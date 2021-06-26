WIAA state boys team tennis: Middleton falls to Milwaukee Marquette in Division 1 semifinal

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

EAU CLAIRE — The Middleton boys tennis team came up just short of a berth in the WIAA Division 1 championship match Saturday at Menard Tennis Center.

The second-seeded Cardinals (23-2) won three of four singles matches in their semifinal against third-seeded Milwaukee Marquette but were swept in doubles and fell at No. 1 singles in a 4-3 defeat.

In the final, top-seeded Brookfield East (20-0) rolled to a 7-0 victory over Marquette (22-4) to end the Hilltoppers' run of five consecutive team championships. Marquette has won 12 of the past 14 championships. The only other team to win during that span is East, which earned championships this year and in 2014.

Winning their matches for Middleton were Ian Connell at No. 2 singles, Jonathan Kim at No. 3 and Aarush Gupta at No. 4. Marquette's Sam and Lincoln Marshall claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Middleton's Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal at No. 1 doubles to spark a doubles sweep.

Marquette's Noah White sent his team into the final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Middleton's Koji Heineman at No. 1 singles.

East, which took a 6-1 victory over Neenah (19-4) to make the final, beat Marquette by pulling out two three-set matches in singles and dominating doubles play.