WIAA state girls tennis: Edgewood's Baluck Deang advances to Division 2 singles semifinal

With experience, confidence and power, Madison Edgewood senior Baluck Deang stands two victories from becoming the first Crusaders player to earn a repeat WIAA state tennis championship.

Deang, the defending Division 2 singles champion and this year’s top-seeded player, improved to 11-1 on the season with a pair of victories in her first two state matches at SportsCore in Kohler on Friday.

Deang beat senior Alethia Schmidt of Watertown Luther Prep, 6-0, 6-0, and then took a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran senior Kate Smith to advance to the semifinals.

The senior will take on Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior Lauren Carson (15-2) in a 9 a.m. semifinal. The two met in a quarterfinal two years ago, with Deang earning a three-set victory.

Saturday’s winner will meet either Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Emily Gauger or Appleton Xavier senior Erika Curtin in the championship match.

“She’s looking confident, playing really strong tennis,” Edgewood coach Alex Mory said. “She’s dictating a lot of the points, taking control of the points.

“Today it seemed like she was going into any regular match. Her demeanor is smooth. She’s always been a smooth player.”