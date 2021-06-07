WIAA boys tennis: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky nears the close of his successful prep career

The COVID-19 pandemic stole Alex Sviatoslavsky’s junior tennis season.
This year, the Madison Edgewood senior enters his final WIAA tournament series hoping to go out on top.
As a sophomore, Sviatoslavsky went 22-5 and earned a runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, losing 6-1, 6-0 to Brookfield Academy’s top-seeded Pablo Dale in the championship match.
“Making finals at individual state my sophomore year, that was very exciting and very special for me,” Sviatoslavsky said.
But his chance to earn a rematch with Dale last spring was lost when the entire spring season was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, with Dale graduated, Sviatoslavsky is determined to make a run at the individual championship.
Sviatoslavsky is 19-0, recently won the Badger South Conference singles title, and is ranked No. 3 on the list of Wisconsin singles players. His tournament trail begins today at the Viroqua subsectional, to be followed by Wednesday’s East Troy sectional and then the Division 2 state tournament, set for June 17-19 at Sports Core in Kohler.
Sviatoslavsky and his Edgewood coach, Alex Mory, make it clear that the fourth-ranked Crusaders also aim to advance to the state team tournament, set for June 26 at Sports Core. Edgewood will have to win the East Troy sectional to advance.
“His determination is so key.” Mory said. “Our goal is to win team state. He knows how hard he’s worked, so he pushes others that hard.”
Sviatoslavsky played No. 2 singles as a freshman, advancing to the quarterfinals at individual state and helping the Crusaders beat University School 4-3 in the team state final.
“My best memory was when we won team state (during my) freshman year,” said Sviatoslavsky, who takes a career record of 61-7 into his final postseason run.
Now a senior captain with years of experience as a team leader, Sviatoslavsky operates like an extension of the coach. He holds captain practices on his own and regularly interjects to give other players advice and coaching.
That determination was vital as Sviatoslavsky developed his own fundamentals and technique to the point where he could play the game without putting much thought into it.
“I’d say at this point a lot of it is instinct. But also there is a great amount of focus that goes into it,” he said. “If you are letting your mind get too involved, your mind starts to drift and wonder.”
Sviatoslavsky was introduced to tennis by his father, a former player and coach who began to teach him the game when he was 3 or 4 years old. Over the years, those private lessons instilled a passion for the game that has led to plenty of success.
Sviatoslavsky was a multisport athlete as a grade-schooler. Had it not been for the lasting impact of those early childhood lessons with his father, he says he may never have played tennis at a competitive level.
“I doubt it, honestly,” said Sviatoslavsky, who will study business and play club tennis at the University of Wisconsin in the fall. “Without my Dad’s inspiration and positive encouragement, I don’t think I would be here today.”
Another inspiration is the Swiss legend Roger Federer, the winner of 20 championships in Grand Slam events.
“He has such a clean game and such a likeable personality,” Sviatoslavsky said. “He is such a consummate professional.”