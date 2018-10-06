Three singles players and one doubles pair from the Big Eight Conference earned top-16 seedings in the field for next week’s WIAA state individual tennis tournament.
Standing at the top of the list are Middleton sophomore Karsen Dettman and senior Maddie Clark, who nabbed the No. 1 seeding in Division 1 doubles.
Dettman and Clark take a 22-1 season record into the state tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
In Division 1 singles, Madison Memorial junior Grace Olson (24-2) earned the No. 4 seeding, Madison West sophomore Maddi Bremel (28-7) was seeded ninth and Verona junior Meredith Conley (23-4) was awarded the No. 13 seeding.
Two more Big Eight players earned “extra qualifier” berths to join the Division 1 field: Madison West sophomore Abby Bremel (30-5) in singles and Middleton junior Jessica Pientka and sophomore Noor Pajpal (21-4) in doubles.
In all, area programs have 10 entries in Division 1 singles and nine entries in Division 1 doubles.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood sophomore Baluck Deang (18-5) earned the no. 5 seeding. The area had no additional qualifiers in Division 2 singles, and there are three area qualifiers in total, two from Edgewood.
In Division 2 doubles, Madison Edgewood senior Kinsey Kessel and junior Lizzie Drake (15-10) earned the No. 8 seeding and are one of four area pairs to make the field, two from Edgewood.
That list includes extra qualifiers Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe (5-2), sophomores from Watertown Luther Prep, and juniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (16-10) of Monroe.
GIRLS TENNIS
2018 WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday-Saturday, Nielsen Tennis Stadium
DIVISION 1
SINGLES
Seeded players
1, Bojana Pozder, fr., Racine Case (34-0); 2, Logan White, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (26-2); 3, Jordan Shifano, jr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (27-0); 4, Grace Olson, jr., Madison Memorial (24-2); 5, Natalie Yang, jr., Mequon Homestead (28-5); 6, Anna Beyer, sr., Neenah (26-1); 7, Emily Horneffer, sr., Brookfield East (18-6); 8, Sabrina Tang, sr., Stevens Point (25-1).
9, Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West (28-7); 10, Lauren Landstrom, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower (15-5); 11, Autumn Bruno, so., Whitnall (20-2); 12, Bianca Anderson, sr., Wilmot Union (22-4); 13, Meredith Conley, jr., Verona (23-4); 14, Zaya Iderzul, fr., Lake Geneva Badger (21-4); 15, Kellie Hierl, sr., Fond du Lac (22-6); 16, Sophia Magnuson, sr., Pulaski (23-1).
Additional qualifiers
Lizzy Adams, jr., Brookfield East (18-8); Olivia Eckes, so., Whitefish Bay (23-10); Faith Leithold, jr., Onalaska (21-9); Enya Szymanski, jr., La Crosse Logan (13-2); Courtney Day, sr., Oshkosh North (19-8); Olivia Valentine, jr., Kenosha Tremper (20-6); Melina Kopischkie, jr., Germantown (19-12); Autumn Bruno, so., Hales Corners Whitnall (20-2).
Maya Gaedtke, sr., Antigo (15-7); Jenna Dundas, so., Hales Corners Whitnall (24-1); Annabelle Alberts, jr., Lake Geneva Badger (23-5); Abby Bremel, so., Madison West (30-5); Lauren Landstrom, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower (15-5); Miah Bohlen, jr., Glendale Nicolet (14-16); Isy Thapar, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (24-0); Jacqueline Brady, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame (20-11).
Area first-round pairings
Grace Olson, jr., Madison Memorial (24-2), bye.
Samantha Fuchs, so., DeForest (22-2) vs. Elizabeth Sobieski, fr., Muskego (10-3).
Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West (28-7) vs. Lauren Sobieski, fr., Muskego (26-4).
Julia Zhou, jr., Madison Memorial (25-2) vs. Kasey Schlicht, jr., Pewaukee (27-5).
Meredith Conley, jr., Verona (23-4) vs. Enya Szymanski, jr., La Crosse Logan (13-2).
Morgan Nelson, jr., Beaver Dam (29-6) vs. Sierra Auleta, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (29-4).
Hailey Munz, sr., Monona Grove (21-8) vs. Marisa Marohl, jr., Ashwaubenon (18-11).
Quinlyn Mack, fr., Sauk Prairie (14-8) vs. Natasha Bailey, so., Wausau West (26-5).
Zaya Iderzul, fr., Lake Geneva Badger (21-4) vs. Valentina Kukurozuvic, sr., Greendale (26-4).
Cecile Fuchs, jr., DeForest (21-4) vs. Jenna Dundas, so., Hales Corners Whitnall (24-1).
Abby Bremel, so., Madison West (30-5) vs. Annabelle Alberts, jr., Lake Geneva Badger (23-5).
DOUBLES
Seeded players
1, Karsen Dettman, so./Maddie Clark, sr., Middleton (22-1); 2, Annabelle Crowley, sr./Emma Koppa, sr., Glendale Nicolet (24-3); 3, Claudia Huerth, sr./Ava Anderson, jr., Lake Geneva Badger (19-1); 4, Gabby Majinski, sr./Julia Hintz, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower (23-1); 5, Ashley LaBelle, sr./Megan Phillips, sr., Mukwonago (30-6); 6, Taylor Meeth, sr./Rachel Vande Moore, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine (25-5); 7, Erin Brezovar, sr./Maddie Toboyek, jr., Muskego (22-4); 8, Sommer Schoenberger, jr./Ashwini Murphy, jr., Sheboygan North (27-4).
9, Bridget Brown, jr./Kate Wade, so., Mequon Homestead (21-7); 10, Grace Crowley, sr./Sasha Shapsis, jr., Mequon Homestead (32-0); 11, Lindsey Johnson, sr./Lexi Hastings, sr., Menomonie (33-0); 12, Allyson Verbauwhede, sr./Kendra Peterson, so., Manitowoc (25-2); 13, Kathy Wang, sr./Grace Cady, jr., Hartland Arrowhead (18-11); 14, Elena Deslongchamps, jr./Katie Kavanagh, so., Whitefish Bay (13-7); 15, Julia Slusarek, sr./Madeline Darling, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame (25-7); 16, Hailey Haws, jr./Willow Larson, jr., Cedarburg (21-5).
Additional qualifiers
Jessica Pientka, jr./Noor Pajpal, so., Middleton (21-4); Ella Tschurwald, sr./Meredith Maginot, jr., Hartland Arrowhead (19-9); Hailey Haws, jr./Willow Larson, jr., Cedarburg (21-5); Itu Igoni, so./Taylor Steinberger, sr., Glendale Nicolet (12-8); Sommer Schoenberger, jr./Ashwini Murphy, jr., Sheboygan North (27-4); Tori Krcmanik, sr./Carolyn Tuff, sr., Oconomowoc (19-1); Maddy Coopmans, jr./Caylee Behnke, sr., Ashwaubenon (16-11); Kathy Wang, sr./Grace Cady, jr., Hartland Arrowhead (18-11).
Katie Hirst, jr./Rachel Bernfeld, jr., Whitefish Bay (18-12); Alexa Andrea, jr./Abbey Cobb, sr., Cedarburg (23-5); Lauren Graves, sr./Chloe Leithold, jr., Onalaska (22-8); Paige Freeman, sr./Ella Martin, fr., Wales Kettle Moraine (15-11); Shipa Maddikunta, sr./Katie Rentzepis, fr., Eau Claire Memorial (19-7); Murphy Mellows, jr./Ellen Cyganiak, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (14-9); Katie Swenson, jr./Ellie Murphy, jr., Wauwatosa East (11-6); Sophie Stangl, sr./Julia Colon, jr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (12-15).
Area first-round pairings
Karsen Dettman, so./Maddie Clark, sr., Middleton (22-1), bye.
Hannah Budde, so./Abby Kiesow, jr., Beaver Dam (26-7) vs. Hailey Haws, jr./Willow Larson, jr., Cedarburg (21-5).
Anna Hubbard, sr./Devika Karnath, sr., Madison Memorial (19-10) vs. Tori Krcmanik, sr./Carolyn Tuff, sr., Oconomowoc (19-1).
Camille Vadas, jr./Sophie Knigge, so., Madison West (30-4) vs. Maddy Coopmans, jr./Caylee Behnke, sr., Ashwaubenon (16-11).
Jenna Koepp, sr./Katie Schleicher, sr., Watertown (29-2) vs. Alexa Andrea, jr./Abbey Cobb, sr., Cedarburg (23-5).
Lauren Bruemmer, so./Kaia Feldman, so., Sun Prairie (12-3) vs. Camryn Ballweg, sr./Taylor Breininger, sr., Sauk Prairie (18-6).
Jessica Pientka, jr./Noor Rajpal, so., Middleton (21-4) vs. Murphy Mellows, jr./Ellen Cyganiak, sr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (14-9).
Spencer Harrison, sr./Katie Goetz, sr., Madison West (19-15) vs. Sophie Stangl, sr./Julia Colon, jr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (12-15).
DIVISION 2
SINGLES
Seeded players
1, Olivia Czerwonka, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph (18-0); 2, Mia Larrain, so., Wausau Newman (28-1); 3, Vada Sane, sr., University School of Milwaukee (20-2); 4, Lauren Carson, so., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (24-3); 5, Baluck Deang, so., Madison Edgewood (18-5); 6, Marie Major, sr., Brookfield Academy (16-5); 7, Margaret Bugnacki, jr., Shorewood (13-8); 8, Erika Curtin, so., Appleton Xavier (22-5).
Additional qualifiers
Erika Curtin, so., Appleton Xavier (22-5); Taylor Vyskocil, jr., Ashland (16-2); Fiona O’Flaherty, so., La Crosse Aquinas (24-5); Madison Dutton, sr., West Salem (15-6); Anne Marie Knabe, so., Appleton Xavier (26-3); Kate Smith, so., Racine St. Catherine’s (7-10); Ali Schaper, jr., New Berlin West (15-10); Zoe Francis, sr., University School of Milwaukee (12-12).
Area first-round pairings
Julia Hess, sr., Madison Edgewood (19-5) vs. Sydney Raddeman, jr., East Troy (30-1).
Baluck Deang, so., Madison Edgewood (18-5) vs. Shealane Wolgast, sr., Baldwin-Woodville (13-11).
Morgan Graf, sr., Jefferson (23-3) vs. Hailey Zurn, sr., Barron (14-5).
DOUBLES
DIVISION 2
Seeded players
1, Gina Apostoli, sr./Megan Setter, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph (18-0); 2, Mackenzie Lindow, sr./Erin Rice, sr., East Troy (30-1); 3, Sarah Gesner, jr./Hailey Stoltenberg, sr., Racine Prairie (19-6); 4, Elly Udovich, sr./Ava Hoffman, so., Kohler (26-2); 5; Grace Watkins, sr./Grace Gridley, jr., University School of Milw. (17-11); 6, Lily Anne Van Ye, sr./Ellie Macksood, jr., Appleton Xavier (18-2); 7, Margaret Diedrich, sr./Rylee Teuteberg, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (14-13); 8, Kinsey Kessel, sr./Lizzie Drake, jr., Madison Edgewood (15-10).
Additional qualifiers
Alethia Schmidt, so./Abigail Schewe, so., Watertown Luther Prep (5-2); Jensen Christensen, jr./Grace Tostrud, jr., Monroe (16-10); Kala Siddalingaiah, so./Rebeca Daskal, fr., University School of Milwaukee (17-11); Elena Bourget, jr./Evie Shepich, fr., Eau Claire Regis (8-5); Stephanie Guy, jr./Audrie Treptow, so., University School of Milwaukee (21-5); Mariah Leader, sr./Lauren Strick, jr., Medford (12-7); Alex Sturm, jr./Mia Rossi, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (18-6); Anna Deubel, sr./Katherine Hearden, sr., Brookfield Academy (8-10).
Area first-round pairings
Alethia Schmidt, so./Abigail Schewe, so., Watertown Luther Prep (5-2) vs. Belle Verbeten, sr./Allison Slusar, sr., East Troy (30-1).
Kinsey Kessel, sr./Lizzie Drake, jr., Madison Edgewood (15-10) vs. Jensen Christensen, jr./Grace Tostrud, jr., Monroe (16-10).
Kelly Smith, jr./Sarah Dunn, so., Madison Edgewood (19-11) vs. Mariah Leader, sr./Lauren Strick, jr., Medford (12-7).