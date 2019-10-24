THE BASICS
What: The 26th annual WIAA girls state team tennis tournament.
When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: Nielsen Tennis Stadium, 1000 Highland Ave.
Tickets, parking: Admission is $8; parking is available at nearby lots and a parking ramp adjacent to the stadium.
Format: Eight teams in Division 1; four teams in Division 2.
SCHEDULE
(Seedings, records in parentheses)
Friday
Division 1 quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m. — Upper bracket: (1) Mequon Homestead (19-2) vs. (8) Ashwaubenon (22-1); (4) Lake Geneva Badger (22-1) vs. (5) Brookfield East (15-5). Lower bracket: (3) Madison West (22-3) vs. (6) Neenah (15-4); (2) Muskego (20-1) vs. (7) Eau Claire Memorial (22-2).
Saturday
Division 2 semifinals, 9 a.m. — (1) Kohler (21-2) vs. (4) Onalaska Luther (23-3); (2) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-7) vs. (3) Eau Claire Regis (18-12).
Division 1 semifinals, 9 a.m. — Friday’s upper bracket winners meet; Friday’s lower bracket winners meet.
Championship matches, 2 p.m. — Division 1 semifinal winners meet; Division 2 semifinal winners meet.
On the Web: Regular updates will be posted at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Girls-Tennis/Tournament.
Last year: In the Division 1 final, Mequon Homestead swept all three doubles matches to beat Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 4-3, for its eighth state championship. In Division 2, University School of Milwaukee beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the final, 5-2, for its ninth title.
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1
Madison West qualified for its 13th team state tournament, and its third in the last four years. The Regents’ best finish was a runner-up finish in 1997. West’s top two singles players earned seedings in last week’s state individual tournament, juniors Maddi Bremel (33-6) was seeded 10th and Abby Bremel (32-7) was seeded 16th. Both advanced to the round of 16 before falling. In doubles, West’s team of senior Camille Vadas and junior Sophia Knigge (33-5) were seeded fourth and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to the eventual runners-up and losing their consolation semifinal match. West won a 4-3 decision in a dual match with Neenah on Sept. 28. In other regular-season matches with Division 1 state qualifiers, West lost to Homestead, 4-3, on Aug. 24; lost to Muskego, 5-2, on Aug. 28; and beat Brookfield East, 5-2, on Sept. 27.
Neenah is making its 17th team state trip and eighth in a row. The Rockets’ only individual state qualifier in singles, sophomore Ava Dunsim (23-7), lost in the first round. The 15th-seeded doubles pair of seniors Ashlyn Brown and Alex Van Zeeland (23-4) was upset in the first round, and freshman Shelby Roth and senior Lauren Komblevicz (25-2) fell in the second round. The Rockets’ only dual matches against state qualifiers resulted in 4-3 losses to Madison West and Lake Geneva Badger.
Muskego earned the second seeding but is making its first-ever state trip. The Warriors’ only loss was a 5-2 decision against Mequon Homestead on Aug. 28. Sophomore Elizabeth Sobieski (28-4) advanced to the quarterfinals at individual state and lost a consolation semifinal; senior Michelle Pan (31-2) fell in the second round. The top-seeded doubles team of sophomore Lauren Sobieski and senior Maddie Toboyek (30-2) lost in a semifinal and finished fourth; senior Stephanie Yerges and junior Megan Lambrecht-Scasny (24-5) lost in the first round. Muskego beat Madison West, 5-2, and lost to Mequon Homestead, 5-2, in the regular season.
Eau Claire Memorial is making its WIAA-leading 21st state trip and its 10th in a row, with five runner-up finishes. Old Abes senior Haya Donin (29-5), seeded 13th, fell in the third round at individual state; two doubles pairs, freshman Kim Harvey and sophomore Katie Rentzepis (22-10), and senior Julia Nick and junior Natalie Harvey (26-5), both fell in the first round.
Mequon Homestead is at state for the 13th time and fourth in a row. The Highlanders have won eight team championships, including last year’s, and five in a row from 2008 to 2012. Highlanders senior No. 1 singles player Natalie Yang (33-4) was seeded second and finished third at individual state, and senior Jamie Gebhardt (20-9) lost in the first round. In doubles, junior Kate Wade and senior Sarah Shapsis (32-4) were seeded third and lost to eventual champs Cecile Fuchs and Samantha Fuchs of DeForest in a semifinal before finishing third, and seventh-seeded senior Bridget Brown and sophomore Ellie Sprinkmann (31-1) made it to the quarterfinals before falling to the Fuchs sisters and going on to finish fifth.
Ashwaubenon is making its first trip to team state. Its only dual loss was a 5-2 decision against De Pere on Sept. 10. The Jaguars haven’t played any of the other D1 qualifiers. Senior Marisa Marohl (26-5) lost her second-round singles match at individual state; the doubles team of seniors Maddy Coopmans and Kennedy Conradt (23-6) lost in the second round, and sophomores Courtney Behnke and Delaney Christensen (26-2) fell in the first round.
Lake Geneva Badger is at state for the second straight year and fourth overall. Sophomore Zaya Iderzul (34-2) earned the runner-up medal at individual state after entering with the No. 3 seeding, and freshman Sydney Miller (28-2) lost in the first round. In doubles, seniors Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey (25-8) lost to Muskego’s Sobieski and Toboyek in the round of 16, and juniors Sophia Strasser and Maya Ling (25-7) fell in their opener.
Brookfield East is back at state for the seventh time, and the fifth time in the last six years (including a runner-up finish in 2015). The Spartans lost to Verona, Madison West and Middleton in the I-94 Challenge on Sept. 27-28, and also to Divine Savior and Whitefish Bay. Senior Lizzie Adams (17-13) lost in the second round at individual state, and junior Emma Lo (9-9) lost her opener. In doubles, 16th-seeded seniors Pyper Scullen and Savannah Kohler (21-6) lost in the second round to Badger’s Anderson and Ripley in three sets.
Division 2
Kohler, back at state for the first time since 2016, earned the top seeding. The Blue Bombers’ only losses came to Oshkosh Lourdes and University School of Milwaukee, and Kohler beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial twice and Eau Claire Regis once. Kohler had three individual state qualifiers. Fifth-seeded senior Shelby Horth (26-6) took fifth, beating freshman teammate Anushka Mangal (30-3) in a consolation semifinal. Freshman Sarah Horth (28-3) lost in the second round. The fifth-seeded doubles pair of junior Ava Hoffmann and senior Olivia Grose (22-9) fell in the second round, as did juniors Lily Montes and Erin Pellegrino (22-8).
Onalaska Luther is making its first state team trip. The Knights’ only losses came against large schools: Wisconsin Rapids, Winona (Minn.) and Kimberly. Junior singles player Sarah Hoffe (17-11) lost her individual state opener; the seventh-seeded doubles team of seniors Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wohl (32-4) finished fifth.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial made its first state trip last year, and returns with the No. 2 seeding. The Crusaders lost duals to Hartland Arrowhead twice, Kohler, Appleton Xavier, University School of Milwaukee and Brookfield Academy. At individual state singles, fourth-seeded junior Lauren Carson (10-4) finished third and sophomore Emily Dorow (15-12) lost her opener. In doubles, fourth-seeded seniors Rylee Teuteberg and Alex Sturm (21-10) finished fourth, and senior Megan Prahl and sophomore Courtney Sturm (26-5) lost to Teuteberg and Alex Sturm in the third round.
Eau Claire Regis is making its eighth state trip, all coming in the last nine years, including a runner-up finish in 2016. At individual state, seventh-seeded senior Caroline Kowieski (10-2) lost in the second round, and the eighth-seeded doubles pair of senior Elena Bourget and sophomore Evie Shepich (24-10) finished sixth.