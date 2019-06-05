THE BASICS
What: The 25th annual WIAA state boys tennis team tournament.
When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: Nielsen Tennis Stadium, 1000 Highland Ave., Madison 53705
Tickets: $6 per session available at the gate.
Parking: Available at neighboring lots and ramps. Some parking might require a fee.
Format: Each tournament match features team competition between seven flights (four in singles and three in doubles), with the first team to score four victories winning the match. Teams advanced to state by winning sectional championships.
On the Web/TV: Results, schedules and historical information can be found at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Tennis/Tournament
Last year’s finals: Division 1, Milwaukee Marquette 6, Brookfield East 1; Division 2, Madison Edgewood 4, University School of Milwaukee 3.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings in parentheses)
FRIDAY
Division 1 quarterfinals (5:30 p.m.)
Upper bracket
(1) Milwaukee Marquette (23-3) vs. (8) Mukwonago (21-6)
(4) Hartland Arrowhead (22-6) vs. (5) Middleton (19-2)
Lower bracket
(3) Eau Claire Memorial (26-3) vs. (6) Green Bay Southwest (21-9)
(2) Brookfield East (22-3) vs. (7) Neenah (10-7)
SATURDAY
Division 2 semifinals (9 a.m.)
(1) Green Bay Notre Dame (18-7) vs. (4) La Crosse Logan (11-2)
(2) Brookfield Academy (14-1) vs. (3) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (19-2)
Division 1 semifinals (9 a.m.)
Friday upper bracket winners meet
Friday lower bracket winners meet
Championship matches (2 p.m.)
Division 1: Semifinal winners meet
Division 2: Semifinal winners meet
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Middleton is back at state for the first time since 2016 and has won runner-up trophies in 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2015. Coach Tony Mirasola’s Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals, ranked sixth in the state coaches’ poll, lost early to Glendale Nicolet and Verona but have won 15 dual matches since. Senior Ryan Gold (22-6) and freshman Ian Connell (20-9) are the top two singles players, followed by freshman Jacob Mandelbrot (19-10) and junior Akshay Kelshiker (19-0). Gold finished fifth at individual state The doubles teams of seniors Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak, senior Alton Yan and sophomore Gene Kim, and senior Jordan Cheng and sophomore Anders Clark, have a combined record of 74-7.
Milwaukee Marquette has won the last four state championships, 11 of the last 12, and 13 overall. The state top-ranked Hilltoppers, coached by David R. Frank, are making their 13th consecutive state trip and 16th overall. The Hilltoppers lost only to Eau Claire Memorial, Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier and Hinsdale (Ill.) Central. Marquette had only one state singles qualifier, junior Richard Balistreri, who lost in the first round. But seniors Jake Stockhausen and Teddy Brodzinski (27-3) earned a runner-up finish in doubles last week.
Brookfield East, last year’s state runner-up and the No. 2 team in the rankings, is making its ninth state trip. Coach Linda Lied’s Spartans lost twice to Milwaukee Marquette in the Greater Metro Conference, and also lost to New Trier. Junior No. 1 singles player Andrew Knutson (15-6) lost in the third round at individual state. All three East doubles pairs made it to state, but none made it past the third round. At No. 1 is the team of junior Colin Knutson and sophomore Nick Fisher (11-1).
Eau Claire Memorial leads the WIAA with 22 state tournament trips, including 18 in the last 19 years. Coach Jim Litscher’s third-ranked Old Abes’ best finish, though, was a runner-up trophy in 2014. Senior Sam Rechek is 20-11 at No. 1 singles and made it to the third round at individual state, and senior Danylo Ripecky and junior Max Loen are 26-5 at No. 1 doubles after falling to Stockhausen and Brodzinski in a state semifinal and finishing fourth.
Hartland Arrowhead, ranked fourth, is making its third straight state trip and seventh overall, but hasn’t won a championship. Coach Jeremy Schlitt’s Warhawks won the Classic 8 Conference. Senior No. 1 singles player Noah Ebel (19-12) fell in the first round at individual state, and the No. 1 doubles team of senior Jared Pietila and sophomore Sam Kredell (23-10) lost in the third round.
Green Bay Southwest is making its third straight trip and eighth overall, but coach Randy Nelson’s unranked Fighting Trojans have made it to the semifinals only once. Southwest made a terrific showing at individual state, as senior Johnny Zakowski (20-4) won the singles title and senior Michael Vivian and junior Ben Fredeen (17-2) took third in doubles.
Neenah is making its sixth state trip in seven years and earned runner-up honors six times since the team tournament format was created. Coach Kyle Falk’s unranked Rockets won the Fox Valley Association title and rallied from six consecutive losses to open the season — including losses to state qualifiers Green Bay Notre Dame, Brookfield East, Eau Claire Memorial and Maruqette — to win 10 of their last 11 duals. Senior Jared Lawatsch (19-10) and freshman Nolan Kubiak (24-5) each won at least one singles match at individual state.
Mukwonago has earned its first-ever state trip. Coach Jordan Van Riper’s unranked team lost to state qualifiers Hartland Arrowhead and Catholic Memorial during the Classic 8 Conference season. Three of Mukwonago’s four singles players are freshmen, led by No. 1 Kallin Davis (20-12), as are No. 1 doubles players Andrew LaBelle and Ryan LaBelle (27-6), who fell in the third round at individual state.
DIVISION 2
Green Bay Notre Dame, ranked No. 1 by state coaches, is at state for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2016 and won the title in 2012. Coach Steve Burns’ team played a Division 1 schedule, falling twice to Milwaukee Marquette and once each to Brookfield East, Green Bay Southwest, Middleton, Verona and Whitefish Bay. At singles, junior Myles Krzewinski (20-12) took fourth at individual state. At No. 1 doubles, senior William Schneider and freshman Alan Schneider (23-4) took third, and the No. 2 pair of senior Josh Janssen and junior Christian Remington (28-5) earned runner-up honors from the top bracket.
Brookfield Academy is making its first team state trip. Coach Greg Rackovan’s second-ranked Blue Knights suffered their only dual loss in the regular-season finale, to Brookfield Central, and beat Catholic Memorial. Junior Pablo Dale (21-0) cruised to a repeat championship in state individual singles, and sophomore Taytem Matthews (15-4) fell in the second round. In doubles, seniors Michael Long and Hansen Zaiser (18-4) made it to the third round at state, and juniors Noah Godsell and Andrew Buckholdt (16-3) lost in the second round.
La Crosse Logan also is making its first state trip. Coach Lee Retzlaff’s ninth-ranked Rangers won the Mississippi Valley Conference and dropped duals to Eau Claire Memorial and Wausau East. Senior Ben Fowler (15-3) and junior Ian Hofland (17-3) qualified for state, as did the doubles pairs of seniors Avery Schams and Garrett Simmons (15-4) and seniors Johnathan Marcou and Sam Novak (15-1).
Waukesha Catholic Memorial is making its state tournament debut. Coach Jeff Mrochinski’s fourth-ranked Crusaders took second in the Classic 8 Conference and fell only to Arrowhead and Brookfield Academy. Junior Paul Mrochinski (14-15) fell in the first round at individual state in singles, and juniors Ryan Matoska and Elijah Krause (21-9) took sixth in doubles.