WIAA state girls tennis: Edgewood's Baluck Deang earns top seeding in Division 2 singles

One area Division 1 singles player and two area doubles pairs have been added to the field for the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament, which will run Thursday through Saturday.

The Division 1 tournament will be held at the Lake Geneva Tennis Center. The Division 2 tournament will be held at Sports Core in Kohler.

Madison Edgewood senior Baluck Deang (9-1), the defending Division 2 singles champion, earned the No. 1 seeding in the Division 2 bracket and will open tournament play on Friday morning.

Her opponent will be either Watertown Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt (9-6) or Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Jameson Gregory (21-1).

Deang and Schmidt are the only area qualifiers in Division 2 singles. The only area players in the Division 2 doubles bracket are additional qualifiers: Sophomore Samantha Buchner and junior Maeve Shanahan of Madison Edgewood (1-3).

In Division 1, DeForest senior Samantha Fuchs (12-0) earned the No. 4 seeding after beating last year’s state runner-up, Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger, in a sectional final last week. Fuchs teamed with her sister, Cecile, to win the Division 1 state doubles championship last year.