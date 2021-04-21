WIAA girls tennis preview: Stoughton's Annika Goetz goes from zero to seeding in 4 short years

Stoughton senior Annika Goetz participated in a variety of sports growing up, ranging from soccer to cross country.
But once she started playing tennis in high school, she knew she had found her game.
Now a senior, Goetz has built a 12-0 record as Stoughton’s No. 1 singles player during this unprecedented, fall-in-the-spring girls tennis season.
She has earned the No. 8 overall seeding entering Thursday and Friday’s WIAA state tournament in Lake Geneva.
In fact, she has not lost a single set all season.
“For somebody to start out four years ago, barely being able to sustain a rally, to getting to this point just shows what she has put into it,” Stoughton coach Amy Kahl said.
Goetz was far from a hardcore tennis player growing up. She did not participate in tournaments or lessons prior to high school. However, she credits her father for sparking interest in the sport and serving as her first coach.
Her mother, a former high school player, would join her husband and daughter on the court, but Goetz emphasized that her father was her main teacher.
“He was really into tennis in high school,” Goetz said, “and he got back into it after college and he got pretty good, actually.
“In seventh grade I showed an interest in tennis, and my Dad was the one who taught me almost all I know— not everything, obviously — but up until high school, he taught me what I know.”
A lot of her talent was already was in her genes.
“She really has a natural ability,” Kahl said. “Her movement and anticipation, that’s something that’s very hard to coach. ... For the amount she’s played, it’s incredible.
“Before I can even say ‘move in’ or ‘it’s going to be short,’ she’s already on her way to that spot. So, that helps her tremendously. Very rarely is she sprinting to a ball, or is someone hitting a winner on her.”
Goetz prefers to have her opponent set the pace of their matches.
“She actually plays better against harder hitters,” Kahl said. “She’s very good at using her opponent’s pace. We talk a lot about ‘let them start the direction; let’s return down the middle right at them and make them decide which direction to get the point started on.’ And she’s natural at reacting to that.”
While this may get in the heads of Goetz’s opponents, her own headspace appears nearly impenetrable.
“She has a quiet demeanor, and her emotion on the court never changes,” Kahl said. “The semifinals and the finals (of the Janesville Craig Sectional), she was down 3-1 in the first set and you would’ve thought she won the set 6-0.
“She is such a good example to our younger players on how to present yourself on the court with body language and court presence, and I think it does frustrate her opponents a little bit.”
As many tournaments as Goetz has played during her high school career, it looks as if this week’s state tournament will be her final competitive event for the foreseeable future.
“In college, I’m definitely planning on at least joining a tennis club and just playing for fun that way,” Goetz said. “I think my hardcore competitive future of tennis is probably over after this.
“But maybe over the summer, my brother and I were kind of thinking we could join a tennis league and do doubles tournaments together. That would always be fun.”
In the fall, Goetz plans to attend the University of Minnesota. Her father holds out hope that the Gophers program will have room for walk-ons.
“My dad was jokingly saying that I should just walk onto their courts with the actual team and just ask if I can practice with them,” Goetz said. “And I was like, ‘Ehh, maybe. We’ll see.’”