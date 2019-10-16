The basics
What: The 49th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state individual girls tennis tournament.
When, where: Thursday through Saturday, Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Tickets, parking: Tickets are $8 for adults and students. Parking is sold on a space-available basis at a nearby ramp and lot, or available at no cost Saturday.
Format: Division 1 singles and doubles each have 56 qualifiers, including 16 seeded players; Division 2 singles and doubles each have 28 qualifiers, including eight seeded players.
The schedule
Thursday: First-round play begins at 10:30 a.m. (Division 1 singles), 12:45 p.m. (Division 1 doubles); 5:30 p.m. (Division 2 singles) and 6:45 p.m. (Division 2 doubles). Also, Division 1 singles second-round matches will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Play resumes at 9 a.m., continuing through quarterfinals.
Saturday: Consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; Championship singles semifinals, 9 a.m.; Championship doubles semifinals, 9:30 a.m.; Fifth-place matches, 10 a.m.; Third-place matches, 11 a.m.; Championship matches, 11:30 a.m.
Division 1 singles
The top seeding went to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels senior Jordan Schifano (29-1), who finished fourth last year and third in 2017. The No. 2 seeding went to Mequon Homestead senior Natalie Yang (29-3), last year’s third-place finisher; and the third and fourth seedings went to Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Zaya Iderzul (30-1) and New Berlin Eisenhower senior Lauren Landstrom (36-3). All four have qualified for state each year of their high school careers.
The fifth seeding went to De Pere junior Norah Balthazor (35-2), followed by Hales Corners Whitnall junior Autumn Bruno (22-1), Muskego sophomore Elizabeth Sobieski (26-2) and Wausau West junior Natasha Bailey (29-3).
Area players earning seedings: No. 10, Madison West junior Maddi Bremel (31-5); No. 11, Verona senior Meredith Conley (24-3); No. 12, Monona Grove senior Hailey Munz (21-9); and No. 16, Madison West junior Abby Bremel (30-6).
The Bremel twins won Big Eight Conference and sectional titles at No. 1 (Maddi) and No. 2 (Abby) singles, and Munz lost to Iderzul in the sectional final. Other area qualifiers are Beaver Dam senior Morgan Nelson (27-6); Madison La Follette junior Minami Rikimaru (11-5); Madison Memorial senior Grace Olson (22-10) and senior Julia Zhou (31-1); Middleton freshman Sophia Agapov (17-13); Monona Grove senior Jewel Lindwall (25-4), Sauk Prairie sophomore Quinlyn Mack (13-8) and Sun Prairie junior Lauren Hope Bruemmer (20-11).
Division 1 doubles
Muskego senior Maddie Toboyek is at state for the fourth consecutive year. She played singles last year and played doubles with different partners in the previous years, advancing no further than the third round. This year, sophomore Lauren Sobieski joined Toboyek and they are 27-0.
The No. 2 seeding went to DeForest sisters Cecile Fuchs (a senior) and Samantha Fuchs (a junior), who take a 34-0 record to state. They both qualified in the past as singles players, but have teamed up this fall to win all 34 of their matches in straight sets, taking 45 of the 66 sets they have played by a 6-0 score.
Mequon Homestead senior Sasha Shapsis and junior Kate Wade (28-3) earned the No. 3 seeding, after Shapsis took fifth last year and third in 2016 with a different partner, and Wade joined a different partner to take sixth last year. … The No. 4 seeding went to Madison West senior Camille Vadas and junior Sophia Knigge (31-3), the Big Eight Conference and sectional champs who advanced to the second round last year.
The No. 5 seeding went to Whitefish Bay senior Elena Deslongschamps and junior Katie Kavanaugh, who finished fourth at state last year.
Middleton senior Jessica Pientka and junior Noor Rajpal (25-8) earned the No. 12 seeding. Other area qualifiers are Beaver Dam senior Abby Kiesow and junior Hannah Budde (26-8); Janesville Craig senior Jordyn Schroeder and sophomore Allison Grund (15-6); Middleton sophomore Rose Ryan and junior Cece Hujanen (30-3); Verona seniors Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes (18-14); and Waunakee senior Trista Ripp and junior Sara Sowinski (16-8).
Division 2 singles
Racine Prairie senior Sarah Gesner (23-1) earned the No. 1 singles seeding after earning a runner-up finish in doubles in 2018 and advancing to the third round in doubles last year. Gesner’s only loss came against Kenosha Tremper’s Olivia Valentine on Sept. 7.
The No. 2 seeding went to Madison Edgewood junior Baluck Deang (29-4), last year’s fourth-place finisher and a qualifier who advanced to the third round in 2017. Deang won the Badger Conference and sectional titles, with her only losses coming against Division 1’s No. 2-seeded Natalie Yang of Mequon Homestead and No. 3 Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger (twice each). Both matches with Iderzul went three sets.
The No. 3 seeding went to Shorewood senior Margaret Bugnacki (16-4), who took sixth last year, followed by Waukesha Catholic Memorial junior Lauren Carson (7-3) and Kohler senior Shelby Horth (22-5), who fell in the first round each of the last three years.
Other area qualifiers are Lake Mills senior Jena Smith (24-4) and McFarland senior Aeryn Olson (14-8).
Division 2 doubles
This year’s top seeding went to Appleton Xavier senior Ellie Macksood and junior Erika Curtin (30-0). Both advanced to the third round last year, Curtin in singles. Curtin also placed fourth in doubles in 2017 with a different partner … University School of Milwaukee seniors Grace Gridley and Stephanie Guy (17-4) are seeded second after both made it to the third round with different partners last year.
Monroe seniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (22-4) earned the No. 3 seeding after dropping a tight, three-set match to Gridley and Guy in the sectional final. Their three regular-season losses came against Division 1 state qualifiers.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial seniors Rylee Teuteberg and Alex Sturm (19-8) earned the no. 4 seeding after Teuteberg took fourth last year, with a different partner. … Junior Ava Hoffman and senior Olivia Grose (21-8) of Kohler earned the No. 5 seeding. Hoffman qualified with a different partner each of the last two years, taking third last year and fifth in 2017.
Watertown Luther Prep juniors Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe (15-0) earned the No. 6 seeding. The two teamed up for the first time this year on Sept. 6 and have had nothing but straight-set victories, winning Capitol Conference and sectional titles.
Other area qualifiers are Lake Mills junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr (23-3), Lake Mills seniors Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel (27-0) and McFarland seniors Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes (15-4).