WIAA GIRLS TENNIS | AREA SUBSECTIONALS, SECTIONALS

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

Note: Singles players and doubles pairs who reach the semifinals in Flight 1, or the finals in Flights 2, 3 or 4, advance to sectional play.

MONDAY

Division 1

La Crosse Central subsectional (9 a.m., La Crosse Central and Logan high schools): Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Portage, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah.

Madison Memorial subsectional (9 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee.

Stoughton subsectional (9 a.m., high school): DeForest, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Oconomowoc, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Watertown.

Lake Geneva Badger subsectional (9 a.m., high school): Beloit Memorial, Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Milton, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay.

West Bend East subsectional (8 a.m., Pleasant View Tennis Club, Jackson): Beaver Dam, Cedarburg, Germantown, Hartford, Port Washington, Slinger, West Bend East, West Bend West.

Division 2

Racine Prairie subsectional (9 a.m., high school and The Leisure Center, Racine): Burlington Catholic Central, East Troy, Edgerton, Jefferson, Kenosha St. Joseph, Monroe, Racine Prairie, Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Whitewater.

TUESDAY

Division 2

Madison Edgewood subsectional (8:30 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Beaver Dam Wayland, Columbus, Lake Mills, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Mayville, McFarland, Watertown Luther Prep.

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: The top four finishers in Flight 1 singles and doubles, and the top finishers in Flight 2 singles and doubles, automatically advance to state. Additional singles players and double pairs (up to 16 in Division 1; up to eight in Division 2) will be awarded state berths by the State Seeding Committee.

WEDNESDAY

Division 1

Oconomowoc sectional (9 a.m., high school): Qualifiers from Stoughton, Lake Geneva Badger subsectionals.

Division 2

Beaver Dam Wayland sectional (9 a.m., high school): Qualifiers from Madison Edgewood, Altoona subsectionals.

East Troy sectional (8:30 a.m., high school): Qualifiers from Racine Prairie, Waukesha Catholic Memorial subsectionals.

THURSDAY

Division 1

Waunakee sectional (9 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Qualifiers from La Crosse Central, Madison Memorial subsectionals.

Oshkosh North sectional (8:30 a.m., Fox Cities Racquet Club, Appleton): Qualifiers from Oshkosh West, West Bend East subsectionals.