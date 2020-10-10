 Skip to main content
WIAA state girls tennis: Edgewood's Baluck Deang earns top seeding in Division 2 singles
One area Division 1 singles player and two area doubles pairs have been added to the field for the WIAA state individual girls tennis tournament, which will run Thursday through Saturday.

The Division 1 tournament will be held at the Lake Geneva Tennis Center. The Division 2 tournament will be held at Sports Core in Kohler.

Madison Edgewood senior Baluck Deang (9-1), the defending Division 2 singles champion, earned the No. 1 seeding in the Division 2 bracket and will open tournament play on Friday morning.

Her opponent will be either Watertown Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt (9-6) or Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Jameson Gregory (21-1).

Deang and Schmidt are the only area qualifiers in Division 2 singles. The only area players in the Division 2 doubles bracket are additional qualifiers: Sophomore Samantha Buchner and junior Maeve Shanahan of Madison Edgewood (1-3).

In Division 1, DeForest senior Samantha Fuchs (12-0) earned the No. 4 seeding after beating last year’s state runner-up, Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger, in a sectional final last week. Fuchs teamed with her sister, Cecile, to win the Division 1 state doubles championship last year.

Iderzul (16-1) earned the No. 5 seeding and could meet Fuchs in the quarterfinal round if both win their first two matches.

Also in Division 1 singles, Waunakee freshman Claire Jaeger (13-0) qualified through her sectional performance and Watertown senior Aubrey Schmutzler (12-5) was added to the field as an additional qualifier.

In Division 1 doubles, both area qualifiers come from Waunakee, which didn’t even play any doubles matches during the regular season. The Warriors’ automatic qualifier was their pair of senior Sara Sowinski and sophomore Gretchen Lee (3-1), and additional qualifiers were juniors Jadyn Statz and Danielle Rogers (3-1).

GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

AREA QUALIFIERS

DIVISION 1 SINGLES

Seeded qualifier: No. 4 — Samantha Fuchs, sr., DeForest (12-0).

Automatic qualifier: Claire Jaeger, fr., Waunakee (13-0).

Additional qualifier: Aubrey Schmutzler, sr., Watertown (12-5).

DIVISION 1 DOUBLES

Automatic qualifier: Sara Sowinski, sr., and Gretchen Lee, so., Waunakee (3-1).

Additional qualifier: Jadyn Statz, jr., and Danielle Rogers, jr., Waunakee (3-1).

DIVISION 2 SINGLES

Seeded qualifier: No. 1 — Baluck Deang, sr., Madison Edgewood (9-1).

Additional qualifier: Alethia Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-6).

DIVISION 2 DOUBLES

Additional qualifier: Samantha Buchner, so., and Maeve Shanahan, jr., Madison Edgewood (1-3).

