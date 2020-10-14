WIAA state girls tennis preview: Defending champ Baluck Deang of Edgewood seeded No. 1 in Division 2

THE BASICS
What: The 50th WIAA individual state girls tennis tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Division 1 — Lake Geneva Tennis Club; Division 2 — Sports Core, Kohler.
Schedule: Thursday — 10:30 a.m., first-round and some second-round matches; Friday — 9 a.m., play continues through quarterfinals; Saturday — 8:30 a.m., play continues through championship matches.
By the numbers: With many teams opting to wait until the WIAA-approved alternative spring season, and yet others opting out of the fall tournament series after playing in the fall, 137 teams entered the tournament series. This year’s state field was limited to 40 entries per bracket in Division 1, and 28 per bracket in Division 2, because of COVID-19 accommodations and the reduced number of participating schools.
On the Web: Brackets, results and live scoring by TennisReporting.com will be available through links on the Girls Tennis Tournament page of the WIAA website.
Last year’s finals
Division 1: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels’ Jordan Schifano beat Lake Geneva Badger’s Zaya Iderzul, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Cecile and Samantha Fuchs of DeForest beat Whitefish Bay’s Elena Deslongchamps and Katie Kavanagh, 6-3, 6-0.
Division 2: Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood beat Sarah Gesner of Racine Prairie, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4; Erika Curtin and Elle Macksood of Appleton Xavier beat Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud of Monroe, 6-0, 6-2.
Top-seeded players
Division 1: Autumn Bruns, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall (18-0); Kate Wade, sr., and Ellie Sprinkmann, jr., Mequon Homestead (28-0).
Division 2: Baluck Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood (9-1); Kala Siddalingaiah, sr., and Rebecca Daskal, jr., University School of Milwaukee (15-2).
Area qualifiers
Division 1: Singles — No. 4 seed: Samantha Fuchs, sr., DeForest (12-0 record). Other qualifiers: Claire Jaeger, fr., Waunakee (13-0); Aubrey Schmutzler, sr., Watertown (12-5). Doubles — Sara Sowinski, sr., and Gretchen Lee, so., Waunakee (3-1); Jadyn Statz, jr., and Danielle Rogers, jr., Waunakee (3-1).
Division 2: Singles — No. 1 seed: Baluck Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood (9-1). Other qualifiers: Alethia Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-6). Doubles — Samantha Buchner, so., and Maeve Shanahan, jr., Madison Edgewood (1-3).
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1 singles
Autumn Bruns (18-0) of Whitnall is a four-time state qualifier who took sixth last year, fell in a quarterfinal in 2018 and took fourth as a freshman in 2017. … Muskego junior Elizabeth Sobieski (20-1) is seeded second and makes her third state appearance after falling in last year’s quarterfinals. Her only loss was a 6-3, 7-6 loss to Bruno in a sectional final. … Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels freshman Carolyn Schaefer (23-1) lost only to Sobieski, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7, in an August season-opening tournament.
DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs, who won state with her now-graduated sister, Cecile, last year in her only season as a doubles player, qualified in singles as a freshman and sophomore. She was seeded fourth despite beating last year’s state runner-up, Lake Geneva Badger junior Zaya Iderzul, by a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 score in a sectional final last week. It was the only loss for the fifth-seeded Iderzul (16-1). Due to COVID-19 guidelines, DeForest was not allowed to play matches outside Dane County until the WIAA tournament. If both Fuchs and Iderzul win their first two matches (after opening byes), they would meet in a quarterfinal on Friday.
Other seeded players are Wausau West senior Natasha Bailey (8-0, No. 6); Whitnall senior Jenna Dundas (18-0, No. 7); junior Christina Pan of Muskego (20-2, No. 8); junior Molly Asfeld of Waukesha West (18-3, No. 9) and junior Maggie Krill of Brookfield East (17-5, No. 10).
Division 1 doubles
Senior Kate Wade and junior Ella Sprinkmann (28-0) hold the top seeding after both teamed with different partners to finish in the top five at state last year. … Oconomowoc seniors Aubrey Berther and Sarah Kopfer (14-0) are seeded second after making it to the quarterfinals last year. Hartland Arrowhead senior Anna Long and sophomore Hannah Cady are seeded third after qualifying last year with different partners, with Cady finishing sixth. … Fourth-seeded Franklin senior Sophia Dekker and junior Madelyn Dziubek (18-3) made it to the third round last year.
Muskego senior Megan Lambrecht-Scasny and junior Lauren Sobieski (16-4) earned the No. 5 seed; Sobieski finished fourth with a different partner last year. … Glendale Nicolet seniors Itu Igoni and Maddy Buckley (23-8) earned the No. 6 seeding. … Other seeded pairs are No. 7 seniors Delanie Dahn and Kate Spielbauer of Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (11-9), No. 8 senior Halle Rosentreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond of Wilmot (7-2); No. 9 senior Emma Lo and junior Therese Raster of Brookfield East (11-5); and No. 10 juniors Abby Osterman and Jean Marie Lorentz of Kimberly (11-1).
Division 2 singles
Edgewood’s Baluck Deang (9-1) earned the top seeding after a 5-1 regular season shortened due to her school’s COVID-19 requirements. Her only loss came in her third match of the year, to DeForest’s fourth-seeded Division 1 entry, Samantha Fuchs. Otherwise, she has lost only eight games total, and no more than two in any set. … Deang will face a challenge from Appleton Xavier’s second-seeded senior Erika Curtin (11-0), part of last year’s championship doubles pair. … East Troy sophomore Lauren Lindow (12-0) is seeded third and four-time qualifier Lauren Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-2) got the No. 4 seeding after finishing third last year. Other seeded players, each of whom advanced to the second round last year, are La Crosse Aquinas senior Fiona O’Flaherty (15-1, No. 5); Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Emily Gauger (18-2, No. 6); Altoona senior Morgan Dekan (20-2, No. 7); and Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran senior Kate Smith (15-2).
Division 2 doubles
Senior Kala Siddalingaiah and junior Rebecca Daskal of University School of Milwaukee (15-2) earned the top seeding after making it to the second round each of the last two years. Their losses came to Division 1 seeded pairs: Igoni/Buckley of Nicolet and Dahm/Spielbauer of Divine Savior Holy Angels. Kohler senior Ava Hoffman and junior Lily Montes (21-4) were seeded second, and Onalaska Luther seniors Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe (9-0) were seeded third. Other seeds are Barron seniors Jade Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome (17-1, No. 4); Shorewood seniors Abi Knox and Natasha Davis (12-5, No. 5); Waukesha Catholic Memorial juniors Emily Dorow and Jeslyn Singson (7-5, No. 6); Appleton Xavier seniors Kylie McCormick and Bella Taleon (10-2, No. 7); and Brookfield Academy juniors Eve Janavitz and Jaqueline Krohn (5-3, No. 8).
