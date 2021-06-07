WIAA boys tennis: Edgewood's Alex Sviatoslavsky nears the close of his successful prep career

“His determination is so key.” Mory said. “Our goal is to win team state. He knows how hard he’s worked, so he pushes others that hard.”

Sviatoslavsky played No. 2 singles as a freshman, advancing to the quarterfinals at individual state and helping the Crusaders beat University School 4-3 in the team state final.

“My best memory was when we won team state (during my) freshman year,” said Sviatoslavsky, who takes a career record of 61-7 into his final postseason run.

Now a senior captain with years of experience as a team leader, Sviatoslavsky operates like an extension of the coach. He holds captain practices on his own and regularly interjects to give other players advice and coaching.

That determination was vital as Sviatoslavsky developed his own fundamentals and technique to the point where he could play the game without putting much thought into it.

“I’d say at this point a lot of it is instinct. But also there is a great amount of focus that goes into it,” he said. “If you are letting your mind get too involved, your mind starts to drift and wonder.”