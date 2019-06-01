Just two weeks ago, Sauk Prairie’s Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl set out to play doubles together for the first time.
Fittingly, their debut came at Nielsen Tennis Stadium for the Badger Conference meet.
They expected to do well, and they did that day by taking the league’s doubles crown. Then, in the same venue just 14 days later, they blew that accomplishment out of the water.
Mack and Wankerl cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame’s Josh Jansen and Christian Remington in the WIAA Division 2 state doubles final on Saturday afternoon.
Who needs familiarity, anyway?
“I’m still trying to get a hold of it all,” Mack said in the immediate aftermath.
The third-seeded pair gave Sauk Prairie its first-ever state doubles champion and its second title-winner overall, dating to Todd Bishop's victory in Division 2 singles in 1998.
Wankerl and Mack (17-1) negotiated through some tough competition at conference and then ran roughshod through the Division 2 field, not dropping a set in the tournament.
“A lot of it started at conference, which was really good for our confidence,” Wankerl said. “We knew from there we could trust our games to get us through some times if we had to, and we just went from there.”
The two held on in their semifinal match against Notre Dame’s Will and Alan Schneider. The Eagles pair won the first set 6-0 but had to claw out a 7-5 second-set victory.
In the finals, Mack and Wankerl set the pace from the get-go and finished off Jansen and Remington (28-5) in about 40 minutes.
“That was big,” Wankerl said. “It really does a lot for confidence, and we kept it rolling from there. We didn’t let up much, and that’s pretty much what you’ve got to do in those moments.”
Wankerl qualified in singles a year ago, and Mack made it to the doubles semifinals with a different partner, Parker Chrisler.
While at one point it looked as though Wankerl would go after another singles tournament, the script flipped and paired these two Eagles together.
“This is the thing you look forward to the whole season,” Wankerl said. “I really don’t think I’ve comprehended it yet, either. But it feels really good for sure.”
In Division 2 singles, Madison Edgewood sophomore Alex Sviatoslavsky (22-5) saw his season end with a 6-1, 6-0 loss in the title match to defending champion Pablo Dale (21-0) of Brookfield Academy.
Sviatoslavsky didn’t drop a set before the final match, knocking off University School Milwaukee’s Daniel Taleghani 6-3, 6-3 in a semifinal.
He didn’t make the medals stand a year ago, and the silver-medal status was the culmination of building consistency throughout the year.
"A lot of hard work in the summer and offseason, that was really the difference,” he said. “You’ve got to put the time in to get the results.”
Despite falling in the gold medal match, Sviatoslavsky knows he will get two more cracks at it in his career.
“It’s good to get a taste of what it is like to get to the final and what it feels like to not get the win,” he said.
It took Verona's Will Tennison a while to catch his breath after a three-set grinder in the Division 1 singles semifinals, one he ultimately lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to Green Bay Southwest’s Johnny Zakowski (26-4). It was on the center stage court, all eyes were on every point and both players looked physically exhausted by the end.
But Tennison spent the next couple of hours catching his breath and getting back to form — only to exhaust himself again.
Tennison (27-1) went the distance with Aidan Schutter (29-9) of Sun Prairie before beating his fellow Big Eight Conference foe 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 to claim third place.
“It was a grind of a match,” Tennison said. “You just have to focus and mentally prepare yourself for that battle.”
Tennison, a Marquette University recruit, fell short of a state title but still finished with the highest placing of his career.
“Unfortunately I didn’t get the gold, but I had a great season and worked extremely hard,” he said. “I’m happy with the result.”
Middleton’s Ryan Gold (25-7) beat De Pere’s Alex Budde 7-5, 6-3 in the fifth-place singles match. The Middleton doubles team of Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak (28-5) also placed fifth, beating Kettle Moraine’s Jordan Oaks and Cole Roecker 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 in their last match.