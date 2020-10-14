WIAA state girls tennis preview: Defending champ Baluck Deang of Edgewood seeded No. 1 in Division 2

Division 2 singles

Edgewood’s Baluck Deang (9-1) earned the top seeding after a 5-1 regular season shortened due to her school’s COVID-19 requirements. Her only loss came in her third match of the year, to DeForest’s fourth-seeded Division 1 entry, Samantha Fuchs. Otherwise, she has lost only eight games total, and no more than two in any set. … Deang will face a challenge from Appleton Xavier’s second-seeded senior Erika Curtin (11-0), part of last year’s championship doubles pair. … East Troy sophomore Lauren Lindow (12-0) is seeded third and four-time qualifier Lauren Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-2) got the No. 4 seeding after finishing third last year. Other seeded players, each of whom advanced to the second round last year, are La Crosse Aquinas senior Fiona O’Flaherty (15-1, No. 5); Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Emily Gauger (18-2, No. 6); Altoona senior Morgan Dekan (20-2, No. 7); and Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran senior Kate Smith (15-2).