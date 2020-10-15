Waunakee's Sara Sowinski, Gretchen Lee advance in doubles at WIAA Division 1 state tennis tournament

Sowinski savored advancing to Friday’s round of 16 after she and then-senior Trista Ripp won a first-round match before losing in the second round last year in Madison.

“This year, we technically got a bye, but one of my goals was to get further than last year,” Sowinski said. “It feels really good to be able to achieve that goal.”

Said Lee: “It’s very rewarding.”

Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said he encouraged Sowinski and Lee to play more aggressively and not worry about mistakes after they fell behind 5-4 in the first set.

“I think they just put extra pressure on themselves,” Nuenthel said. “I just tried to calm them down and told them, 'Let’s have fun and play tennis. If you miss a shot, you miss a shot, and then move on.' … They played an awesome tiebreak, a flawless tiebreak."

Even though Fuchs (13-0) — a four-time state qualifier, who had a first-round bye — appeared calm, she said she felt nervous entering her match against Usui (14-7) and in the new state surroundings.

“I’m always going to have the nerves,” said Fuchs, adding she missed playing at Nielsen. “It does help playing the past few years. I’m used to playing at state a little more than if I was just a freshman.”