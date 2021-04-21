WIAA girls tennis preview: Stoughton's Annika Goetz goes from zero to seeding in 4 short years

“In seventh grade I showed an interest in tennis, and my Dad was the one who taught me almost all I know— not everything, obviously — but up until high school, he taught me what I know.”

A lot of her talent was already was in her genes.

“She really has a natural ability,” Kahl said. “Her movement and anticipation, that’s something that’s very hard to coach. ... For the amount she’s played, it’s incredible.

“Before I can even say ‘move in’ or ‘it’s going to be short,’ she’s already on her way to that spot. So, that helps her tremendously. Very rarely is she sprinting to a ball, or is someone hitting a winner on her.”

Goetz prefers to have her opponent set the pace of their matches.

“She actually plays better against harder hitters,” Kahl said. “She’s very good at using her opponent’s pace. We talk a lot about ‘let them start the direction; let’s return down the middle right at them and make them decide which direction to get the point started on.’ And she’s natural at reacting to that.”

While this may get in the heads of Goetz’s opponents, her own headspace appears nearly impenetrable.