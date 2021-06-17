WIAA state boys tennis: Waunakee's Tyler Nelson makes an opening-day impression

EAU CLAIRE — Waunakee tennis coach Chris Nuenthel liked what he saw on Thursday.

The program's lone entry in the WIAA Division 1 state boys individual tournament, junior Tyler Nelson beat Sussex Hamilton’s Calvin Moore 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

The eighth-seeded Nelson (16-3) will face ninth-seeded Nolan Kubiak of Neenah for a spot in the quarterfinals at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

“When I saw the pairing, my first thought was ‘we need to play well right away.’ And he did,” Nuenthel said. “It was 1-1 in the first set and Tyler ripped off five in a row.

"He played his normal style. Smart, no unforced errors, executing at 110 percent. He doesn’t care about flashiness, he just wants to win the point,” Nuenthel said.

Two other area Division 1 singles players made the round of 16: Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall (17-4) earned a first-round bye and then took a 6-3, 6-1 victory over West Bend junior Benjamin Bembenek (13-12) while Middleton freshman Koji Heineman (25-4), the No. 12 seed, opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Eau Claire Memorial's Evan Birkholz and then scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over De Pere's Brett Daniels.