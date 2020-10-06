WIAA girls tennis: Waunakee's Sara Sowinski playing an entirely different game in the postseason

Senior Sara Sowinski didn’t have a choice during the regular prep girls tennis season — if this 2020 season can be called “regular” in any way.

She had to play singles, or not at all.

Due to Dane County guidelines regarding the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waunakee was not allowed to play doubles matches.

“Our hands were tied. … That’s the only thing Waunakee allowed us to play during the season,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said. “Doubles was listed as a medium-risk (activity) in Dane County, whereas singles were listed as low risk.”

So, Sowinski played singles and bided her time until the postseason.

After winning their subsectional match on Monday, Sowinski and sophomore teammate Gretchen Lee will make a run at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament during today’s Oconomowoc sectional.

Sowinski and Lee held down the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots during the regular season, each earning valuable experience and learning more about the game in the process.

“I was able to continue to work on the mental side of my game,” Sowinski said. “Being able to hit every ball also helps, because I got more reps in. I worked on shots I can use in doubles, too.”