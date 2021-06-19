WIAA state boys tennis: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky dominates the Division 2 singles field

“When he makes a mistake he instantly fixes it, and that’s a really hard trait to find,” Mory said. “He’s really aware of what’s going on all the time on the court, and he’s a breeze to coach. I go out and just tell him something, and he does it immediately, so he’s very coachable.”

Of course, Sviatoslavsky has great sources of inspiration, both from his immediate family and his tennis one.

“Over my whole career, my biggest inspiration probably would be my dad,” Sviatoslavsky said. “He’s really pushed me to work hard, have success and try my best.

“This year it’s been my teammates. I’ve worked hard to try to succeed for them and to help our team.”

Mory added that the sentiment goes both ways, emphasizing the impact Sviatoslavsky has had on the other players.

“He really gets the other guys on the team ready for the matches,” Mory said. “He’s always pumping everyone up and always telling everyone, ‘Hey, come watch the other guys on our team play.’ He’s a great team player and leader.

“Being around him is just fun; he’s a good guy to be around,” Mory said. “It’s going to be hard to see him go.”