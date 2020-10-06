WIAA girls tennis: Waunakee's Sara Sowinski playing an entirely different game in the postseason

Senior Sara Sowinski didn’t have a choice during the regular prep girls tennis season — if this 2020 season can be called “regular” in any way.
She had to play singles, or not at all.
Due to Dane County guidelines regarding the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waunakee was not allowed to play doubles matches.
“Our hands were tied. … That’s the only thing Waunakee allowed us to play during the season,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said. “Doubles was listed as a medium-risk (activity) in Dane County, whereas singles were listed as low risk.”
So, Sowinski played singles and bided her time until the postseason.
After winning their subsectional match on Monday, Sowinski and sophomore teammate Gretchen Lee will make a run at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament during today’s Oconomowoc sectional.
Sowinski and Lee held down the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots during the regular season, each earning valuable experience and learning more about the game in the process.
“I was able to continue to work on the mental side of my game,” Sowinski said. “Being able to hit every ball also helps, because I got more reps in. I worked on shots I can use in doubles, too.”
“I think it made them more consistent,” Nuenthel added. “In singles you’re returning every ball; you’re serving twice as much. It helped there.”
Sowinski went 6-2 as the No. 1 singles player this season, dropping matches only to Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood and Samantha Fuchs of DeForest. Deng is the returning WIAA Division 2 state singles champion, and Fuchs won the Division 1 doubles championship last year with her sister, Cecile.
Following those eight matches, things changed — and quickly.
Prior to post season play, Nuenthel asked the Waunakee School Board to allow the Warriors to send four singles players and three doubles pairs into the postseason. The board approved, and the work began.
“Usually we get 30 to 32 matches in a year of doubles experience,” Nuenthel said. “This year they got zero, so there’s a lot of things and scenarios we didn’t get this year (in real play). We’ve been trying to replicate those in practice to get ready.”
Sowinski and Lee are as confident as a pair can be in such a scenario.
“We’ve been putting in a lot of time to learn each other’s game,” Sowinski said. “I can’t wait to get on the court with her. … We’re ready to show everyone who’s watching what we can do.”
“I’m thrilled to play with Sara,” Lee added. “Paired together I think we’ll do really well, and we have a good chance (of going far).”
Last season, Sowinski and then-senior Trista Ripp made their way to the state tournament as a doubles team, going 1-1 over their two matches. Sowinski and Lee hope to reproduce those results, if not improve upon them.
“Realistically, their goal is to win sectionals,” Nuenthel said. “Then keep up that high level of tennis at the state tournament.”
“I definitely want to make it back to state,” Sowinski added. “Hopefully we’ll go even further than last year.”
