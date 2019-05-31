There comes a point in every prep athlete’s life where it all comes to an end.
All those early mornings and extra sessions, just to gain an advantage, suddenly boil down to a final day of competition.
That epiphany hit Sun Prairie senior Aidan Schutter just prior to the WIAA Division 1 state boys individual tennis tournament, where he is wearing the Cardinals colors one final time.
He told himself that he’d keep it loose and to soak it all in this weekend.
And, what an exclamation point he added to his four-year resume on Friday.
Schutter, a four-year state qualifier who has advanced to at least the second round in each of his previous three seasons, is now a state semifinalist.
The No. 6 seed knocked off Monona Grove’s Cole Lindwall 6-3, 6-3 before upending Middleton’s third-seeded Ryan Gold 6-2, 6-3 at Nielsen Tennis stadium.
Schutter has let go of the nerves and is penning a grand final chapter.
“I’ve really seen this as the end of my journey,” he said. “Regardless of what happens, I’m going to regret it if I don’t enjoy it. That’s helped me be stoic and calm.”
Playing in the top-heavy Big Eight Conference, Schutter has been a staple at the state tournament but could never quite get past the top guys.
But in those previous trips, there was always a next year.
Without a tomorrow left in his high school career, Schutter has certainly played that way in his final state tournament. In fact, he hasn’t dropped a set.
“He put a lot of pressure on himself throughout his high school career, but now it just feels like he’s found a good zen spot within himself and has no reservations,” Sun Prairie coach Ryan Reischel said. “He has found a good demeanor. When he does that, he plays so much more loosely and freely.”
On Friday, Schutter’s manner was most noticeable at the service line.
Against Gold, he only had one double fault the entire match, according to Reischel.
It’s not that he’s let the action come to him, but he hasn’t forced the issue all tournament. He’s played aggressive but in control.
“Aidan puts his serves in and is not afraid to transition and attack,” Reischel said. “The whole tournament he has been looking to pressure.”
Now, he gets a chance to attack Championship Saturday alive for the first time in his career.
Schutter can finish no worse than fourth place with a spot on the podium — also a first.
While he’s still got business to attend to in his true final day of competition, knowing he’ll finish with a medal around his neck is the culmination of four years of hard work and a realization to end it the right way.
“It means the world to me,” Schutter said. “Tennis is such a lonely sport, in that it takes a couple of days like today to make it all worth it. I look back to all the hard work, this is what it comes down to. Everything fell into place today, and I could not be more happy with how I am going out.”
Schutter will take on second-seed Nathan Balthazor of De Pere in the semis.
Verona’s Will Tennison, the top seed, will play in the other semifinal against fourth-seeded Johnny Zakowski of Green Bay Southwest.
Tennison topped Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Rechek 6-1, 6-2 before knocking off Menomonee Falls’ Alex Budde 6-3, 6-4 in a quarterfinal.
Schutter and Tennison both have a shot to make it back-to-back Big Eight titles after now-graduated Colt Tegtmeier of Madison Memorial won the singles crown last season.
“The last two or three years, we have solidified that the Big Eight is the best singles conference in the state,” Schutter said. “It’s really cool that Madison tennis is on the map.”
Madison LaFollette’s Tyger Yang, an unseeded player who won a pair of matches Friday, lost to Budde in the round of 32.
In doubles, a pair of area teams fell in three-set quarterfinal.
Middleton’s Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak, the No. 6 seed, lost 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to Eau Claire Memorial’s Max Loen and Danylo Ripecky, the third seed.
Monona Grove’s duo of Caden Nelson and Jacob Munz, the No. 12 seed, saw its run end with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Green Bay Southwest’s Ben Fredeen and Michael Vivian. Nelson and Munz topped the No. 5 seed Colin Knutson and Nick Fisher of Brookfield East earlier in the tournament before bowing out to the No. 4 seed.
In Division 2 singles, Madison Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky advanced to the semifinals with a pair of victories.
The second-seeded sophomore topped teammate Donovan Pfaff 6-2, 6-3 before beating Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic’s Andrew Larson 6-2, 6-0.
Sviatoslavsky will take on University School Milwaukee’s Daniel Taleghani in the semifinals.
In doubles, Sauk Prairie’s newly created pair of Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl advanced to the semifinals.
Assembled just before the Badger Conference meet two weeks ago, the pair has quickly learned one another’s tendencies.
“We’re both really aggressive and like to push the net a lot,” Wankerl said. “We can really finish off points.”
They will take on William and Alan Schneider of Green Bay Notre Dame.