WIAA state boys tennis: Sun Prairie's doubles pair still in the running for a fifth-place finish

“We had a really nice 1 doubles team for most of the year in Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine. They had a nice season going,” Sun Prairie coach Ryan Reischel said. “Our 1 and 2 singles, Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock, were both right on the cusp of making the state tournament in singles, but it wasn’t 100 percent guaranteed.”

When Reischel realized the Cardinals were not likely to win their sectional to advance to team state, they opted to try and get as many players as possible to the individual state tournament and all four players bought in to the switch.

After winning their opening match on Thursday and first match on Friday, Baldwin and Vilwock then battled back to upend third-seeded J.V. Steckart and Tommy Zakowski of Green Bay Notre Dame, who entered the tournament 16-0, in a tie-breaker, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.

On short rest, they battled through a marathon before dropping the quarterfinal match to Neenah's Moss and Saleh, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-6.

Baldwin said the grueling second-match comeback might have eventually taken its toll.

“Definitely. It was a three-set match. Especially in the second set, we really turned it up and gave it our all, just to pull that one out,” Baldwin said. “So, it was a little tough going to this third match of the day.”