WIAA state boys tennis: Waunakee's Tyler Nelson makes an opening-day impression

EAU CLAIRE — Waunakee tennis coach Chris Nuenthel liked what he saw on Thursday.
The program's lone entry in the WIAA Division 1 state boys individual tournament, junior Tyler Nelson beat Sussex Hamilton’s Calvin Moore 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.
The eighth-seeded Nelson (16-3) will face ninth-seeded Nolan Kubiak of Neenah for a spot in the quarterfinals at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
“When I saw the pairing, my first thought was ‘we need to play well right away.’ And he did,” Nuenthel said. “It was 1-1 in the first set and Tyler ripped off five in a row.
"He played his normal style. Smart, no unforced errors, executing at 110 percent. He doesn’t care about flashiness, he just wants to win the point,” Nuenthel said.
Two other area Division 1 singles players made the round of 16: Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall (17-4) earned a first-round bye and then took a 6-3, 6-1 victory over West Bend junior Benjamin Bembenek (13-12) while Middleton freshman Koji Heineman (25-4), the No. 12 seed, opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Eau Claire Memorial's Evan Birkholz and then scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over De Pere's Brett Daniels.
Heineman will meet unseeded Kenosha Indian Trail freshman Kristian Blagoev (28-1) because Blagoev — whose brother, unbeaten senior Martin Blagoev, is the tournament’s top-seeded player — knocked out the area’s top-seeded entry, No. 5 Madison West sophomore Ethan Yu, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Also falling in the second round were junior Ian Connell (20-7) and sophomore Jonathon Kim (29-2) of Middleton and senior Tyger Yang (11-6) of Madison La Follette.
In Division 1 doubles, first-round winners were 14th-seeded junior Jacob Baldwin and freshman Nikko Vilwock (9-0) of Sun Prairie; 15th-seeded junior Sanjay Mathur and senior Spencer Frey (15-3) of Madison Memorial, who won in three sets; sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hayden Schreier (16-4) of Stoughton; seniors Henry Walsh and Lance Nelson (6-3) of Monona Grove; and senior Erik Spence and junior Kyle Helmenstine (23-6) of Sun Prairie.
In the Division 2 tournament at Sports Core in Kohler, top-seeded Alex Sviatoslavsky of Madison Edgewood drew a bye into the round of 16. Edgerton senior Jacob Anderson (9-5) advanced in singles, and doubles winners were Edgewood seniors Sam Katerov and Austin Buchner (14-9) and Monroe juniors Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt (10-6).