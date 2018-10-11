Madison Memorial junior Grace Olson had to take out a teammate on Thursday to advance to the round of 16 in the WIAA Division 1 state girls tennis tournament.
Olson, the tournament’s fourth-seeded player, beat junior teammate Julia Zhou (26-3) by a 6-3, 6-2 score in a second-round match during the first day of the three-day tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Olson (25-2) will meet Eau Claire Memorial’s Sierra Auleta (31-4) at 10:30 a.m. today. The winner plays in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m.
The ninth-seeded player, Madison West sophomore Maddi Bremel (30-7), advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Grace Suelflohn (20-12) of Wales Kettle Moraine in the second round.
Also advancing to the round of 16 was DeForest sophomore Samantha Fuchs (24-2). She took a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Brookfield Central’s Lili Del Campo (16-13).
Other area players falling in the second round were 13th-seeded Meredith Conley of Verona, Cecile Fuchs of DeForest, Abby Bremel of Madison West and Hailey Munz of Monona Grove. Falling in the first round were Morgan Nelson of Beaver Dam, Quinlyn Mack of Sauk Prairie.
In Division 1 doubles, Middleton’s top-seeded combo of sophomore Karsen Dettman and senior Maddie Clark (22-1) drew a first-round bye, and Madison West sent two doubles pairs to today’s second round: Seniors Spencer Harrison and Katie Goetz (20-15), and senior Camille Vadas and sophomore Sophie Knigge (31-4). Also, Watertown seniors Jamie Koepp and Katie Schleicher (30-2) earned a three-set win.
Division 1 pairs that lost in the first round were Anna Hubbard and Devika Kamath of Madison Memorial, Lauren Hope Bruemmer and Kaia Feldman of Sun Prairie, Camryn Ballweg and Taylor Breininger of Sauk Prairie, Jessica Pientka and Noor Rajpal of Middleton and Hannah Budde and Abby Kiesow of Beaver Dam.
In Division 2 singles, fifth-seeded sophomore Baluck Deang advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-0, 6-0 win over senior Shealene Wolgast (13-12) of Baldwin-Woodville. Deang’s Madison Edgewood teammate, senior Julia Hess (20-5), advanced with a 6-1, 6-0 win over eighth-seeded sophomore Erika Curtin (22-6) of Appleton Xavier. Also advancing was Jefferson senior Morgan Graf (24-3).
In Division 2 doubles, Edgewood’s eighth-seeded duo of senior Kinsey Kessel and junior Lizzie Drake (16-10) took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Monroe juniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (16-11). Also, Edgewood junior Kelly Smith and sophomore Sarah Dunn (20-11) took a 2-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory over Medford senior Mariah Leader and junior Lauryn Strick (12-8).
Watertown Luther Prep sophomores Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe (5-2) lost their opening match to East Troy seniors Belle Verbeten and Allison Slusar (32-0).