., Slinger (19-11).
Meredith Conley, sr., Verona (24-3) vs. Olivia Eckes, jr., Whitefish Bay (17-8).
Lauren Hope Bruemmer, jr., Sun Prairie (20-13) vs. Marisa Marohl, sr., Ashwaubenon (25-5).
Maddi Bremel, jr., Madison West (31-5) vs. Jenna Dundas, jr., Hales Corners Whitnall (23-0).
Julia Zhou, sr., Madison Memorial (31-1) vs. Alli Gardner, sr., Waukesha South (20-10).
DIVISION 1 DOUBLES
Trista Ripp, sr., and Sara Sowinski, jr., Waunakee (16-8) vs. Abby Osterman, so., and Jeanmarie Lorentz, so., Kimberly (29-5).
Camille Vadas, sr., and Sophia Knigge, jr., Madison West (31-3), vs. Kenna Beth, sr., and Paige Wysiatko, sr., Westosha Central (26-2).
Rose Ryan, so., and Cece Hujanen, jr., Middleton (30-3), vs. Alex Andrae, sr., and Zoe Larson, jr., Cedarburg (24-6).
Jordyn Schroeder, sr., and Allison Grund, so., Janesville Craig (15-6), vs. Bryanna Fuller, jr., and Rachel Vande Moore, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine (15-16).
Jessica Pientka, sr., and Noor Rajpal, jr., Middleton (25-8), vs. Kelly Muehlenkamp, sr., and Alle Lewis, fr., Mukwonago (18-9).
Sydney Breitbach, sr., and Kasie Keyes, sr., Verona (18-14), vs. Sarah Kopfer, jr., and Aubrey Berther, jr., Oconomowoc (26-7).
Abby Kiesow, sr., and Hannah Budde, jr., Beaver Dam (26-8), vs. Sophia Strasser, jr., and Maya Lyng, jr., Lake Geneva Badger (25-6).
Cecile Fuchs, sr., and Samantha Fuchs, jr., DeForest (34-0), bye.
DIVISION 2 SINGLES
Jena Smith, sr., Lake Mills (4-4) vs. Sarah Horth, fr., Kohler (27-2).
Aeryn Olson, sr., McFarland (14-8) vs. Anushka Mangal, fr., Kohler (28-1).
Baluck Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood (29-4), bye.
DIVISION 2 DOUBLES
Greta Corcoran, sr., and Grace Henes, sr., McFarland (15-4) vs. Libby Whirry, sr., and Jessica Jarvis, sr., Baldwin-Woodville (9-10).
Alethia Schmidt, jr., and Abigail Schewe, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (15-0) vs. Kylie McCormick, jr., and Carly Bornier, so., Appleton Xavier (27-5).
Jensen Christensen, sr., and Grace Tostrud, sr., Monroe (22-4), bye.
Mia Kroll, sr., and Makaylah Legel, sr., Lake Mills (27-0) vs. Jada Brunkow, jr., and Phoebe Jerome, jr., Barron (14-5).
WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT
Nielsen Tennis Stadium
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Division 1 quarterfinals (5:30 p.m.) — Upper bracket: No. 1 Mequon Homestead (19-2) vs. No. 8 Ashwaubenon (22-1); No. 4 Lake Geneva Badger (22-1) vs. No. 5 Brookfield East (7-1). Lower bracket: No. 3 Madison West (23-3) vs. No. 6 Neenah (15-4); No. 2 Muskego (20-1) vs. No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial (22-2).
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Division 2
Semifinals (9 a.m.) — No. 1 Kohler (21-1) vs. No. 4 Onalaska Luther (23-3); No. 2 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-7) vs. No. 3 Eau Claire Regis (18-12).
Championship (2 p.m.) — Semifinal winners meet.
Division 1
Semifinals (9 a.m.) — Upper bracket winners meet; lower bracket winners meet.
Championship (2 p.m.) — Semifinal winners meet.