THE BASICS
What: The 97th annual WIAA state boys individual tennis tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Nielsen Tennis Stadium, 1000 Highland Ave.
Tickets: May be purchased at the stadium at $6 per session.
Parking: Available for a fee at campus parking ramps. Finding available parking may be a challenge at times during business hours on Thursday and Friday, as many campus parking lots have restricted access.
On the Web: Find brackets (updated throughout the tournament), meet history and other information online at wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Tennis/Tournament.
2018 champions: Division 1 — Singles, Colt Tegtmeier, Madison Memorial; doubles, Noah Guillermo and Rob May, Milwaukee Marquette. Division 2 — Singles, Pablo Dale, Brookfield Academy; doubles, Liam Matthews and Tayte Matthews, Brookfield Academy.
THE SCHEDULE
Thursday — 10:30 a.m.: First-round matches continue throughout the day and evening.
Friday — 9 a.m.: Action continues through quarterfinal rounds.
Saturday — 8:30 a.m.: Consolation semifinals. 9 a.m.: Championship semifinals. 10 a.m.: Fifth-place matches. 11 a.m.: Third-place matches. 11:30 a.m.: Championship matches.
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1 SINGLES
Three Big Eight Conference singles players are seeded among the top six overall, and the Badger Conference has Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson seeded ninth and Monona Grove’s Cole Lindwall seeded 11th. The top six seeds all are seniors. … Verona’s Will Tennison earned the No. 1 seeding for the second consecutive year. His march to a state title was derailed last year in the quarterfinals, and he was forced to withdraw from his consolation semifinal due to injury. He is 23-0 this season, winning Big Eight Conference and sectional titles. … De Pere’s Nathan Balthazor finished third at state last year and is 23-2 this season, earning the No. 2 seeding … Middleton’s Ryan Gold (21-6) earned the No. 3 seeding for the second consecutive year and is a four-time state qualifier. He fell in the quarterfinals last year. The No. 4 seeding went to Green Bay Southwest’s Johnny Zakowski (24-1) for the second straight season. He finished fifth last year. Lake Geneva Badger senior Mason Sniatynski (21-1) is a four-time state qualifier and made the third round last year. … Sun Prairie’s Aidan Schutter (26-7) was seeded sixth, and the four-time state qualifier advanced to the third round in each of the last two seasons. … Waunakee freshman Tyler Nelson (23-2) earned the No. 9 seeding in his first state tournament. … Cole Lindwall (18-7), a senior at Monona Grove, earned the No. 11 seeding.
DIVISION 1 DOUBLES
Teaming up to earn the top seeding in doubles are Glendale Nicolet junior Ridley Aranda and senior Jaden Aranda (16-3). Last year, Jaden Aranda finished fourth in singles (he was sixth in 2017), and Ridley was the runner-up in doubles with a different partner last year (and sixth in 2017). … Milwaukee Marquette seniors Jake Stockhausen and Teddy Brodzinski (27-3) return and have the No. 2 seed after finishing fifth as a duo last season. … Senior Danylo Ripeckyj and junior Max Loen of Eau Claire Memorial (26-5) earned the No. 3 seeding, after Loen made it to the third round with a different partner last year. … Green Bay Southwest senior Michael Vivian and junior Ben Fredeen (17-2) earned the No. 4 seeding. Fredeen made the third round with a different partner last year. … The No. 5 sdeeding went to Brookfield East junior Colin Knutson and sophomore Nick Fisher (10-0). … Only two area D1 doubles teams earned seedings, led by Middleton seniors Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak (24-4), seeded sixth. Dettman played with a different partner last year and advanced to the quarterfinals. … The No. 12 seeding went to the Monona Grove pair of senior Caden Nelson and junior Jacob Munz (28-2).
DIVISION 2 SINGLES
Brookfield Academy junior Pablo Dale (17-0), who beat the top-seeded player last year to win the championship, returns this year and holds the No. 1 seeding. … Topping the opposite end of the bracket is Madison Edgewood sophomore Alex Sviatoslavsky (19-4), a quarterfinalist last year and the only seeded area player in Division 2 singles this year. … University School of Milwaukee junior Daniel Taleghani (13-6) earned the No. 3 seeding after finishing in third place last year. … Green Bay Notre Dame junior Myles Krzewinski (18-10) earned the No. 4 seeding and is a first-time state qualifier.
DIVISION 2 DOUBLES
It’s a wide-open field this year, as the top-seeded crew is a new combination, and an area pair has high hopes to challenge for a spot in the final. … The No. 1 seeding went to Shorewood juniors John Ewing and Chris Perry (23-0). Ewing finished sixth last year, playing with a different partner. … Green Bay Notre Dame senior William Schneider and freshman Alan Schneider (20-3) earned the No. 2 seeding. William Schneider played singles in 2017, winning his opening match. … Sauk Prairie juniors Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl (13-1) are seeded third this year. Mack earned a third-place finish last year with a different partner and also made it to state in 2017. … The No. 4 seeding went to another Green Bay Notre Dame pair, senior Josh Hanssen and junior Christian Remington (25-4). … University School senior Matthew Cooper and junior Addison Elliot earned the No. 6 seeding despite earning fourth place last year. They are 10-6 as a tandem this year.