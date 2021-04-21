WIAA girls tennis preview: Memorial's Lily Olson earns No. 2 seeding in singles

THE BASICS
What: The WIAA alternate-season state individual girls tennis tournament.
When: 9 a.m. Thursday (play through quarterfinals) and 9 a.m. Friday (semifinals and placement matches).
Where: Lake Geneva Tennis Club and Lake Geneva Badger High School.
Tickets: Only four spectators per participant will be allowed, with tickets required. Tickets will be available only at the venues.
Format: The single-division field consists of 28 singles players and 28 doubles pairs, qualifying through sectional play. A total of 42 programs statewide opted to participate in the alternate spring season, made possible by the WIAA in reaction to disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the Web: Frequently updated brackets, qualifiers and tournament history can be found on the WIAA website, www.wiaawi.org. A tournament program can be downloaded at bit.ly/3xbUcs4.
THE LOWDOWN
Seeded singles players
Ava Dunsim, jr., Neenah (15-0 record, seeded No. 1) — Dunsim, a state qualifier in 2019, is undefeated. Her record includes victories over four of the players in the top seven of the singles seedings — No. 3 Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc, No. 5 Netra Somasundaram of Middleton, No. 6 Molly Hower of Eau Claire Memorial and No. 7 Sophia Fergus of De Pere — and a doubles victory over ninth-seeded Nora Paape of Neenah. Somasundaram is the only singles player to take Dunsim to three sets this season.
Lily Olson, fr., Madison Memorial (5-0, No. 2) — Olson got a very late start to the season due to Madison public schools’ COVID-19 restrictions but advanced through sectionals by surviving three-set victories over fourth-seeded Annalise Yang of Madison La Follette and Somasundaram. Her only matches came against Madison-area opponents. She is the highest-seeded of four freshmen earning top-five singles seedings (and five in the top nine).
Olivia Minikel, fr., Manitowoc (14-1, No. 3) — Minikel’s only loss came to Dunsim on April 3, and she has beaten seventh-seeded Sophia Fergus of DePere twice.
Annalise Yang, fr., Madison La Follette (6-1, No. 4) — Another player who had a late start, Yang took a 6-0 record into the sectional final, where she lost in three sets to Memorial’s Olson. Until that match, she had lost only seven games in six matches.
Netra Somasundaram, fr., Middleton (10-2, No. 5) — The freshman’s only losses came against Dunsim on March 27 and Olson in sectional play. Somasundaram beat sixth-seeded Molly Hower of Eau Claire Memorial 6-0, 6-1,on March 27.
Molly Hower, jr., Eau Claire Memorial (14-3, No. 6) — Lost four of her first seven matches, including two losses to Dunsim and one to De Pere’s seventh-seeded Sophia Fergus, but took a 10-match winning streak into the postseason before falling again to Dunsim in the sectional.
Sophia Fergus, so., De Pere (12-4, No. 7) — Fergus lost twice during the regular season to Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc and once apiece to Ava Dunsim of Neenah and Molly Hower of Eau Claire Memorial. She also beat Hower in an early three-set match.
Annika Goetz, sr., Stoughton (11-0, No. 8) — The senior has earned straight-set victories in all 11 of her matches, losing only 28 games (2.5 per match).
Nora Paape, fr., Neenah (16-0, No. 9) — The Rockets’ No. 2 singles player, Paape cruised through the season with 16 straight-set victories.
Seeded doubles pairs Grace Welhouse, sr., and Alex Madjun, fr., Appleton North (10-1, seeded No. 1) — The North pair suffered its only loss on March 24 to Neenah’s second-seeded Shelby Roth and Sophia Paape, a loss the girls avenged with a 6-4, 6-0 victory on April 14. The two also have a win over Neenah’s Roth and freshman Annalise Zenzick. Zenzick is paired at state with sophomore Liz Risgaard, holding the No. 5 seeding. They also beat sixth-seeded Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Bubzinski of Eau Claire Memorial 6-2, 6-1 and lost only four games in three sectional matches.
Sophia Paape, jr., and Shelby Roth, so., Neenah (11-1, No. 2) — Their only loss came to Welhouse and Madjun during sectional play after a string of 10 straight-set victories. They beat Welhouse and Madjun early in the season, and followed that with same-day wins over Middleton’s Noor Rajpal and Cece Hujanen and Eau Claire Memorial’s Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski; and a win over Manitowoc’s seventh-seeded Elsie Steimle and Kendra Peterson. Roth qualified for state in 2019, falling in the second round.
Karsen Dettman, sr., and Noor Rajpal, sr., Middleton (5-0, No. 3) — Dettman and Rajpal spent a portion of the regular season teamed up with different doubles partners, but got together for the postseason and won three straight-set matches to win the No. 1 doubles sectional title to qualify for state. When teamed with Cece Hujanen, Rajpal lost to Paape and Roth of Neenah and Rentzepis and Budzinski of Eau Claire Memorial. Dettman’s only matches have been with Rajpal, all straight-set wins. In 2018, Dettman teamed with Maddie Clark to finish second in Division 1 doubles play; Rajpal is a four-time state qualifier, making it as far as the third round in three years with Jessica Pientka.
Tristyn Lueck, sr., and Audrey Ochsner, sr., De Pere (12-2, No. 4) — The pair lost two of their first three matches of the season, to Rentzepis and Budzinski of Eau Claire Memorial and to Risgaard and Roth of Neenah, but have won 11 straight matches since, including a victory over Rentzepis and Budzinski and a three-set victory over Manitowoc’s seventh-seeded Elsie Steimle and Kendra Peterson. Lost in the first round at state in 2019.
Liz Risgaard, so., and Annalise Zenzick, fr., Neenah (8-0, No. 5) — Settled in as the Rockets’ No. 2 doubles pair after playing portions of the regular season with different partners. Won all their matches in straight sets.
Katie Rentzepis, jr., and Lexi Bubzinski, sr., Eau Claire Memorial (15-4, No. 6) — The two paired together all season, losing in the regular season only to Paape and Roth of Neenah (twice) and Lueck and Ochsner of De Pere, before losing in sectional play to Welhouse and Madjun of Appleton North. Rentzepis made it to state with a different partner last year, falling in the first round.
Elsie Steimle, sr., and Kendra Peterson, sr., Manitowoc (13-2, No. 7) — The pair’s only losses came to Paape and Roth of Neenah and Lueck and Ochsner of De Pere. Peterson made it to state in singles in 2019, falling in the first round.
Sophia Knigge, sr., and Abby Lin, jr., Madison West (4-2, No. 8) — The pair didn’t begin playing until April 5, winning four times and falling to Dettman and Rajpal of Middleton in the sectional final. Knigge and Lin beat Jessica Jiang and Sophia Jiang in the sectional semifinal 6-3, 6-2. Knigge paired with Camille Vadas in 2019 and advanced to the Division 1 state quarterfinals.