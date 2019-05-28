WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TENNIS | SEEDED PLAYERS

(Season record in parentheses)

DIVISION 1 SINGLES

1, Will Tennison, sr., Verona (23-0); 2, Nathan Balthazor, sr., De Pere (23-2); 3, Ryan Gold, sr., Middleton (21-6); 4, Johnny Zakowski, sr., Green Bay Southwest (21-4); 5, Mason Sniatynski, sr., Lake Geneva Badger (21-1); 6, Aidan Schutter, sr., Sun Prairie (26-7); 7, Noah Viste, so., Wauwatosa East (22-1); 8, Alex Budde, sr., Menomonee Falls (24-4).

9, Tyler Nelson, fr., Waunakee (23-2); 10, Martin Blagoev, so., Kenosha Indian Trail (26-2); 11, Cole Lindwall, sr., Monona Grove (18-7); 12, Tyler Grosz, sr., Hudson (23-3); 13, Elijah Zifferblatt, so., West De Pere (24-6); 14, Alex Moore, sr., Sussex Hamilton (16-6); 15, Andrew Knutson, jr., Brookfield East (15-6); 16, Sam Rechek, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (20-11).

DIVISION 1 DOUBLES

1, Ridley Aranda, jr., and Jaden Aranda, sr., Glendale Nicolet (16-3); 2, Jake Stockhausen, sr., and Teddy Brodzinski, sr., Milwaukee Marquette (27-3); 3, Max Loen, jr., and Danylo Ripeckyj, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (26-5); 4, Ben Fredeen, jr., and Michael Vivian, sr., Green Bay Southwest (17-2); 5, Colin Knutson, jr., and Nick Fisher, so., Brookfield East (10-0); 6, Sam Dettman, sr., and Brandon Bodak, sr., Middleton (24-4); 7, Michael Morway, sr., and Joey Slicker, sr., Mequon Homestead (23-4); 8, Jordan Oaks, sr., and Cole Roecker, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine (21-2).

9, Sam Kredell, so., and Jared Pietila, sr., Hartland Arrowhead (23-10); 10, Jack Gonzales, sr., and Jacob Gurican, sr., Whitefish Bay (17-5); 11, Reed Scullen, fr., and Michael Francken, fr., Brookfield East (13-0); 12, Caden Nelson, sr., and Jacob Munz, jr., Monona Grove (28-2); 13, Evan Slonac, sr., and Ben Staniszewski, sr., Muskego (21-5); 14, Will Hayes, sr., and Grant Wolfe, jr., Eau Claire Memorial (28-4); 15, Quin Dubofsky, so., and Alex Deubel, fr., Hartland Arrowhead (26-4); 16, Colin Chapman, so., and Lucas Stieber, sr., Green Bay Southwest (9-1).

DIVISION 2 SINGLES

1, Pablo Dale, jr., Brookfield Academy (17-0); 2, Alex Sviatoslavsky, so., Madison Edgewood (19-4); 3, Daniel Taleghani, jr., University School of Milwaukee (13-6); 4, Myles Krzewinski, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame (18-10); 5, Teddy Wong, fr., Whitefish Bay Dominican/Milwaukee Eastbrook (11-2); 6, Johnny Horak, jr., Appleton Xavier (21-7); 7, Andrew Larson, so., Milwaukee Pius XI (20-6); 8, Nicholas Harron, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph (16-4).

DIVISION 2 DOUBLES

1, John Ewing, jr., and Chris Perry, jr., Shorewood (23-0); 2, William Schneider, sr., and Alan Schneider, fr., Green Bay Notre Dame (20-3); 3, Kelby Mack, jr., and Noah Wankerl, jr., Sauk Prairie (13-1); 4, Josh Janssen, sr., and Christian Remington, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame (25-4); 5, Mikey Long, sr., and Hansen Zaiser, sr., Brookfield Academy (15-3); 6, Matthew Cooper, sr., and Addison Elliot, jr., University School of Milwaukee (10-6); 7, Ryan Matoska, jr., and Elijah Krause, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (18-7); 8, Joe Remschak, sr., and Jack Stemper, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall (12-5).