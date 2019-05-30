Staring across the court and waiting to receive a serve from Middleton senior Ryan Gold might feel like being a lefty in the batter’s box, awaiting a Randy Johnson fastball.
You know it’s coming in fast. All you can hope for is to give yourself a chance.
Thanks to a six-inch growth spurt over his high school career — and added muscle each season — Gold is able to wind up and send powerful serves over the net, constantly putting opponents on their toes.
All of that was on display Thursday during a second-round match at the WIAA Division 1 state individual boys tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Gold, the No. 3-seeded player, beat Hudson’s Jacob Grosz 6-3, 6-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals for a second consecutive year.
“His power is not something everybody has,” Middleton coach Tony Mirasola said. “It’s pretty special.”
Gold, a four-time state qualifier, always has had a strong forehand game. He has the precision to tuck the ball into the back corners and keep his opponent running.
“I think he probably has the best forehand in the state,” Mirasola said.
But it’s his service game that has taken on a drastic change over the past four years.
On Thursday, Gold had a plethora of aces and often struck with the same speed on his second serves. Developing offense from the service line gives him that much more confidence to dial it up at any time.
“My freshman and sophomore year, holding was always a struggle,” Gold said. “I’d always have to rely on breaking people. But now that I have a much bigger serve, it’s just much more reliable and I don’t need to feel too nervous.”
After suffering from some early unforced errors, Gold settled in and controlled his match against Grosz.
Mirasola said it was good for Gold to get the jitters out and see a strong opponent early in the tournament.
Gold, now 23-6, came into the individual tournament last year as the No. 3 seed but fell short of the semifinals. He knows what he has to do to stay mentally focused to maximize his opportunity.
“Anything can happen at this tournament. I’ve lost matches here I thought could win,” he said. “A bunch of little things can add up and really help you.”
So, too, can a high-speed strike to create instant offense.
Sun Prairie’s Aidan Schutter is another four-year state qualifier looking for his first trip to the podium.
The 14th seed a year ago, the sixth-seeded Schutter made quick work of Lake Geneva Badger’s Jordan Lauer 6-1, 6-0 despite having to wait around all day following a first-round bye.
He admitted it was a mental challenge to skip the opening round. But his nerves didn’t show in a strong overall effort.
“This place is really overwhelming the first day, so I’m glad I could get on and off the court and rest up for tomorrow,” Schutter said.
Schutter will take on Monona Grove’s Cole Lindwall in the quarterfinals. Lindwall beat Hartland Arrowhead’s Noah Ebel 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round before blanking Milwaukee Marquette’s Josh Guillermo 6-0, 6-0.
Verona’s Will Tennison, the No. 1 overall seed, punched his ticket to the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Whitefish Bay’s Grey Waedekin.
In Division 1 doubles, Ryan Weinbech and Santiago Barquin of Madison Memorial emerged victorious, as did the Middleton team of Alton Yan and Gene Kim, the Monona Grove duo of Caden Nelson and Jacob Munz and the Waunakee pair of Max Christian and Shane Paradisin.
In Division 2 singles, Madison Edgewood’s Chris Boll cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Black River Falls’ Paul Barbe. Fellow Crusader Donovan Pfaff beat West Salem’s Jack Heili 6-2, 6-1 and will next face teammate Alex Sviatoslavsky, who had a first-round bye.