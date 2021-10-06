'We were playing for (them)': Middleton girls tennis honors classmates with red ribbons, wins four titles at Waunakee sectional

Middleton sophomore Netra Somasundaram left Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Wednesday as the No. 1 singles champion at the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee sectional.

“That was my goal,” she said after earning a 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 victory over Verona freshman Naisha Nagpal in the final. “I feel pretty happy. I’m looking forward to doing even better at individual state.”

But Somasundaram, who was pleased with her consistency while winning three matches, said she and the Cardinals’ girls tennis team had a larger goal in mind during an emotional week.

The Cardinals wore red ribbons on their uniforms and played in memory of three high school students who died in a car crash Saturday night: Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller and Madison West senior Simon Bilessi, who formerly attended Middleton.

“We were playing for (them),” Somasundaram said. “It was a way to remember them and pay our respects.”

Big Eight Conference champion Middleton, ranked fifth in Division 1 in the state coaches’ poll, won titles at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles (Sonya Agapov), No. 3 singles (Lydia Sabat) and No. 2 doubles (Bella Conrad and Amy Li).

Middleton coach Matt Given said half of the team was close to the three students who died.