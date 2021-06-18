WIAA state boys tennis: Sun Prairie's doubles pair still in the running for a fifth-place finish

EAU CLAIRE — Sun Prairie’s mid-season lineup change paid double dividends.
Both of the Cardinals’ doubles teams upset higher-seeded opponents on Friday at the WIAA Division 1 state boys individual tennis tournament.
The 14th-seeded duo of junior Jacob Baldwin and freshman Nikko Vilwock upended the undefeated No. 3 seed from Green Bay Notre Dame before dropping a grueling three-set match in the quarterfinals to Neenah’s 11th-seeded pair.
Baldwin and Vilwock will play in the consolation bracket Saturday morning against Ben Brandel and Alex Deubel, the No. 10 seed from Hartland Arrowhead.
The unseeded duo of senior Erik Spence and junior Kyle Helmenstine, who began the season as Sun Prairie’s No. 1 doubles team, defeated the 13th-seeded senior duo of Jason Loftus and Spencer Baeckman from Germantown in their first match Friday.
Spence and Helmenstine then dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to fourth-seeded Simon Johnstone and Nick Fisher of Brookfield East, the top-ranked team in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.
Johnstone and Fisher will take a 24-1 record into Saturday’s semifinal match against undefeated Sam Kredell and Nick Tiahnybik of Hartland Arrowhead. The other semifinal pits second-seeded Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen of Brookfield East against Neenah's Cooper Moss and Khaled Saleh.
“We had a really nice 1 doubles team for most of the year in Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine. They had a nice season going,” Sun Prairie coach Ryan Reischel said. “Our 1 and 2 singles, Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock, were both right on the cusp of making the state tournament in singles, but it wasn’t 100 percent guaranteed.”
When Reischel realized the Cardinals were not likely to win their sectional to advance to team state, they opted to try and get as many players as possible to the individual state tournament and all four players bought in to the switch.
After winning their opening match on Thursday and first match on Friday, Baldwin and Vilwock then battled back to upend third-seeded J.V. Steckart and Tommy Zakowski of Green Bay Notre Dame, who entered the tournament 16-0, in a tie-breaker, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.
On short rest, they battled through a marathon before dropping the quarterfinal match to Neenah's Moss and Saleh, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-6.
Baldwin said the grueling second-match comeback might have eventually taken its toll.
“Definitely. It was a three-set match. Especially in the second set, we really turned it up and gave it our all, just to pull that one out,” Baldwin said. “So, it was a little tough going to this third match of the day.”
Reischel said the second-set comeback against Neenah in the last match was just pure determination.
“I give them all the credit in the world. They were down 4-1 in that second set and they came back to win that set in a breaker,” Reischel said. “Down a set and behind 4-1, not really playing our best tennis, it would have been easy to mail it in and they definitely didn’t. They found a way to battle and fight through.”
Spence and Helmenstine also were pleased with their showing, but also appreciative to be playing in the state tournament after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I think it was great that Erik had a great year to end off on,” Helmenstine said. “Even though we might not have won the state tournament, which is never easy, I still think we got the result that we wanted.”
The three area singles participants each lost third-round matches Friday. Eighth-seeded Tyler Nelson of Waunakee lost to No. 9 Nolan Kubiak of Neenah, 6-4, 7-5; freshman Koji Heineman of Middleton lost to once-beaten Kristian Blagoev of Kenosha Indian Trail, 6-1, 6-1; and Chase Lindwall of Monona Grove lost to undefeated Solomon Dunsirn of Neenah, 6-2, 6-1.
In Division 1 doubles, 15th-seeded junior Sanjay Mathur and senior Spencer Frey of Madison Memorial lost to Hayder Alkhalisy and Jackson Harpt of De Pere, 6-4, 6-2; sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hayden Schreier of Stoughton lost to eighth-seeded James Mirsberger and Sriram Arvind of Brookfield Central, 6-2, 6-3; and seniors Henry Walsh and Lance Nelson of Monona Grove lost to No. 9 seed Owen Kendler and Michael Francken of Brookfield East, 6-2, 6-2.
Division 2
Madison Edgewood senior Alex Sviatoslavsky, the 2019 state runner-up, advanced to today’s semifinal round with a pair of decisive victories. The top-seeded Sviatoslavsky defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior Jack McCaffery 6-1, 6-0, and beat Kohler’s Alex Unger 6-0, 6-1, to improve to 24-0.
At 9 a.m. today, Sviatoslavsky will meet Whitefish Bay Dominican junior Teddy Wong (14-3), who entered the tournament with the No. 5 seeding. Wong finished sixth at state in 2019.
The other half of the semifinal bracket includes East Troy junior Dayne Lindow (27-2), the No. 6 seed, and second-seeded freshman Adrian Yu of Brookfield Academy (15-3).
Edgerton senior Jacob Anderson dropped a second-round match. In doubles, Edgewood seniors Sam Katerov and Austin Buchner lost a second-round match, as did Monroe juniors Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt.